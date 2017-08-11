Listen Live
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

Entertainment
Kid Rock signs Nashville record deal 
Kid Rock signs Nashville record deal 

Kid Rock signs Nashville record deal 
Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kid Rock appeared at the CMT Music Awards in June.

Kid Rock signs Nashville record deal 

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -  Rap-rocker Kid Rock has signed a record deal with BBR Music Group in Nashville, Tennessee, taking another step toward cementing his relationship with country music, Rolling Stone reported.

Rock teamed up with Hank Williams Jr. in 2002 for an episode of “CMT Crossroads” and has appeared at tribute concerts for Johnny Cash. He also worked country songs into albums like his 2010 effort, “Born Free,” which featured country guests like Martina McBride and Zac Brown Band, 

BBR will release Rock’s next album, the follow-up to his 2015 effort, “First Kiss,” Rolling Stone reported. The singer has teased his new project with two new songs: “Greatest Show on Earth” and “Po-Dunk.”

BBR has released albums for country stars Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Randy Houser and Lindsay Ell. Rock, who lives in Nashville, scored a top-five country hit in 2008 with “All Summer Long.”

News

  • New York commuter tosses coffee in bus driver's face
    New York commuter tosses coffee in bus driver's face
    A commuter in Brooklyn, angered because a bus was out of service, threw a hot cup of coffee at the driver’s face late Wednesday, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news The 33-year-old driver was on his meal break around 11:30 p.m. when a woman asked him when the bus would be moving, a New York Police Department spokesman said. The driver told the woman that the bus was out of service. Police said the woman then tossed her coffee at the man before fleeing the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital. He suffered minor injuries, the New York Post reported. Police said the woman is in her 40s. Assaulting a transit authority employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, WPIX reported.
  • Be honest: Do you always return shopping carts? 
    Be honest: Do you always return shopping carts? 
    The parking lot at your local retail store is packed but there seems to be an open space near the front door. As you pull into the space, it’s been taken -- by a shopping cart. >> Read more trending news It’s annoying to see those carts with two wheels up on the curb taking up a prime spot, but are you also guilty of not returning shopping carts to the store or to the receptacles in the parking lot?  A blogger in Phoenix shared her frustration with the rogue carts. “It shouldn’t bother me to see a rogue cart, but it does. Like ridiculously bothers me,” Erica Jenkins wrote. According to Scientific American, there are six reasons why people don’t return carts:  The receptacle is too far from where their car is parked; They have a child with them and don't want to leave them unattended; Bad weather; Disability; It’s someone else’s job; Leaving the cart for someone else to use. The poll also identified five types of returners, Scientific American reported:  Always return -- Rain or shine, the person views it as an obligation; Never return -- It’s the store’s responsibility, not mine; Convenience return -- If the weather is good or the receptacle is close by, then returning a cart is easy; Pressure return -- Guilt comes into play here, as a customer will return a cart if a clerk is nearby or other people are watching; Child-driven return -- Customers have children who view it as a game to return carts. Scientific American did a follow-up blog post that gave the opinions of store employees. Not surprisingly, they appreciated it when carts are not left abandoned in the parking lot. So, where do you stand? Do you return carts, or do you kick them to the curb?
  • Trump aide says Tillerson's role is diplomatic, not military
    Trump aide says Tillerson's role is diplomatic, not military
    A deputy assistant to President Donald Trump has dismissed as 'simply nonsensical' statements by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson regarding a military response to North Korea, arguing that Tillerson was stepping beyond his administration role as the nation's top diplomat. The remarks by Trump aide Sebastian Gorka to the BBC came after media criticism that the Trump administration — the president as well as Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — had offered mixed messages as tension rose over North Korea's nuclear program. While Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea not to threaten the U.S. and spoke of meeting the North with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen,' Tillerson on Wednesday played down those comments and said Trump 'just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime on the U.S.'s unquestionable ability to defend itself.' He added: 'I think Americans should sleep well at night, have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days.' In discussing the U.S. response to North Korea, Gorka told the BBC on Thursday: 'You should listen to the president. The idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is simply nonsensical. It is the job of Secretary Mattis, the secretary of defense, to talk about the military options and he has done so unequivocally. Today he said woe betide anyone who militarily challenges the United States, and that is his portfolio, that is his mandate. Secretary Tillerson is the chief diplomat of the United States and it is his portfolio to handle those issues.' Later, in an interview on Fox News Channel, Gorka said he was misinterpreted. 'I said for reporters to force our chief diplomat, the amazing Rex Tillerson, to give details of military options is nonsensical.' Instead, Gorka said he was criticizing journalists 'who are forcing our chief diplomat into a position where they are demanding he makes the military case for action when that is not the mandate of the secretary of state. That's why we have a Department of Defense.' At the State Department, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said she couldn't comment directly on Gorka's remarks because she had not heard them herself. She said Tillerson and Mattis had a good relationship and that Tillerson had not spoken about U.S. military capabilities.
  • Colorado teen fighting brain cancer sworn in as honorary police sergeant
    Colorado teen fighting brain cancer sworn in as honorary police sergeant
    A Colorado teen fighting brain cancer realized his dream when he was sworn in as a honorary police sergeant by the Lakewood Police Department, KUSA reported. >> Read more trending news Trevor Kling was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma two years ago. The 13-year-old has endured 14 months of chemotherapy and 34 radiation treatments. “Every day I had to go to treatment after school,” Kling told KUSA. Despite the treatments and the pain that came with them, Kling missed only one day of school and maintained a 3.87 grade-point average. “We think we have a difficult time, things are tough for us or tough in this job and in this profession,” Lakewood police Chief Dan McCasky told KUSA. “When we look at a young man like Trevor and we see his courage and commitment, it really kind of invigorates all of us and makes us realize how precious life is and really, we value his courage and dedication and commitment too.” Kling said he was inspired by watching policemen in action. “I saw a show on police, and I wanted to do what they were doing,” he told KUSA. “Helping out the state of Colorado.” As Kling continues his battle against the aggressive cancer, one thought keeps him motivated. 'Hope that I'll get better,' he told KUSA.
  • North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    President Donald Trump warned North Korea it could face 'fire and fury' after a report was released indicating Pyongyang had successfully produced a nuclear warhead that could fit inside a missile. >> Read more trending news
