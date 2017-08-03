Jennifer Lopez look-alike's viral Instagram photos are turning heads

HOUSTON - J.Lo doesn’t appear too often in Houston, but the increasing prominence of an H-town Instagrammer is making for many double takes.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Janice Garay is a Houston-based bodybuilder and her “body of work” is going viral, thanks to the fact she looks exactly like Jennifer Lopez.
I'm in tears of joy right now for all these opportunities that are being sent my way! I wish I could announce but not just yet, I remember praying for a miracle, I kept asking god to give me strength to hold on and not give up no matter what was being thrown my way. No matter how heart broken I was, friendships I've lost throughout the years or just struggling at home financially! It's hard being a single mom...I'll never be embarrassed for my struggles or where I came from because look where it lead me to today! God is so freakin good!!!! I remember crying in my room on a daily basis feeling miserable because I had no idea where I was going to end up ...I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life until I started working out 3 years ago! Fitness has definitely changed my life, I didn't have rich parents , we didn't have much coming from the valley my parents split when I was a baby and my mom and I moved away to Houston when I was 6...growing up was hard for me to be far away from my father because we had a special bond. But all I knew was I wanted to make my father proud of me! I know in my life growing up I've made mistakes, I didn't always make the right choices and I had my daughter at a young age (19) I'm not perfect what so ever but I do have a good heart! I will always remain humble and just want to show the world no matter how bad ur struggling or whatever it is your going through in life, stay strong, pray, keep grinding, focus on YOU An ur goals because u never know what god will bring your way, he will definitely surprise you! Trust me! He blessed me and opened other doors for me I never thought would be possible! And I definitely can't wait to share my journey with all of you! - JAY #NewBeginnings #Blessed #GodIsGood #InspireOthers
With her hair in a bun, Garay more than favors the famous actress/dancer/singer/etc., but even without makeup, she bears more than a passing resemblance.
Garay is 28 – 20 years younger than J.Lo. But with more than 130,000 Instagram followers, it’s clear that Garay’s star is on the rise.
No word if A-Rod has taken notice yet.
