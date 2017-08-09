Listen Live
James Corden won’t release Linkin Park ‘Carpool Karaoke’ episode without Chester Bennington’s family approval
James Corden won't release Linkin Park 'Carpool Karaoke' episode without Chester Bennington's family approval

Looking Back: Chester Bennington

James Corden won’t release Linkin Park ‘Carpool Karaoke’ episode without Chester Bennington’s family approval

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Late night host James Corden has no plans to release an episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” featuring Linkin Park unless Chester Bennington's family gives him approval.

>> Read more trending news

Days before the Linkin Park singer died of a suicide July 20, Bennington and his band mates filmed an episode of the Apple Music spin off of Corden’s “Late Late Show” sketch.

“Carpool Karaoke” follows Corden and another celebrity in a car in which they sing along to songs by the celebrity or other popular songs.

The spin-off, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” is executive produced by Corden and will include celebrities with other stars. Linkin Park posted a photo on Twitter with Ken Jeong after shooting their episode.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Corden said Bennington’s family will decide if the episode airs.

Related: Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead of suicide

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family, or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden said. “We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want to because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really.”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Apple, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Late night talk show host James Corden won't be airing an episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" with Linkin Park unless the family of Chester Bennington, who sang in the band, approves. Bennington died of a suicide in July.
James Corden won’t release Linkin Park ‘Carpool Karaoke’ episode without Chester Bennington’s family approval

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Apple, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Late night talk show host James Corden won't be airing an episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" with Linkin Park unless the family of Chester Bennington, who sang in the band, approves. Bennington died of a suicide in July.

Talinda Bennington tweeted “Thank you” in response to reports about Corden’s comments.

The first episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” was made available to Apple Music subscribers Tuesday. It featured Corden and actor-rapper Will Smith. New episodes will be up each Tuesday.

