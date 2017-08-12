Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 88
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Few Clouds
H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Few Clouds. H 88° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    84°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India
Close

Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India

Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India
Photo Credit: Cindy Ord
Kevin Durant led Golden State to an NBA title this past season.

Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant tweeted an apology Friday for saying that India is “20 years behind” and other comments critical of the country, Fox News reported.

>> Read more trending news

The comments stemmed from an interview Durant gave Thursday to the sports website the Atlantic, Durant recently visited India and was blunt about the culture shock he experienced.

It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience,” the website quotes Durant as saying. He added that residents of India were "just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball."

Durant also said he was disappointed with the conditions near India’s famed Taj Mahal monument, saying he was expecting “holy ground, super protected, very, very clean.” But instead, he saw “mud in the middle of the street.”

Durant also said that houses were unfinished but people were living in them. “No doors. No windows ... stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world,” he said.

The reaction from India was swift. 

“Maybe you need to be educated on a place you deemed ‘rough’ and ‘20 years behind,’ wrote actress and writer Chhaya Nene, in an “open letter” published by the American Bazaar.

Durant posted a message on Twitter, saying he was “sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context.”

Durant said he intended no disrespect and intends to return to India to run more basketball camps for youth, Al Jazeera reported.

During his visit to India, Durant helped set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest basketball clinic, with more than 3,400 Indian youths taking part, according to a the Bleacher Report.

From the Taj Mahal! https://youtu.be/tAi8K7d-oqI

Posted by Kevin Durant on Saturday, July 29, 2017

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Torch-bearing white nationalists march at University of Virginia 
    Torch-bearing white nationalists march at University of Virginia 
    Alt-right activists marched in a torch-lit rally late Friday through the University of Virginia campus and clashed with rival protesters, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Protesters chanted “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” as they rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, WWBT reported. The march occurred several hours before a Saturday rally in Emancipation Park around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Police believe the rally could attract up to 6,000 people, CNN reported. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.” Police broke up Friday’s march, calling it “unlawful assembly.” University officials condemned the gathering. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement that the rally was “a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance” that passed by the statue Jefferson, who founded the university in 1819. “Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus,' Signer said. University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan said she “strongly” condemned the clashes. 'Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable,” she said in a statement.
  • Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India
    Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India
    Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant tweeted an apology Friday for saying that India is “20 years behind” and other comments critical of the country, Fox News reported. >> Read more trending news The comments stemmed from an interview Durant gave Thursday to the sports website the Atlantic, Durant recently visited India and was blunt about the culture shock he experienced. It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience,” the website quotes Durant as saying. He added that residents of India were 'just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball.' Durant also said he was disappointed with the conditions near India’s famed Taj Mahal monument, saying he was expecting “holy ground, super protected, very, very clean.” But instead, he saw “mud in the middle of the street.” Durant also said that houses were unfinished but people were living in them. “No doors. No windows ... stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world,” he said. The reaction from India was swift.  “Maybe you need to be educated on a place you deemed ‘rough’ and ‘20 years behind,’ wrote actress and writer Chhaya Nene, in an “open letter” published by the American Bazaar. Durant posted a message on Twitter, saying he was “sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context.” Durant said he intended no disrespect and intends to return to India to run more basketball camps for youth, Al Jazeera reported. During his visit to India, Durant helped set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest basketball clinic, with more than 3,400 Indian youths taking part, according to a the Bleacher Report.
  • Bulldozers threaten Beatles monument in Mongolia
    Bulldozers threaten Beatles monument in Mongolia
    A statue of the Beatles in the capital city of Mongolia may be at risk because of construction at the site of the tribute, but protesters are asking officials to let it be and are looking for some help from city officials. >> Read more trending news The statue of the iconic rock ’n’ roll group is located in Ulaanbaatar. It’s a bas-relief structure that was built to commemorate the transition of the former satellite of the Soviet Union to democracy in 1990, Reuters reported. The area is known as Beatles Square; the monument, erected in 2008, marks the site where Mongolians gathered to talk about banned Western pop music, Reuters reported. “For a long time there were stories about construction on the land, but nobody wanted to believe it,' said Tsoggerel Uyanga, a community organizer and senior partner at research group MAD Investment Solutions. The music of groups like the Beatles, ABBA, and other Western pop groups helped launch the “Rock and Roll Communist Revolution” 30 years ago, Reuters said. Authorities have defended the development as part of a 'car-free street' project to build an underground shopping complex complete with street gardens. A lawyer for Mongolia's National Construction Association said there were no plans to remove the Beatles statue, however.
  • Lawsuit tossed in Taylor Swift trial, but ordeal isn't over
    Lawsuit tossed in Taylor Swift trial, but ordeal isn't over
    Taylor Swift teared up and hugged her attorneys after a judge determined a former radio host did not prove she personally set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her at a photo op before a concert. But the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yet. While U.S. District Judge William Martinez threw out David Mueller's case against Swift on Friday, identical allegations against her mother and her radio liaison are expected to go to jurors on Monday. Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the alleged 2013 assault in Denver to his bosses. He is seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his reputation and his job. Swift countersued Mueller, saying she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury will still consider her assault claim. 'I couldn't be more proud to represent somebody like Taylor Swift who's willing to step up in a situation like this,' attorney Douglas Baldridge said outside court Friday. He also expressed his gratitude for the judge. Mueller's team didn't comment on the decision, which followed days of testimony from the singer and others and just before jurors were set to hear closing arguments. Swift spent an hour on the witness stand Thursday defiantly recounting what she called a 'despicable and horrifying and shocking' encounter before a concert. 'He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him,' she testified. 'It was a definite grab. A very long grab,' she added in her testimony. Swift's testy exchange with Mueller's attorney occasionally elicited chuckles — even from the six-woman, two-man jury. She got a laugh when she said her security guard saw Mueller 'lift my skirt' but someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping — 'and we didn't have anyone positioned there.' Swift testified that after the photo was taken, she tried to get as far away from Mueller as she could. She said she told him and his girlfriend, who was also in the photo, 'thank you for coming' in a monotone voice before they left. She also said she was stunned and did not say anything to Mueller or halt the event after he left because she did not want to disappoint several dozen people waiting in line for photos with her. In the image, shown to jurors during opening statements but not publicly released, Mueller's hand is behind Swift, just below her waist. Mueller's then-girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, is on the other side of Swift. All three are smiling. Melcher testified Friday that she saw nothing happen during the brief encounter and that she and Mueller were rudely confronted and escorted out of the arena that evening. Melcher said Mueller was devastated by the accusation. She said she and Mueller started out as co-workers at country station KYGO-FM and became romantically involved in February 2013, a few months before the concert. They drifted apart late in 2013, but Melcher says they remained friends.
  • Liberal activists look to ballot box rather than impeachment
    Liberal activists look to ballot box rather than impeachment
    Liberal activists resisting the presidency of Donald Trump say they'd rather defeat him and other Republicans at the ballot box than see Trump brought down in other ways. Those gathering for the annual Netroots Nation confab this weekend in Georgia say obsessing over subpoenas and clamoring for impeachment distracts from larger policy debates. They believe it also takes away from congressional midterm elections whose outcomes will last beyond Trump. The co-founder of the group Indivisible, Leah Greenberg, and others say the long-term aim is simple if not easy. They want to help liberal Democrats as well as other members of the party to win more elections. That includes for Congress and governors' offices down to local school boards. They want to see the political left do more than play defense.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.