Listen Live
cloudy-day
61°
H 78
L 58

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
61°
Mostly Clear
H 78° L 58°
  • cloudy-day
    61°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 78° L 58°
  • clear-day
    78°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 78° L 58°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 80° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
John Rich handed over his firearm when a police officer needed it the most in Las Vegas
Close

John Rich handed over his firearm when a police officer needed it the most in Las Vegas

John Rich handed over his firearm when a police officer needed it the most in Las Vegas
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 23: Big Kenny and John Rich of Big and Rich performs during Country Thunder - Day 4 on July 23, 2017 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

John Rich handed over his firearm when a police officer needed it the most in Las Vegas

By: Tricia Despres, Rare Country

Big & Rich are known for always bringing the party, and they did just that as they performed on the same night as artists such as Jason Aldean, Jake Owen and Kane Brown at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

And then the party ended when a shooter opened fire on the crowd.

And Big & Rich will never be the same.

RELATED: A country music singer hid under a car during Vegas shooting

“We played 90 minutes to two hours before Jason Aldean,” John Rich told Fox News about the tragic events that occurred late that night. “We loaded up our bus, and there is a little country bar I have in Las Vegas that I own [Redneck Riviera], and we went over there to play a little after-show set. We were onstage there and got the tap on the shoulder that there was an active shooter. We immediately stopped playing and got everyone away from the windows and tried to secure the location.”

>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings

Standing in that crowd at the bar that evening was a Minneapolis police officer, who was on hand just to enjoy a little live music. For one of the first times, he did not have his weapon on him. So he walked up to John and asked him a scary question.

RELATED: A much-loved country music family recounts their horrific night in Vegas

“He came up to me and showed me his badge and he says, ‘I’m an officer and I am not armed’ and asked me, ‘Are you armed?’” John recalled. “I said, ‘Yes sir, I am. I am armed.’ I have my concealed weapon permit. And he said, ‘Can I have your firearm so I can hold point on the front door?’ So I handed over my firearm to him. Everyone got behind him and, for about two hours without flinching, this guy kept point on that front door just in case someone came through.”

Sending prayers to everyone involved. To do your part in helping, donate to the Go Fund Me at the link in our bio

A post shared by Big & Rich (@bigandrichofficial) on

>> Read more trending news

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'
    The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'
    The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local): 4:45 a.m. Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival. Aldean wrote on Instagram that his 'heart aches for the victims and their families.' Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Paddock rained bullets down on the tens of thousands of people who were watching Aldean perform. The attack killed 59 and wounded 527. The country star pleaded for people to stand together and 'stop the hate.' Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack. ___ 12:15 a.m. Hospitals were overflowing with victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel. Emergency personnel scrambled to deal with the aftermath of a Sunday attack by 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock that would kill 59 and wound 527. Doctors say some of the gunshot wounds were so severe they knew they had come from high-powered weapons not usually seen on the street. Concert-goers described scenes of horror and heroism. One man grasped the hand of a dying stranger to comfort him as he died, unable to pull himself away despite the danger. Many carried the wounded to their own cars to drive to the hospital where they waited in lines of ambulances at emergency rooms.
  • Loved ones mourn victims of Las Vegas shooting attack
    Loved ones mourn victims of Las Vegas shooting attack
    They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. Details emerged Monday about the lives of those who died, as well as countless more who were injured. Friends waited for text messages that never came, families learned the worst from hospitals and local authorities. In a few cases, families still frantically searched Monday night for news. Many have launched fundraising campaigns for the families left behind, while others have vowed to start scholarship funds in their loved ones' names.
  • There are some problems with ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting
    There are some problems with ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting
    American officials are combating ISIS’ claim that Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be the gunman behind the deadliest shooting in modern American history, acted on behalf of the terror group. >> Watch the news report here Time reported that the terror group released a statement taking responsibility for Paddock’s alleged actions, which killed at least 59 and injured more than 500. The group also said Paddock converted to Islam in recent months. But further investigation into the claim indicates that the terror group may be stretching the truth. >> Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, live updates “As this event unfolds we have determined at this point there is no connection to an international terrorist group,” explained FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse on Monday. “As the investigation continues we will continue to work with our partners to ensure this is factually and thoroughly investigated to be able to bring comfort and peace to this community.” >> PHOTOS: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings If Paddock was a part of a group of any kind, it’s news to those closest to him. CBS News reported that Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters, “No religious affiliation. No political affiliation. He just hung out.” >> Read more trending news Though a connection between the shooting and Islamic terror has yet to be confirmed, this has not stopped hoaxes about the shooter’s motivations from circulating. >> On Rare.us: Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest in American history
  • Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care
    Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care
    The phone calls come — from fellow scientists and desperate strangers — with a single question for the alcohol chief at the National Institutes of Health: Where can my loved one find good care to get sober? Tuesday, the government is releasing a novel online tool to help — directories of alcohol treatment providers paired with key questions patients should ask for a better shot at high-quality care. 'Most people think treatment is detox for 28 days or Alcoholics Anonymous. There's a vast in-between,' said George Koob, director of NIH's National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. More than 15 million adults in the U.S. have what's called alcohol use disorder, meaning they either misuse or are addicted to alcohol, and fewer than 10 percent get treatment, according to federal estimates. Many who do get treated don't receive quality care that best fits their needs, Koob said. He ordered development of the Alcohol Treatment Navigator after realizing if medical professionals were confused, families must be lost. 'It's the hardest thing, navigating how do you find treatment,' agreed Linda Rosenberg, president of the nonprofit National Council for Behavioral Health. She wasn't involved with the tool but praised NIAAA for developing it. 'It's desperately needed.' The tool can't solve issues of affordability or accessibility. Insurance coverage varies, and some parts of the country have shortages of providers that may leave patients traveling or turning to telemedicine, Rosenberg cautioned. The Navigator offers a step-by-step guide to assessing additional options beyond the well-known AA and detox. First, it links to existing directories of thousands of board-certified addiction doctors or psychiatrists, accredited alcohol treatment centers and licensed therapists, searchable by ZIP code. Licensing and accreditation information mark an initial filter. Next, the NIH defined five signs of quality to check: —Credentials. For example, look for a therapist who holds at least a master's degree and has specialized training in addiction treatment, the tool advises. —A comprehensive assessment. Providers can use a battery of tests to determine the type and severity of alcohol disorders. —Customized treatment. There is no one-size-fits-all approach, Koob stressed. —Evidence-based practices. NIH wants patients to consider scientifically proven options, including behavioral therapies and three FDA-approved medications. —Continuing recovery support. 'It's not just an acute disorder,' said Lori Ducharme, a NIAAA specialist who led the Navigator's development. 'You want someone who will stick with you for the long-term.' How do you know if a potential provider meets those quality indicators? 'You need to call them and ask them questions to see if they'll be the right fit for you,' Ducharme said. The Navigator provides a script, lists of questions targeted to each type of provider plus an explanation of why each question is important and what answer to listen for. For example, addiction is a disease, not a weakness, so watch out for providers who use stigmatizing language such as 'drunk,' the tool advises. And if a provider automatically dismisses medication, that's a warning sign about not practicing evidence-based care.
  • Josh Abbott Band's Caleb Keeter changes gun control stance after Las Vegas shooting
    Josh Abbott Band's Caleb Keeter changes gun control stance after Las Vegas shooting
    Josh Abbott Band lead guitarist Caleb Keeter has tweeted in favor of stricter gun control laws after his evacuation from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night. >> Las Vegas shooting: Live updates “I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life,” the posted note within the tweet starts. “Until the events of last night, I cannot express how wrong I was.” >> Click here to read Keeter’s full remarks >> PHOTOS: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting Abbott tweeted asking for prayers before he was evacuated during the shooting. >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings >> Las Vegas shooting: Jason Aldean, other celebrities share thoughts, prayers According to Abbott’s tweets, he was evacuated from the Mandalay Bay resort, from where police say suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire, killing at least 59 people. That would make it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, The Associated Press reports.  >> Who was Stephen Paddock, the shooter killed in Las Vegas? Abbott said in his second tweet that his fiancée was still in a room at the hotel but was safe.  >> Read more trending news Abbott played the festival earlier in the day Sunday. Jason Aldean, who was on stage at the time of the shooting, was the closing act. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.