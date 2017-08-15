Listen Live
cloudy-day
88°
H 91
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
88°
Chance of T-storms
H 91° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Jimmy Fallon addresses racism, Charlottesville in The Tonight Show’ monologue
Close

Jimmy Fallon addresses racism, Charlottesville in The Tonight Show’ monologue

Jimmy Fallon addresses racism, Charlottesville in The Tonight Show’ monologue
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Instead of a traditional joke-filled monologue, Jimmy Fallon opened his Aug. 14, 2017 show with an emotional condemnation of the weekend attack that left a woman dead in Virginia and President Donald Trump's failure to immediately denounce the white supremacist groups that organized the rally.

Jimmy Fallon addresses racism, Charlottesville in The Tonight Show’ monologue

By: Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES -  Late night show host Jimmy Fallon addressed the events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia on “The Tonight Show” Monday.

“Although ‘The Tonight Show’ isn’t a political show, it’s my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being,” he began.

>> Read more trending news

“What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else, and you’re seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists, and I was sick to my stomach.

“My daughters are in the next room playing, and I’m thinking, ‘How can I explain to them that there is so much hatred in this world?’”

Fallon said his kids, who are 2 years old and 4 years old, “don’t know what hate is,” and need people to look up to. Not only parents and teachers, but also “leaders who appeal to the best in us.”

Fallon then went on to criticize President Trump’s response to the events, noting “the fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful.”

“I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something. It’s important for everyone, especially white people, in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it.”

He mentioned Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who lost her life after a car drove into a crowd of protesters, saying that she, like many others before, “died standing up for what’s right.”

“We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists, and stand up for what is right and civil and kind, and to show the next generation that we haven't forgotten how hard people have fought for human rights,” Fallon said. “We can’t do this. We can’t go backward.”

One of Fallon’s guests on the show Monday, actress Susan Sarandon, also spoke about the events in Charlottesville, which can be seen in the video below.

“I  think we have to own it. I think we have to admint that this is a systemic problem. I mean this country was founded on the genocide of Native Americans and on the backs of slaves and I don’t think we’ve ever really dealt with that.” 

Sarandon’s full thoughts during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” can be seen in the video below.

﻿Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Chick-fil-A adds breakfast bowl, breakfast burrito menu options
    Chick-fil-A adds breakfast bowl, breakfast burrito menu options
    Chick-fil-A this week unveiled its new breakfast bowl, the Hash Brown Scramble, adding it to the breakfast menu at all of its participating restaurants nationwide. The new menu item is made with “tot-style” hash browns, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and a choice of either sliced chicken nuggets or pork sausage. It can also be ordered as a burrito, with the ingredients wrapped in a soft tortilla. The dishes are served with a side of jalapeño salsa. Chick-fil-A officials said in a release that the new menu item is the “first breakfast bowl for the national quick-service restaurant company.” The chain previously added an Egg White Grill as an “on-the-go” breakfast option. RELATED: About that Chick-fil-A ‘gluten-free bun’ — there’s a catch “At Chick-fil-A, we understand the importance of breakfast and want to provide a wide range of options to our guests who are looking for a fast and delicious breakfast,” Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A, said in a release. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in popularity for breakfast bowls, and the Hash Brown Scramble combines two fan favorites – our chicken nuggets and hash browns.” The Hash Brown Scramble Bowl has 450 calories and 30 grams of protein when made with nuggets. The Hash Brown Scramble Burrito will replace the current Breakfast Burrito. Chick-fil-A customers in the states of New York and New Jersey, and cities of San Diego, Columbia, S.C., and Washington, D.C. test-marketed the Hash Brown Scramble and two other potential breakfast items in the fall of 2016.
  • Air Force testing light-attack plane
    Air Force testing light-attack plane
    Four planes are in a dogfight of sorts over the skies of the New Mexico desert this month in the hope that one company will land a future lucrative Air Force contract for a light-attack plane. >> Read more trending news Flight tests will evaluate the performance of the aircraft to determine if the Air Force should have a comparatively less expensive close air support option to battle lightly armed foes, such as the Taliban and al-Qaida, rather than flying more expensive jets such as the A-10 and F-35, officials have said. The Air Force will determine the cost to buy, operate and maintain the plane, if it can be mass-produced quickly and exported to other countries. Air Force officials say the flights are an experiment and not a competition. The Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is managing the experiment, dubbed the OA-X. “We don’t think this mission is going to go away anytime soon and so there’s going to be a need for this kind of activity,” Air Force Research Laboratory director Jack Blackhurst said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s really a cost argument.” Textron AirLand’s Scorpion jet and the Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine turboprop, Sierra Nevada Corp. and Embraer Defense & Security’s A-29 Super Tucano turboprop, and L3’s and Air Tractor Inc.’s AT-802L Longsword have put stakes into the demonstration. Flight tests continuing through August at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The experiment’s results will be sent to Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein. Goldfein and Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visited Holloman this month and Goldfein reportedly piloted two of the aircraft. “This experiment is about looking at new ways to improve readiness and lethality,” Goldfein said in a statement. “…We are determining whether a commercial off-the-shelf aircraft and sensor package can contribute to the coalition’s fight against violent extremism.” The Air Force has not committed to buying a chosen winner. But the Senate Armed Services Committee has authorized $1.2 billion for the program. U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has said in a white paper the nation may need as many as 200 of the planes by 2022 to fly counterterrorism missions and support ground troops in so-called “permissive environments” that lack heavy defenses. Some defense analysts have expressed doubt such aircraft would survive against advanced air defenses in war.
  • Elephant charges, kills big game hunter in Africa
    Elephant charges, kills big game hunter in Africa
    An elephant charged a big-game hunter Saturday, killing him on a private wildlife habitat, according to reports. >> Read more trending news Jose Monzalvez, 46, was with four other people tracking a herd of elephants when one charged the group. The hunters were unable to aim and shoot at the large animal, according to the Namibia Press Agency. Monzalvez, who worked for an oil company, had a hunting permit. His relatives have been informed of his death. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Florida stripper stabbed partner in both eyes, jammed piece of wood down throat
    Florida stripper stabbed partner in both eyes, jammed piece of wood down throat
    A Key West man is in critical condition after his partner, a male stripper, stabbed him in both eyes and shoved a piece of wood down his throat, police said.  >> Read more trending news Justin Calhoun, 24, admitted to the attack and faces charges of attempted second degree murder and drug possession, Fl Keys News reported. Jail records from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office list his occupation as a stripper in Tampa. >>South Florida man sentenced after disemboweling girlfriend during sex Calhoun’s 67-year-old partner had to be airlifted to a trauma center in Miami for serious head injuries, according to Fl Keys News.  Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday during a “violent domestic disturbance,” where Calhoun accused his partner of being a cannibal. The victim got upset, grabbed a gun, and pointed it at Calhoun, who retaliated by stabbing him in both eyes with a pen.  >>Florida man charged in 3rd murder: ‘I have hard time being rejected’ Officers responded to the home and found the victim stabbed in the face and “severely beaten on the head,” Fl Keys News reported. Calhoun fled the scene but police found him a few blocks away.  Calhoun told police that he tried to “silence” his partner by inserting a piece of broken wood from a dresser into his mouth and “then stomped on the piece of wood to ledge it further down into (the victim’s) throat,” Fl Keys News reported.  He further beat the victim in the head with a dresser drawer and then grabbed his belongings and “jumped out of the bedroom window while naked,” the police report stated.  Calhoun remains at the county jail on no bond, according to jail records.  Read more at flkeysnews.com
  • Father of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer says he forgives James Fields
    Father of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer says he forgives James Fields
    The father of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday amid racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, said he forgives his daughter’s accused killer. >> Read more trending news “I can’t hate the man who did this to her because that would make me as bad as the people who did this,” Mark Heyer told the New York Post on Sunday. “As far as I’m concerned, he was deceived by the devil.” Heather Heyer was killed when police said a car driven by Ohio man James Alex Fields Jr., 20, slammed into two other vehicles and ran down demonstrators who were protesting a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville. >> Related: Fundraiser for Heather Heyer, counterprotester killed in Charlottesville, nets $225,000 Fields’ former high school teacher, Derek Weimer, told CNN that Fields “was very big into Nazism. He really had a fondness for Adolf Hitler.” He traveled to Charlottesville to take part in the Unite the Right rally, which was aimed at protesting the removal of a Confederate monument from the city’s Emancipation Park. The protest garnered the attention of Heather Heyer, who joined counterprotesters Saturday. >> Related: There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South “My daughter was fighting for equal rights, demonstrating against hatred and doing what she thought was right,” Mark Heyer told the Post. “She ended up dying to prove it.” Mark Heyer described his daughter to CNN as a compassionate woman with strong convictions. >> Related: Illinois Senate passes resolution urging police to deem neo-Nazi groups as terrorists 'She was always passionate about the beliefs she held,” he told the news network. “She had a bigger backbone than I did.” Police arrested Fields on charges including second-degree murder, malicious wounding and hit-and-run. A judge ordered him held without bail Monday until a hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.