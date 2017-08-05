Listen Live
Karate Kid’ sequel series set for YouTube Red in 2018
Karate Kid’ sequel series set for YouTube Red in 2018

Karate Kid’ sequel series set for YouTube Red in 2018
Ralph Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso.

Karate Kid’ sequel series set for YouTube Red in 2018

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A sequel series to the 1984 classic film “The Karate KId” will launch next year on YouTube Red, the video site’s subscription service, Variety reported.

The 10-episode, half-hour series, tentatively called “Cobra Kai,” reunites original “Karate Kid” stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. The series is set 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Zabka, reprising his role as Johnny Lawrence, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, Variety reported. That rekindles his rivalry with the now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to manage life without Miyagi (Pat Morita). Morita passed away in 2005. 

"The humor comes from two guys, who at 50 years old, still have an ax to grind," Macchio (now 55) said at the Television Critics Association on Friday. Johnny "just can't let go; he's still a teenager at heart."

“The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. ‘The Karate Kid’ became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, told Variety. 

News

  • Numbers game: Analytics spreading through college football
    Numbers game: Analytics spreading through college football
    Fritz was head coach at Georgia Southern when the Eagles took a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter of their 2014 opener against North Carolina State. The Wolfpack rallied to win 24-23 after Fritz made a fourth-down decision — a gut call he is still kicking himself about. Fritz is no longer interested in following his gut. 'That may be the hot dog I had before the game,' Fritz said. 'I want facts and numbers.' College football has been slower to become immersed in the type of statistical analysis and data-based decision-making that has revolutionized sports such as baseball and basketball. But it is happening: An increasing number of college football programs are using analytics to decide everything from when to go on fourth down to what prospect to offer a scholarship. 'We want to make the subjective objective,' Fritz said. When it comes to in-game strategy, a six-year-old company named Championship Analytics, Inc., is quickly making a mark. CAI has gone from three schools subscribing to its service in 2014 to 53 this year, including 38 FBS teams. Using a patented system of statistical analysis, CAI provides its clients each week with a game book, a three-ring binder stuffed with pages of color-coded charts and a by-the-numbers breakdown of the matchup. Taking strengths and weaknesses of each team into account, the game book lays out possible scenarios and gives strategic recommendations based on which option provides the best odds of winning. Rob Ash was one of CAI's first clients when he was coach at Montana State. He now works for the company as director of coaching development, a role that is part salesman and part spokesman. Ash said CAI was a game-changer for him in two areas: When to go on fourth down instead of kicking and how to manage the clock and timeouts at the end of games. Coaches often talk about having to think several plays ahead. The game book helps them do that with clarity, Ash said. Here's how: Team X starts a drive, first-and-10 from its own 25 with 5:30 left in the third quarter, down by 7 points. The game book projects ahead to fourth down from that point and recommends what is best depending on the yardage needed. 'If you know that fourth-and-2 or -3 is going to be a go-situation you know on first down you only need to get seven yards on three plays instead of 10. So you can structure your play calling accordingly,' Ash said. And because the opponent changes every week, the percentages do as well. A scenario that produced a kick recommendation one week because the opponent was a strong, high-scoring team that plays up-tempo could chasnge the next week when possessions are at a premium against a low-scoring underdog. After the game has been played, CAI provides its clients an analysis of decisions made all over college football that weekend that shows when coaches were on the right or wrong side of the percentages. Ash pitched Fritz after the 2014 season, using that North Carolina State game as an example. In that game, Fritz's Georgia Southern team was up 20-17 and facing fourth-and-a short 2 with 3:38 left in the fourth quarter from N.C. State's 14. Just getting a first down would have made it difficult for N.C. State to get the ball back. And another touchdown would have pretty much locked up the victory. The field goal, though, made N.C. State need a touchdown to take the lead. Fritz decided to kick — and N.C. State responded with a touchdown. Ash showed Fritz that CAI's numbers recommended a clear go-situation. Fritz signed up. The game book also highlights situations that can be categorized as coach's discretion. Basically, 50-50 calls. Fritz is now dedicated to playing the percentages. 'Fifty-one is still better than 49,' Fritz said. CAI was founded by a Northwestern graduate, Michael McRoberts, in 2011. Another company that uses analytics to examine recruiting was developed under Northwestern's roof over the last four years by an undergraduate who interned in the athletic department. Zcruit compiles data about high school prospects such as family background, where they live, how and when they have come into contact with recruiters and what schools are recruiting them. From that Zcruit creates a profile that projects, based on results from previous recruits, what is the likelihood the school can sign the prospect. 'When it comes to recruiting and coaches being on the road, we have a finite number of coaches and a finite number of hours and days that you're allowed to be out there recruit. So how do we maximize those hours and days?' Northwestern director of football operations Cody Cejada said. '(Using Zcruit) really was just the opportunity to improve the efficiency of what we were doing.' Coach Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern is also among 22 schools that are in Power Five conferences that have purchased a subscription to CAI's services. Baylor, Utah and Arkansas, where Ash worked as offensive analyst for Bret Bielema last year, are also subscribers. At Temple, new coach Geoff Collins embraces a 'Moneyball' approach and subscribes to CAI. He also has hired former Temple offensive lineman Pat Boyle to be a strategic specialist in charge of enhancing the analytics department. Boyle's goal is to find ways to incorporate an analytical approach into every part of the program. The weight room. The locker room. The recruiting trail. The sideline on game day. 'Right now this role is kind of catch-all in the building,' Boyle said. 'We've done some stuff in the past that's been very elementary. Coach Collins is doing the same thing, trying to figure out what we can use it for.' Cejada said he could see schools following Temple's lead and creating a staff position that is fully dedicated to analytics. Though he doubts college football programs will be able to afford the type of in-house development and research of analytics that professional sports teams are doing. It makes financial sense to take advantage of what companies such as CAI, Zcruit and Pro Football Focus, which grades player performance using film-study akin to what coaches do, have to offer. 'Having this information doesn't necessarily give you a competitive advantage,' Cejada said. 'The way you use this information and analytics is what's really going to help separate you from everyone else.' ___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP ___ More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/
  • ‘Despacito’ becomes most-watched video in YouTube history
    ‘Despacito’ becomes most-watched video in YouTube history
    The Spanish-language song 'Despacito,' by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee, is now the most-watched video on YouTube, Time magazine reported. >> Read more trending news Last month, the video won the title as the most-streamed song of all time, with more than 4.6 billion streams on combined platforms, Time reported. On Friday, 'Despacito' beat out Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's “Fast and Furious” anthem 'See You Again' for the top spot with nearly 3 billion views. 'See You Again' had taken over from the longtime favorite 'Gangnam Style' last month. In a video message sent to Time from Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee honored the record-breaking success of the song. 'Thank you, YouTube for 'Despacito's success. I recognize the influence that the platform has,' he said. 'The music industry has changed. The rules of music have changed. And YouTube has a big responsibility, and I recognize it. Breaking a record is overwhelming, and I'm happy to keep inspiring others to do the same,' he said. The song debuted on YouTube in January 2017. It is currently in its 12th straight week atop Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 chart.  
  • Virginia native first black woman to serve as West Point First Captain
    Virginia native first black woman to serve as West Point First Captain
    A Virginia native will be the first African-American woman to serve as West Point’s First Captain, the U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs Office announced Thursday. >> Read more trending news Simone Askew, 20, of Fairfax, will lead a 4,440-member Corps of Cadets, according to the announcement. This is the top leadership role for cadets; she will assume the post on Aug. 13, according to a statement by the Academy. “It’s a great step for not only women but African-American women, because it shows that no matter what your sex, or your race, you can really do anything,” her sister, Nina Askew, told WRC. “There’s nothing that can hold you back.” Askew is an international history major and currently leads 1,502 cadets as the Regimental Commander of Cadet Basic Training II. She first set her sights on the Army when she was in just third grade. She saw midshipmen march into a Navy football game. “She saw them all in formation and rose up and asked me, ‘What does it take to lead that?’” her mother, Pam Askew told WRC. “Simone truly exemplifies our values of duty, honor, country. Her selection is a direct result of her hard work, dedication,and commitment to the Corps over the last three years,” said Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets. “I know Simone and the rest of our incredibly talented leaders within the Class of 2018 will provide exceptional leadership to the Corps of Cadets in the upcoming academic year.”  Askew was president of her class at Fairfax High School, founder of the Black Student Union and captain of the volleyball team, her family told WRC.. She is currently a member of the Army West Point crew team and the recipient of the Black Engineer of the Year Award for Military Leadership, according to the announcement. She will graduate from West Point in 2018.
  • UAW defiant in Mississippi loss as union opponents celebrate
    UAW defiant in Mississippi loss as union opponents celebrate
    Supporters of the United Auto Workers say they're not giving up their fight to unionize a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi after a stinging defeat, even as UAW opponents say Friday's loss proves workers don't want the union. More than 62 percent of workers voting in a two-day election at Nissan Motor Co.'s Canton plant voted against the UAW, with 2,244 ballots against the union according to the National Labor Relations Board. Voting for union representation were 1,307 workers, or 38 percent. 'They know we didn't need it,' said Nissan worker Kim Barber, an outspoken union opponent who said she was celebrating Friday's result. 'We didn't need outside interference coming into our plant.' Amid tears at a union office near the plant just north of Jackson, UAW supporters voiced defiance, with some calling for the election to be rerun after the minimum six-month wait. The union filed charges moments before the polls closed Friday night making new allegations that Nissan had broken federal labor law and intimidated workers into voting 'no.' If the labor board agrees, it could order a new election at the plant. 'It hurts,' said union supporter Phillip White. 'We ran against a machine; we ran against a monster; we ran against all the lies.' The UAW has never fully organized an international automaker in the traditionally anti-union South, although it did persuade some maintenance workers to join at a Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee. The UAW's lack of influence among southern auto workers has reduced its bargaining power when Detroit automakers lose market share and close plants. After pouring resources into the organizing drive at Nissan, this loss could leave UAW leaders with tough decisions. 'The result of the election was a setback for these workers, the UAW and working Americans everywhere, but in no way should it be considered a defeat,' UAW President Dennis Williams said in a statement. Kristen Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research said that although the UAW was the underdog, odds were unlikely to improve soon, as President Donald Trump's appointees take over the National Labor Relations Board. A corruption scandal involving union employees allegedly taking bribes from a former Fiat Chrysler executive also threatened to spread. Company spokeswoman Parul Bajaj said employees' voice has been heard. 'They have rejected the UAW and chosen to self-represent, continuing the direct relationship they enjoy with the company,' she said in a statement. 'Our expectation is that the UAW will respect and abide by their decision and cease their efforts to divide our Nissan family.' UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel had telegraphed the likelihood of new charges Monday, when he alleged illegal activity by the company. Among the claims: Nissan provided a faulty contact list to the union, it caused a contract worker to be filed because of his union support, and a manager told workers July 28 that they would lose benefits it they voted for a union. 'Despite claiming for years to be neutral on the question of a union, Nissan waged one of the most illegal and unethical anti-union campaigns that I've seen in my lifetime,' Casteel said in a statement Friday. Bajaj said Nissan lived up to its obligations in providing the list. She generally denied the other charges. 'The UAW is again launching baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against Nissan Canton in a desperate, last-minute attempt to undermine the integrity of the secret ballot voting process,' Bajaj said in a statement. The labor board has already issued a complaint against Nissan alleging other labor law violations that predate the election, but a judge has yet to rule on those. A decision on the new charges could be months or years away. The union also could try to encourage a backlash against Nissan outside the United States, where it has tried to build pressure on the company through unions at other plants and supporters in the French government, which owns nearly 20 percent of the Renault Group, Nissan's business partner. The union said it would 'educate' the French government about Nissan's anti-union campaign. Nissan has sought to finesse its position against unions in the U.S. while defending its work with organized labor in the rest of the world. Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, told French lawmakers last year that the alliance 'has no tradition of not cooperating with unions.' Rodney Francis, the plant's human resources director, said the company has a right to make its case to workers that unionization would hurt management flexibility and make the plant less competitive economically. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant and anti-union workers blamed the UAW for layoffs and plant closings by Detroit's major automakers. 'The UAW, everything they touched — layoff or closed,' said anti-union worker Kinoy Brown. For years, union organizers reached out to the majority African-American workforce at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, arguing that workers' rights are civil rights. They pointed to reduced retirement and health benefits for longtime workers, and lower pay scales for 1,500 Nissan workers who began as contract laborers in recent years. White and other union supporters said after the vote they felt those newer employees, in particular, had been intimidated. A 2015 study by the Center for Automotive Research found that Nissan paid an average of $44 an hour in pay and benefits, toward the low end of all automakers. Nissan has given pay raises since then. Workers at Nissan's plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, voted against UAW representation in 1989 and 2001, but this was the first election at the Mississippi plant. The UAW also lost a 2014 vote among all workers at Volkswagen in 2014 before winning a second vote among 160 maintenance workers. The UAW's failed campaign could leave scars. Pro-UAW worker Earnestine Meeks said a co-worker flashed a gun at her, demanding she leave his property during a home visit by union backers recently. 'Nissan will focus on bringing all employees back together as one team, building great vehicles and writing our next chapter in Mississippi,' Bajaj said. ___ Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy .
  • Police: Chicago stabbing death suspects surrender peacefully
    Police: Chicago stabbing death suspects surrender peacefully
    A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man surrendered peacefully in California and will be returned to Chicago for interrogation, federal and local authorities said. Wyndham Lathem, 42, gave himself up late Friday at the Oakland federal building and Andrew Warren, 56, surrendered at about the same time to the San Francisco Police Department, according to Michael McCloud, fugitive taskforce commander with the U.S. Marshals Service. McCloud said the surrender of the two suspects was 'negotiated,' although he declined to say how that happened. 'We were not in contact with them directly,' during the negotiations, he said. Lathem, an associate microbiology professor at Northwestern, was booked into the Alameda County jail. Warren, a Somerville College resident at Oxford University in England, was taken to the San Francisco County Jail. They will appear separately in court before being extradited to Illinois. It was not immediately clear when that would happen. A manhunt had been underway since shortly after the body of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found riddled with stab wounds on July 27 in the Chicago apartment where Lathem lived. 'Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family,' a Chicago police statement said. Police said Lathem had sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in the crime, which he called the 'biggest mistake of my life.' The video raised concern among investigators that Lathem might kill himself. 'We are also thankful both men are safely in custody and this did not end in further tragedy,' the police statement said. Warren had arrived in the United States three days before the death of Cornell-Duranleau and was seen in surveillance video leaving the building with Lathem the day of the stabbing. McCloud said the U.S. Marshals Service learned on Wednesday that the two men might be in the San Francisco Bay area. About noon Friday, he said they received further information that they were still in the area. The suspects both surrendered at about 7:30 p.m. local time, he said. Police said Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau, who moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license. They are not sure how Cornell-Duranleau or Lathem knew Warren, or if Warren knew them before he flew to the United States before the stabbing. In a bizarre twist, police said that on the day of the slaying, but before the body had been discovered, Lathem and Warren drove about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northwest to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where one of them made a $1,000 cash donation to the public library there in Cornell-Duranleau's name. Lake Geneva police said the man making the donation did not give his name. 'I've never seen where suspects in a homicide would make a donation in the victim's name,' said Lake Geneva police Lt. Edward Gritzner. On the night of the slaying, police said the front desk of the high-rise building where Lathem lived in Chicago's trendy River North neighborhood received an anonymous call from a person who said that a crime had been committed in Lathem's 10th floor apartment. When police opened the door they found Cornell-Duranleau's body. He had been stabbed several times in an attack so brutal that police said the knife broke. Police also said that by the time they found the body on the night of July 27, Cornell-Duranleau had been dead for 12-15 hours.
  • On a roll: Toilet paper with Trump tweets cause a stink
    On a roll: Toilet paper with Trump tweets cause a stink
    Rolls of toilet paper printed with tweets from President Donald Trump caused a stink Friday on Amazon, the Washington Examiner reported. >> Read more trending news The Internet retail giant was offering individual rolls for $11.99 for Amazon Prime customers, the Examiner reported. But the site said the item was being sold by a company called Toilet Tweets, and that delivery was being 'fulfilled by Amazon.' By mid-Friday morning, a search for 'Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper' led to a page that said the product was available through third parties. The classic tweets include Trump's messages on Twitter from before he became president.
