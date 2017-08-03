Listen Live
Jennifer Lopez look-alike's viral Instagram photos are turning heads
By: Anna Caplan, Rare.us

HOUSTON -  J.Lo doesn’t appear too often in Houston, but the increasing prominence of an H-town Instagrammer is making for many double takes.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Janice Garay is a Houston-based bodybuilder and her “body of work” is going viral, thanks to the fact she looks exactly like Jennifer Lopez.

I'm in tears of joy right now for all these opportunities that are being sent my way! I wish I could announce but not just yet, I remember praying for a miracle, I kept asking god to give me strength to hold on and not give up no matter what was being thrown my way. No matter how heart broken I was, friendships I've lost throughout the years or just struggling at home financially! It's hard being a single mom...I'll never be embarrassed for my struggles or where I came from because look where it lead me to today! God is so freakin good!!!! I remember crying in my room on a daily basis feeling miserable because I had no idea where I was going to end up ...I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life until I started working out 3 years ago! Fitness has definitely changed my life, I didn't have rich parents , we didn't have much coming from the valley my parents split when I was a baby and my mom and I moved away to Houston when I was 6...growing up was hard for me to be far away from my father because we had a special bond. But all I knew was I wanted to make my father proud of me! I know in my life growing up I've made mistakes, I didn't always make the right choices and I had my daughter at a young age (19) I'm not perfect what so ever but I do have a good heart! I will always remain humble and just want to show the world no matter how bad ur struggling or whatever it is your going through in life, stay strong, pray, keep grinding, focus on YOU An ur goals because u never know what god will bring your way, he will definitely surprise you! Trust me! He blessed me and opened other doors for me I never thought would be possible! And I definitely can't wait to share my journey with all of you! - JAY #NewBeginnings #Blessed #GodIsGood #InspireOthers

A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N (@jayfromhouston) on

With her hair in a bun, Garay more than favors the famous actress/dancer/singer/etc., but even without makeup, she bears more than a passing resemblance.

Garay is 28 – 20 years younger than J.Lo. But with more than 130,000 Instagram followers, it’s clear that Garay’s star is on the rise.

No word if A-Rod has taken notice yet.

News

  • Senators move to protect special counsel in Russia probe
    Senators move to protect special counsel in Russia probe
    Two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are moving to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job, putting forth new legislation that aims to ensure the integrity of current and future independent investigations. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware plan to introduce the legislation Thursday. The bill would allow any special counsel for the Department of Justice to challenge his or her removal in court, with a review by a three-judge panel within 14 days of the challenge. The bill would be retroactive to May 17, 2017 — the day Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Donald Trump's campaign. 'It is critical that special counsels have the independence and resources they need to lead investigations,' Tillis said in a statement. 'A back-end judicial review process to prevent unmerited removals of special counsels not only helps to ensure their investigatory independence, but also reaffirms our nation's system of check and balances.' Mueller was appointed as special counsel following Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey. Mueller, who was Comey's predecessor as FBI director, has assembled a team of prosecutors and lawyers with experience in financial fraud, national security and organized crime to investigate contacts between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Trump has been critical of Mueller since his appointment, and the president's legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired, including the backgrounds of members and political contributions by some members to Hillary Clinton. He has also publicly warned Mueller that he would be out of bounds if he dug into the Trump family's finances. Mueller has strong support on Capitol Hill. Senators in both parties have expressed concerns that Trump may try to fire Mueller and have warned him not to do so. 'Ensuring that the special counsel cannot be removed improperly is critical to the integrity of his investigation,' Coons said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another member of the Judiciary panel, said last week that he was working on a similar bill that would prevent the firing of a special counsel without judicial review. Graham said then that firing Mueller 'would precipitate a firestorm that would be unprecedented in proportions.' The Tillis and Coons bill would allow review after the special counsel had been dismissed. If the panel found there was no good cause for the counsel's removal, the person would be immediately reinstated. The legislation would also codify existing Justice Department regulations that a special counsel can only be removed for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest or other good cause, such as a violation of departmental policies. In addition, only the attorney general or the most senior Justice Department official in charge of the matter could fire the special counsel. In the case of the current investigation, Rosenstein is charged with Mueller's fate because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all matters having to do with the Trump-Russia investigation.
  • Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill
    Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill
    Dealt a striking congressional rebuke, Donald Trump grudgingly signed what he called a 'seriously flawed' package of sanctions against Russia, bowing for the moment to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow. Trump signed the most significant piece of legislation of his presidency Wednesday with no public event. And he coupled it with a written statement, resentful in tone, that accused Congress of overstepping its constitutional bounds, impeding his ability to negotiate with foreign countries and lacking any ability to strike deals. 'Congress could not even negotiate a health care bill after seven years of talking,' he said scornfully of lawmakers' recent failure to repeal 'Obamacare' as he and other Republicans have promised for years. 'As president, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress.' Still, he said, 'despite its problems, I am signing this bill for the sake of national unity.' It was powerful evidence of the roadblock Congress has erected to Trump's efforts to reset relations with Russia at a time when federal investigators are probing Moscow's interference in the U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign. The legislation is aimed at penalizing Moscow for that interference and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad. The law also imposes new financial sanctions on Iran and North Korea. Trump said the law will 'punish and deter bad behavior' by the governments of Iran and North Korea as well as enhance existing sanctions on Moscow. But he made no secret of his distaste for what the bill does to his ability to govern. 'The bill remains seriously flawed — particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate,' he said. Last week, the House overwhelmingly backed the bill, 419-3, and the Senate rapidly followed, 98-2. Those margins guaranteed that Congress would be able to beat back any veto attempt. Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 campaign with the intention of tipping the election in his favor. He's blasted the federal investigation as a 'witch hunt.' Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., called the president's concerns over the bill misplaced. 'Vladimir Putin and his regime must pay a real price for attacking our democracy, violating human rights, occupying Crimea and destabilizing Ukraine,' McCain said. 'Going forward, I hope the president will be as vocal about Russia's aggressive behavior as he was about his concerns with this legislation.' Trump's talk of extending a hand of cooperation to Putin has been met by skeptical lawmakers looking to limit his leeway. The new measure targets Russia's energy sector as part of legislation that prevents Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without congressional approval. Russia wasn't pleased. Putin responded on Sunday by announcing the U.S. would have to cut 755 of its embassy and consular staff in Russia. And Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an emotional Facebook post Wednesday that 'Trump's administration has demonstrated total impotence by surrendering its executive authority to Congress in the most humiliating way.' The congressional review section of the bill that Trump objects to was a key feature for many members of Congress. Trump will be required to send a report explaining why he wants to suspend or terminate a particular set of the sanctions on Russia. Lawmakers would then have 30 days to decide whether to allow him to do so. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson echoed the president's sentiments that the measure poses more diplomatic hindrances than solutions. 'Neither the president nor I are very happy about that,' Tillerson said Tuesday. 'We were clear that we didn't think that was going to be helpful to our efforts, but that's the decision they made.' Sean Kane, a former official with the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said the Obama administration had sought similar wiggle room when negotiating Iran sanctions with lawmakers. 'These issues have come up before where an administration wants flexibility in place in a deal that would potentially lift sanctions, and Congress wants to tie the administration's hands in some ways,' said Kane, now at the law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed. Trump said that Congress had 'included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions.' Last winter, just before Trump was sworn in, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a bill designed to go beyond the punishments already levied against Russia by the Obama administration and to demonstrate to Trump that forcefully responding to Moscow's election interference wasn't a partisan issue. Action on Russia sanctions didn't really pick up until late May, when Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, threw his support behind the effort. The bill underwent revisions to avoid inadvertently undercutting U.S. firms or interfering with how European allies acquire energy. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle celebrated the passage and signing. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the bill sends a 'powerful message to our adversaries that they will be held accountable for their actions.' But the House's top Democrat said Trump's statement calling the bill 'seriously flawed' raises questions about whether his administration will follow the law. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the Republican-led Congress must not allow the White House to 'wriggle out of its duty to impose these sanctions for Russia's brazen assault on our democracy.' ___ Associated Press writer Josh Lederman contributed to this report from Washington.
  • Peanut butter jailbreak really not as nutty as it sounds
    Peanut butter jailbreak really not as nutty as it sounds
    Using peanut butter to escape from the Walker County Jail in Alabama isn't as crazy as it sounds. Belinda Ann Weldon, an Alabama attorney familiar with the jail who represents the last of 12 inmates to be captured after escaping Sunday, said she can see how a guard watching remotely could be fooled if inmates partially obscure the number that identifies each door. 'That placard has a number on it; it's an off-white. They covered it in peanut butter. Say the number was an 8; they made it look like a 9,' she said. 'He pushed the button for a door that instead of going into a dorm went to an outside door.' Authorities said the inexperienced guard, watching 150 inmates through security cameras from a control room, thought he was opening the cell at an inmate's request. But a dozen inmates were able to flee, throwing off their orange jail uniforms and running in every direction. The first 11 inmates were captured within hours of their escape, never leaving the county, but Brady Kilpatrick, 24, made it all the way to Martin County, Florida, persuading his sister to drive him, authorities said. Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder announced Tuesday night that investigators 'zeroed in' on a house on a quiet street in Tequesta, just north of West Palm Beach, where a car with an Alabama license plate was parked outside. A short time later, Kilpatrick was arrested, along with his sister, Jensen Davis Lefan, 18; her boyfriend, Hayden Thomas Mayberry, 24; and Mayberry's childhood friend, Dakota Anthony, 23. Lefan, of Cordova, Alabama, told investigators her brother called her shortly after the escape, asking for a ride. She and Mayberry borrowed a car from his roommate and picked up Kilpatrick a short time later. He hopped in and told her 'Go!' according to an arrest affidavit. Five to 10 minutes later, he told them he'd escaped from jail, cutting his hands when he climbed a 15-foot fence topped with razor wire. Lefan and Mayberry, of Jasper, Alabama, took turns driving with Kilpatrick in the backseat, she said. They ended up at the home of Anthony, a childhood friend of Mayberry's, after stopping for food — paying in cash — and sleeping in a Wal-Mart parking lot. She feared getting caught, but said she had to try to help her brother because 'they are family,' the sheriff said. Mayberry — who told authorities they planned to marry soon — told investigators he knew that what they did was wrong, but said 'you do crazy things for love.' In Florida, Snyder praised his department and other agencies for using a 'good tactical approach' once they located the home in Tequesta, where a car with an Alabama license plate was parked outside. 'Let's suffice it to say we had an overwhelming force and more than adequate resources as he made the unwise decision of trying to escape out of the house,' he said. Jail records don't list attorneys for any of the arrestees. Lefan and Mayberry face charges of facilitating escape and hindering apprehension of a fugitive in Alabama, as well as aiding and abetting a fugitive in Florida. Anthony was charged with possessing a controlled substance. Kilpatrick — initially jailed in Alabama on charges of possessing drugs and paraphernalia — now faces prosecution on much tougher crimes. Walker County Sheriff James Underwood in Alabama did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the arrest of Kilpatrick, which happened only a few hours after he predicted it would. The other 11 fugitives had been rounded up by Monday afternoon. Kilpatrick appeared in court Wednesday in Stuart, Florida, where a judge ordered him held without bail pending his return to Alabama. Lefan and Mayberry also remained in the jail, with $7,500 bail set for each. Snyder said he tried to hide in the wrong county. 'Look, I don't like to brag,' the sheriff told reporters, 'but we've never had an escape from the Martin County Jail. I can tell you this, he won't be getting any peanut butter.' ___ Associated Press writer Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report.
  • Data: Jet as low as 59 feet in near miss at SF airport
    Data: Jet as low as 59 feet in near miss at SF airport
    The Air Canada pilots mistook the taxiway for the runway next to it and flew their jet to just 59 feet (18 meters) above ground before pulling up to attempt another landing, according to National Transportation Safety Board information released Wednesday. That's barely taller than the four planes that were on the taxiway when the incident occurred late at night on July 7. Pilots in a United Airlines plane alerted air traffic controllers about the off-course jet, while the crew of a Philippine Airlines jet behind it switched on their plane's landing lights in an apparent last-ditch danger signal to Air Canada. NTSB investigators said they have not determined probable cause for the incident that came within a few feet of becoming one of the worst disasters in aviation history. 'It was close, much too close,' said John Cox, a safety consultant and retired airline pilot. The investigators said that as the Air Canada jet approached the taxiway just before midnight after a flight from Toronto, it was so far off course that it did not appear on a radar system used to prevent runway collisions. Those systems were not designed to spot planes that are lined up to land on a taxiway — a rare occurrence, especially for airline pilots. But the Federal Aviation Administration is working on modifications so they can, agency spokesman Ian Gregor said. Both pilots of the Air Canada Airbus A320 jet were very experienced. The captain, who was flying the plane, had more than 20,000 hours of flying time, and the co-pilot had about 10,000 hours. The pilots told investigators 'that they did not recall seeing aircraft on taxiway but that something did not look right to them,' the NTSB said. Investigators could not hear what the Air Canada captain and co-pilot said to each other during the aborted landing because their conversation was recorded over when the plane made other flights, starting with a San Francisco-to-Montreal trip the next morning. Recorders are required to capture only the last two hours of a plane's flying time. Peter Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for Air Canada, declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. ___ David Koenig can be reached at http://twitter.com/airlinewriter
  • GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support
    GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support
    President Donald Trump has embraced legislation that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that prioritizes merit and skills over family ties. Trump joined with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas to promote the bill, which so far has gained little traction in the Senate. 'This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and puts America first,' Trump said during an event Wednesday in the White House's Roosevelt Room. It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military. Perdue and Cotton's legislation would replace the current process for obtaining legal permanent residency, or green cards, creating a skills-based point system for employment visas. The bill would also eliminate the preference for U.S. residents' extended and adult family members, while maintaining priority for their spouses and minor children. Overall, immigration would be slashed 41 percent in the legislation's first year and 50 percent in its 10th, according to projection models cited by the bill's sponsors. The bill would also aim to slash the number of refugees in half and eliminate a program that provides visas to people from countries with low rates of immigration. The rollout included a combative press briefing led by Trump policy aide Stephen Miller, who clashed with the media over the plan and accused one reporter of being 'cosmopolitan' when he suggested it would only bring in English-speaking people from Britain and Australia. The president has made cracking down on illegal immigration a hallmark of his administration and has tried to slash federal grants for cities that refuse to comply with federal efforts to detain and deport those living in the country illegally. But he has also vowed to make changes to the legal immigration system, arguing that immigrants compete with Americans for much-needed jobs and drive wages down. Most economists dispute the president's argument, noting that immigration in recent decades doesn't appear to have meaningfully hurt wages in the long run. Increased immigration is also associated with faster growth because the country is adding workers, so restricting the number of immigrants could slow the economy's potential to expand. The bill's supporters, meanwhile, say it would make the U.S. more competitive, raise wages and create jobs. Backers said the bill would sharply increase the proportion of green cards available to high-skilled workers and would not affect other high or low-skilled worker visa programs such as H1-B and H2-B visas. The Trump Organization has asked for dozens of H-2B visas for foreign workers at two of Trump's private clubs in Florida, including his Mar-a-Lago resort. The White House said that only 1 in 15 immigrants comes to the U.S. because of their skills, and the current system fails to place a priority on highly skilled immigrants. But the Senate has largely ignored a previous version of the measure, with no other lawmaker signing on as a co-sponsor. GOP leaders have showed no inclination to vote on immigration this year, and Democrats quickly dismissed it. 'The bottom line is to cut immigration by half a million people, legal immigration, doesn't make much sense,' said Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York, who called it a 'nonstarter.' The bill would create a new points-based system for applicants seeking to become legal permanent residents, favoring those who can speak English, have high-paying job offers, can financially support themselves and offer skills that would contribute to the U.S. economy. A little more than 1 million green cards were issued in 2015. In a nod to his outreach to blue-collar workers during the campaign, Trump said the measure would prevent new immigrants from collecting welfare for a period of time and help U.S. workers by reducing the number of unskilled laborers entering the U.S. But the president is mischaracterizing many of the immigrants coming to the United States as low-skilled and dependent on government aid. The Pew Research Center said in 2015 that 41 percent of immigrants who had arrived in the past five years held a college degree, much higher than the 30 percent of non-immigrants in the United States. A stunning 18 percent held an advanced degree, also much higher than the U.S. average. Trump has long advocated for the changes and vowed during an immigration speech in Phoenix last August to overhaul the legal immigration system 'to serve the best interests of America and its workers.' He voiced support for the Senate bill at a rally last week in Ohio, where his call for a 'merit-based system' that 'protects our workers' generated loud cheers. Some immigrant advocates have criticized the proposal, saying that slashing legal immigration would hurt industries like agriculture and harm the economy. 'Our system is broken, but the response should be to modernize it, not take a sledgehammer to it,' said Jeremy Robbins, executive director of New American Economy, a group backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. __ Associated Press writers Josh Boak, Erica Werner and Donna Cassata contributed to this report. __ Follow Ken Thomas at http://twitter.com/kthomasDC and Jill Colvin at http://twitter.com/@colvinj
  • Residents seek relief as heat wave bakes Northwest
    Residents seek relief as heat wave bakes Northwest
    Children splashed about as adults dipped their toes in Portland fountains seeking relief from a heat wave that's baking a region famous for cool weather. In normally temperate Oregon and Washington, warm days mean simply drawing shades and running fans. But a searing high-pressure system was making Portland and Seattle sizzle and leading residents to hunt for air conditioning. Portland hit 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) on Wednesday and Seattle 90 (32.2 C). Many concerned communities have opened cooling centers and warned residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity and keep their dogs out of parked vehicles. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for western Washington and Oregon and said the highs in Seattle on Thursday could hit 95 (35 Celsius) while Portland could reach 105 degrees (40.5 C). The Northwest is better known for its fall, winter and spring rainy seasons. Even July and August are relatively mild months. But the powerful high-pressure system arrived just at the height of summer. Portland's light-rail trains are operating at slower speeds amid concern that the heat will cause tracks to expand and risk a derailment. In exchange for the slow service, fare inspectors are not checking riders for tickets. Hun Taing uses the train to get to her job in downtown Portland, but she switched to an air-conditioned car because of the delays. She and a co-worker, Heather Heater, had a casual work meeting Wednesday at Director Park, dipping their toes in the fountain as children splashed in the water. They both have air conditioning at home — something they once lacked — and expressed more concern for the homeless and elderly than for their personal comfort. 'I was in an apartment without AC when I just had my twins, and it was really difficult,' Taing said Wednesday. 'We had to pack ourselves in the car and just go somewhere, drive somewhere, because that apartment on the second floor was too hot for the infants.' Heater, who endures jokes about her last name, said having air conditioning was a requirement when she moved to the fourth floor in a recently constructed apartment building. Anna Miller, 27, lives in an older brick building — a situation faced by many young renters in Portland. 'It's going to be pretty warm, but I'll probably just go to a bar before going home,' said Miller, who wore a scarf and long sleeves outdoors Wednesday because the morning was chilly and she works in an air-conditioned office as an administrative assistant. Forecasters had warned that Seattle could see its highest temperatures since the 1890s. The city has recorded only three days at 100 degrees (38 C) or higher in the more than a century, according to the weather service. The Pacific Northwest's largest city opened about 30 cooling centers in air-conditioned libraries and senior centers. Seattle officials also encouraged people to use more than two dozen wading pools and spray parks. Outside an Amazon warehouse in Kent, Washington, hundreds of people lined up in a hot parking lot for a job fair, waiting to enter an air conditioned tent to check in. One potential applicant left after being told he couldn't leave his dog in his car, even with the windows open. Ron Joslin, 55, of Tacoma, broiled in a lavender shirt and striped tie as he waited. He's been out of work since April, but the forecast almost kept him from the job fair, he said. His wife insisted he go. 'She heard about it on the news and was like, 'You need to go there.' I said, 'It's going to be 100 degrees.' She said, 'You need to go there.' She's tired of me being around the house.' Amazon took lengths to keep the potential employees comfortable, handing out iced bottles of water. Some temporary workers hired for the day ferried trays of cups overflowing with blue, red and yellow shaved ice to the sweltering applicants. In the state capital of Olympia, 66-year-old Dave Thysell was two-thirds of the way through a 13-mile (20.9-kilometer) walk, a trek he said he made earlier than he usually does. 'I never exercise early, but today I did,' he said Wednesday. 'I don't like the extreme heat.' In Olympia, 'anything above 75 or 80 is too much.' Temperatures in the capital were supposed to be in the upper 90s Wednesday and surpassing the 100-degree mark on Thursday. In spite of the scorching conditions, Thysell said he's not rushing out to buy an air conditioner. Even if he wanted to, most stores are sold out. ___ Associated Press writers Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington, contributed to this report.
