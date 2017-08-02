Listen Live
Entertainment
Kathy Griffin shaves head in support of sister's cancer fight
Close

Kathy Griffin shaves head in support of sister's cancer fight

What You Need To Know: Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin shaves head in support of sister's cancer fight

By: Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

Kathy Griffin is back in the news with more pictures of a head — this time her own. The comedian shaved her head bald in support of her sister, Joyce, who is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

>> Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head

For the past few months, Griffin has undergone criticism for photographs that depicted her holding a faux bloody, severed head that was supposed to be that of President Donald Trump. Those photos cost Griffin her New Year’s Eve gig with CNN.

>> Read more trending news

This new batch of photos should, at the least, grant her some praise. She showed off her stubby scalp in a couple of photos, one standing outdoors in front of some bushes, and another sitting next to her surprised mother Maggie Griffin.

>> See the photos here

Afterward, Griffin’s mom took to Twitter to commend her daughter for showing solidarity with her sister.

>> See the post here

This is not the first time the Griffin family has grappled with this disease. Griffin’s older brother, Gary, died in 2014 at 63 after more than two years battling stage IV esophageal cancer.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 02: Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California. Griffin is holding the press conference after a controversial photoshoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump and to address alleged bullying by the Trump family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Close

Kathy Griffin

Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 02: Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California. Griffin is holding the press conference after a controversial photoshoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump and to address alleged bullying by the Trump family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  • Miracle on the Hudson hero makes case against privatization
    Miracle on the Hudson hero makes case against privatization
    Who are you going to trust when it comes to what's best for the flying public? Members of Congress or the hero of the Miracle on the Hudson, retired Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger? Proponents of privatizing air traffic control, a top priority of President Donald Trump, face fierce resistance from some Republicans, many Democrats and various advocacy groups who have a forceful voice: Sullenberger, the pilot who managed to land an airliner in the Hudson River without the loss of a single life after the plane lost thrust in both engines. Privatization plus another proposal that would make it easier for co-pilots to get academic credit for certification have drawn congressional opposition and stalled efforts to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, a must-do for Congress by Sept. 30. Sullenberger said he considers the legislative proposals an attempt to boost the bottom lines of the airlines at the expense of the public. He's speaking out, knowing that the actions he and his crew took that January day in 2009 have given them a bully pulpit with the American public. 'They trust us,' said Sullenberger, most recently portrayed on film by actor Tom Hanks. 'They know we're experts at what we're talking about.' Republicans opposed to privatization recognize they have a flying ace to make their case. 'No man was better when it came to safety standards. And then he demonstrated it that day, that he knew what he was talking about,' said Rep. Steve Russell, R-Okla. 'I think we need to take pause, and take a step back, and listen.' The push for privatization of air traffic control operations has some powerful backers, but supporters still have more convincing to do to secure a vote in the House. GOP leaders have delayed a vote until after the August recess. The bill's backers argue that Washington budget dysfunction and the FAA's ineffective contract management have hindered the agency's efforts to keep pace with technology. Major projects consistently exceed cost estimates and fall behind schedule, including a critical move to satellite-based navigation and digital communications, which will reduce airport delays. They want an entity that operates more like a business. 'We cannot let a broken government structure and old-fashion Washington bureaucracy drag down a proud American tradition,' said Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the bill's primary sponsor. The new, non-profit would be run by a 13-member board of directors representing the numerous stakeholders invested in the nation's skies. Meanwhile, the FAA would continue to serve as a safety regulator. Many foreign countries have gone the privatization route, including Canada, Germany and Britain. Sullenberger stresses that the nation is experiencing a golden age in flight safety with no fatal commercial airline crashes in more than eight years. 'The FAA is not broken,' said Sullenberger, who added, 'What this proposal does is take an extreme solution to a non-problem.' Sullenberger argues that privatization would allow a corporate monopoly heavily influenced by the major airlines to manage the nation's skies. It would make key investment decisions that could put profits over safety and reduce access for the general aviation community, which includes company jets, recreational pilots and agriculture sprayers. 'It gives the keys of the kingdom to the four largest airlines,' Sullenberger said. 'I can guarantee you the four largest airlines don't always have the interests of the traveling public in mind.' Exhibit A, he said, is the shrinking seat sizes that airlines are incorporating in their planes. Still, unions representing commercial airline pilots and air traffic control workers have endorsed privatization. Patricia Gilbert, executive vice president at the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said the lack of stable and predictable funding from Congress has contributed to antiquated air towers and equipment, and a shortage of air traffic control workers. 'All of those things need a focus,' Gilbert said. 'And we're not seeing that.' Backers also say the board is too diversified for any one aspect of the aviation community to dominate it. A Senate bill reauthorizing aviation programs ignores the privatization issue. Democratic lawmakers called it a non-starter, and some Republican lawmakers from rural states are also wary. But the bill seeks changes in the training requirements for co-pilots. Supporters see it as a way to ease a pilot shortage faced by smaller, regional airlines. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has threatened to block the entire FAA bill if the provision is included. After the nation's last fatal commercial airline crash in February 2009, Congress required that any pilot operating as a first officer, or co-pilot, with an air carrier would need a minimum of 1,500 hours of flight experience. The prior threshold had been what Sullenberger calls an 'insanely low' minimum of 250 hours.' The bill would expand the type of training that could be credited toward the 1,500 hours. Sullenberger said he feared that people watching videos in hotel ballrooms would be able to count that experience. He contends that the worst-run regional airlines are having the biggest trouble recruiting pilots. He said the nation shouldn't lower its standards to address their concerns. 'If we were having a problem attracting primary-care physicians, would we suggest the solution was to reduce medical school a year or two?' Sullenberger asked. ___ On Twitter, reach Kevin Freking at https://twitter.com/APkfreking
  • Lawsuit: Investigator claims Fox News made up quotes
    Lawsuit: Investigator claims Fox News made up quotes
    A new lawsuit lays out an explosive tale of Trump allies, the White House and Fox News Channel conspiring to push a false story about Democratic leaks and an unsolved killing in order to distract attention from the Russia investigation that has been swirling around the president The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Fox by an investigator who had been looking into the killing of Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee staff member who died in 2016 in what police say was a botched robbery. The investigator alleges that Fox quoted him as saying things he never said and was willing to show President Donald Trump its story before it was posted online. It's the second time in two days that Trump has been accused of being actively involved in pushing a public narrative to lower the heat of the Russia story. The Washington Post reported that the president had written a misleading statement for his son to give to The New York Times about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting last summer with a Russian who promised dirt on Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Rich's death has become fodder for conspiracy theorists, deeply angering the 27-year-old's family. In May, the story was thrust into the headlines again when Fox posted a story on its website in which investigator Rod Wheeler said there had been contact between Rich and WikiLeaks, the organization that posted a trove of DNC emails last year. The story was heavily promoted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who has informally advised the president. In the lawsuit, Wheeler now says that he never made that statement. He also contends he was told his false comments were put in the story because Trump wanted it that way. Rich's family released a statement Tuesday night supporting the lawsuit. 'While we can't speak to the evidence that you now have, we are hopeful that this brings an end to what has been the most emotionally difficult time in our lives and an end to conspiracy theories surrounding our beloved Seth,' the family wrote. Fox says it's 'completely erroneous' to suggest it pushed the story to distract from the Russia investigation. Wheeler has made contradictory statements regarding the case and is simultaneously filing a racial discrimination lawsuit against the network, represented by a lawyer who has other lawsuits against Fox. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had no knowledge of the false story before it was posted and that it was 'completely untrue' that the White House had any role in shaping it. Wheeler, a Fox contributor on law enforcement issues, said he was brought into the Rich case by donor and Trump supporter Ed Butowsky. He says Butowsky, who has also made occasional guest appearances on Fox News, was intent on establishing a link between Rich and WikiLeaks. Two days before the Fox article was published, Wheeler said he got a text message from Butowsky: 'Not to add any more pressure but the president just read the article. He wants the article out immediately. It's now all up to you. But don't feel the pressure.' Butowsky said in a phone interview Tuesday he has never met Trump and his text message to Wheeler about the president reading the article was 'tongue-in-cheek.' Fox removed the story from its website a week after it was published, saying 'it was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all of our reporting.' Hannity ultimately backed away, saying he was acting out of respect for Rich's family. Wheeler also said that he and Butowsky had met with outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer and showed Spicer notes on Wheeler's investigation. Spicer asked to be kept informed, the lawsuit said. Spicer plays down the importance of that meeting. 'Ed is a longtime supporter of the president's agenda who often appears in the media,' Spicer said Tuesday. 'He asked for a 10-minute meeting, with no specified topic, to catch up and said he would be bringing along a contributor to Fox News. As Ed himself has noted, he has never met the president and the White House had nothing to do with his story.' On the day the Fox story was posted, Spicer was asked about the report that Rich had emailed WikiLeaks. He said, 'I'm not aware of that' and did not mention that he had met with Butowsky and Wheeler a month earlier. One of Trump's attorneys, Jay Sekulow, also devoted attention to the Rich story during several Hannity appearances in May, before his hiring by Trump was announced. 'There's a lot more to this, I would suspect,' Sekulow said on the May 18 show, which Hannity devoted almost entirely to a discussion about Rich. 'You can't ignore the fact that it was a DNC staffer. You can't ignore the fact that there was nothing taken from the individual's body.' He said that while he hadn't seen 'the files' on Rich, the incident 'undercuts' the argument that Russians interfered in the election. At the time, Trump was facing news stories about the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and possible ties between his campaign aides and Moscow. He continues to blast the inquiries as a 'witch hunt' aimed at discrediting his election win and tries to focus attention on Clinton, who has largely faded from the headlines. Jay Wallace, Fox News president, says, 'The accusation that FoxNews.com published Malia Zimmerman's story to help detract from coverage of the Russia collusion issue is completely erroneous.' Malia Zimmerman was a Fox producer on the story. 'The retraction of this story is still being investigated internally and we have no evidence that Rod Wheeler was misquoted by Zimmerman,' Wallace said. In May, Wheeler told Fox's local affiliate in Washington that he 'absolutely' had sources at the FBI saying that there was information that could link Rich to WikiLeaks. But the station noted that Wheeler subsequently said contradictory things to other news organizations, and the station could not contact him again. Fox News Channel's prime-time opinion hosts, particularly Hannity, make no secret of their admiration for Trump. But any charges that the network worked with Trump on a false story could harm the reputations of the network's journalists. Trump has fostered an unusually close relationship with Fox and many of its personalities, particularly Hannity. Hannity gave Trump a frequent platform for non-challenging interviews during the campaign, along with advice on air and behind the scenes. The 'Fox and Friends' morning show also is a Trump favorite. ___ Jill Colvin reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Donna Cassata in Washington and Shelley Acoca and Mike Stewart in New York contributed.
  • Pence praises Montenegro for standing up to Russia
    Pence praises Montenegro for standing up to Russia
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has praised tiny Montenegro for standing up to Russian pressure when it joined NATO earlier this year. Pence is the highest-ranking American official to visit the small Adriatic state in 100 years. Russia considers Montenegro its traditional Slavic ally. Pence said during a formal dinner with Montenegro President Filip Vujanovic on Tuesday evening that 'your courage, particularly in the face of Russian pressure, inspires the world and I commend you for that.' Pence said 'I bring greetings from President Donald Trump. He sent me here as a tangible sign of our commitment to Montenegro as the newest member of NATO.' Russia is accused of masterminding an attempted coup in Montenegro in October to prevent it from joining NATO.
  • Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump
    Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump
    There wasn't a dramatic public break or an exact moment it happened. But step by step, Senate Republicans are turning their backs on President Donald Trump. They defeated an Obamacare repeal bill despite Trump's pleas. They're ignoring his Twitter demands that they get back to work on the repeal measure. They dissed the White House budget director, defended the attorney general against the president's attacks and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over his administration's objections. They're reasserting their independence, which looked sorely diminished in the aftermath of Trump's surprise election win. 'We work for the American people,' Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Tuesday. 'We don't work for the president.' Those are surprisingly tough words from a Republican whose state Trump won easily less than a year ago. But after six months of controversies and historically low approval ratings, it's clear Trump isn't commanding the fear or respect he once did. Some Republicans no doubt are giving voice to long-held reservations about a man whose election was essentially a hostile takeover of their party. But it is notable that the loudest criticism is coming from the Senate, where few Republicans are burdened with facing an electorate anytime soon. The situation is different in the House, where most Republicans represent conservative districts still loyal to Trump. For those lawmakers, the fear of facing a conservative primary challenger, possibly fueled by angry Trump followers, is real. In the most remarkable example of public Trump-bashing, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is taking aim at the president and his own party in a new book, writing that 'unnerving silence in the face of an erratic executive branch is an abdication' and marveling at 'the strange specter of an American president's seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians.' The criticism from Flake is especially striking since he is one of just two GOP senators facing competitive re-election races in next year's midterm elections, the other being Dean Heller of Nevada. The other 50 Senate Republicans are largely insulated from blowback from Trump's still-loyal base, at least in the short term. That is likely contributing to their defiance, which is emerging now after an accumulation of frustrations, culminating in the failure of the health care bill Friday. In particular, senators were aghast over Trump's recent attacks on their longtime colleague Jeff Sessions, the former Alabama senator who is now attorney general and facing Trump's wrath over having recused himself from the investigation into possible collaboration between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina deemed Trump's treatment of Sessions 'unseemly' and 'a sign of great weakness on the part of President Trump.' The comments were echoed by other Republican senators. Then, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, a former House member, suggested on a Sunday show that the Senate must pass health care before doing anything else. No. 2 Republican John Cornyn didn't hesitate to go after him. 'I don't think he's got much experience in the Senate as I recall, and he's got a big job,' Cornyn said. 'He ought to do that job and let us do our jobs.' The ill will flows both ways. At Tuesday's White House briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pointedly blamed lawmakers for the president's failures to deliver. 'I think what's hurting the legislative agenda is Congress' inability to get things passed,' she said. Trump has been ignoring past warnings from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to stay out of the Senate's business, tweeting relentless commands in the wake of Friday's failure on health care that the Senate should eliminate the filibuster rule that requires 60 votes to move forward on much major legislation. 'Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME!' the president said over Twitter. That ignored the fact that Republicans tried to pass the health care bill under rules that required only a simple majority. So Republicans, in turn, ignored Trump. 'It's pretty obvious that our problem on health care was not the Democrats,' McConnell said drily on Tuesday. 'We didn't have 50 Republicans.' Some Republicans say Trump and his administration only made it harder to pass health care by ineptly pressuring Sen. Lisa Murkowski with threats from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about consequences for her state, which rankled the Alaska senator. She proceeded to postpone votes in the Energy committee she chairs on a group of administration nominees, while saying it was for unrelated reasons, and voted 'no' on the health bill. 'I think most Republican senators have their own identity that's separate from the president,' said Alex Conant, a GOP strategist and former adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. 'If you look at the elections last fall, almost every Republican senator who was up for re-election ran ahead of Trump and that's not a fact that's lost on Congress.' The House has been a friendlier place for Trump. Republicans there pushed through a health care bill in May. 'For the most part our caucus is still in support of the president,' said Rep. James Comer of Kentucky. 'That doesn't mean we agree with everything he says and does, but we still support his agenda, his presidency, and we're not going to fumble the ball.' In the Senate, though, lawmakers and the president appear to be going their separate ways, with some senators talking as though Trump is almost irrelevant. 'Ever since we've been here we've really been following our lead, right?' said Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee. 'Whether it was the Supreme Court justice or the Russia sanctions bill, attempting to do health care and obviously we did so unsuccessfully, and now we're moving on to tax reform, but most of this has, almost every bit of this has been 100 percent internal to Congress.' ___ Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Matthew Daly and Jill Colvin contributed.
  • Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out
    Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out
    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall. There is only $12 million left of the $63 million in the firefighting fund in June, and the state is burning through that at a rate of $1.5 million a day, state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation director John Tubbs said Tuesday. 'We will use up the remaining balance in fairly short order,' he said. The state's financial worries come as forecasters for the National Interagency Fire Center predict that eastern Montana, southern California and the western Dakotas could be exposed to major wildfire threats into October or November. A wet winter and spring produced thick grasses in the region, but a hot June melted the snow and dried out the vegetation, leaving it vulnerable to lightning-caused fires, said Bryan Henry, a meteorologist for the fire center. The threat of major wildfires also will remain high throughout August in northern Nevada and parts of the Northwest and northern Great Plains, he said. More fires are now burning in Montana than any other state. So far, they have torched 578 square miles (1,476 square kilometers) — an area larger than Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park — through both mountain timber in the west and grasslands in the east. That's already surpassed the land burned every year since 2012, when 1,907 square miles (4,939 square kilometers) burned in Montana, costing the state $55 million. Most of the fires started in July. The state spent $21 million fighting fires that month — equal to the amount it spent for the 12 months before that, Tubbs said. The eruption of wildfires caught state lawmakers and officials off guard after forecasts in the spring predicted only a moderate fire season. That's when lawmakers passed a measure mandating that $30 million be transferred out of the fire fund if the state's income came in lower than revenue forecasts. The revenue numbers came in last month, triggering the transfer and a slew of budget cuts across state government. Republican Sen. Pat Connell of Hamilton said he is concerned that another major fire could erupt at any time without enough money left in the fire fund. 'We've got a long way to go through this fire season and I'm very scared about our future,' Connell said. If the fund runs dry, state officials will still be able to respond to fires, Tubbs said. His department can pull up to $22 million from the state's general fund, and an earlier fire disaster declaration by Gov. Steve Bullock authorized an additional $16 million. But with the revenue shortfall, it's not clear how much cash is available. Tubbs said that will be a challenge for the governor's budget director. Some relief came when the U.S. government last week approved a grant that will allow the state to recover three-quarters of its costs to fight its largest fire burning in eastern Montana. The amount of the savings is not yet clear. The state is also entering into cost-sharing agreements to fight fires with the U.S. Forest Service, which will also help, Tubbs said. ___ AP writers Dan Elliott in Denver and Bobby Caina Calvan in Helena contributed to this report.
