Jay-Z announces dates for 4:44 Tour

Fresh off another Recording Industry Association of America platinum certification, Jay-Z has announced a North American tour in support of his latest album, “4:44.”
The album, regarded by many fans as his most personal and vulnerable yet, was released exclusively through the rapper’s streaming service, Tidal, June 30. After a week of exclusivity, it was released in physical form and on Apple Music.
Related: Snoop Dogg admits he pirated Jay-Z’s new ‘4:44’ album
Variety reported that Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders have first access to tickets Monday, July 10.
General public tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
Find out when the 4:44 Tour comes to a city near you below.
Oct. 27: Anaheim, California, Honda Center
Oct. 28: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 1: Fresno, California, Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Nov. 3: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 5: Denver, Pepsi Center Arena
Nov. 7: Dallas, American Airlines Center
Nov. 8: Houston, Toyota Center
Nov. 9: New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Nov. 11: Orlando, Florida, Amway Center
Nov. 12: Miami, American Airlines Arena
Nov. 14: Atlanta, Philips Arena
Nov. 15: Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
Nov. 18: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19: Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 21: Montreal, Bell Centre
Nov. 22: Toronto, Air Canada Centre
Nov. 25: Boston, TD Garden
Nov. 26: Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center
Nov. 29: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center
Dec. 2: Uniondale, New York, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 5: Chicago, United Center
Dec. 6: Lincoln, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Dec. 9: Edmonton, Canada, Rogers Place
Dec. 11: Vancouver, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Dec. 13: Seattle, Key Arena
Dec. 14: Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
Dec. 16: Oakland, California, Oracle Arena
Dec. 17: Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center
Dec. 19: San Diego, Viejas Arena
Dec. 21: Los Angeles, The Forum
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself