Entertainment
Janet Jackson rehearsing for tour following birth of son, separation from husband
Close

Janet Jackson rehearsing for tour following birth of son, separation from husband

Janet Jackson rehearsing for tour following birth of son, separation from husband
Photo Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images/Getty Images
Janet Jackson performs in 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The singer is in rehearsal for her State of the World Tour, which starts Sept. 7.

Janet Jackson rehearsing for tour following birth of son, separation from husband

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pop icon Janet Jackson is getting back into shape and showing off her post-baby body as she prepares to return to the stage following the birth of her son, Eissa.



Us Weekly reported that the singer gave an update about her tour in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour,” Jackson wrote. “We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

The singer previously postponed her world tour to take time to prepare for the birth of her son with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she said in a video to fans in April 2016.

Related: Janet Jackson confirms separation from husband, announces she’s back to touring

Three months after Eissa’s birth, reports emerged in April that Jackson was separating from Al Mana.

In May, Jackson confirmed she and her husband were separated.

“We are in court and the rest is in God's hands,” she said in a video message to fans.

In the same video, she announced she is returning to touring. 

“I’m continuing my tour as I promised. I'm so excited,” Jackson said.

The State of the World Tour begins Sept. 7. 

Janet Jackson confirms separation from husband, announces she’s back to touring
Read More
