Listen Live
cloudy-day
69°
H 89
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
69°
Mostly Clear
H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 69°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt tell Alex Jones bizarre theory about their failed careers
Close

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt tell Alex Jones bizarre theory about their failed careers

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt tell Alex Jones bizarre theory about their failed careers
Photo Credit: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
BOREHAMWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 27: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, the 8th housemates evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house seen at Elstree Studios on January 27, 2017 in Borehamwood, England. (Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt tell Alex Jones bizarre theory about their failed careers

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt just won’t let go of their 15 minutes of fame.

The couple, who made their way into living rooms across America on the MTV series “The Hills,” opened up to Alex Jones on “InfoWars” last week about the bizarre reason they believe their TV careers tanked.

>> See the interview here (Viewer discretion advised)

“We were chanting, ‘Death to the New World Order’ about 10 years ago after watching all of your documentaries, and then about a week later, we were no longer on television and haven’t had a consistent TV gig since then,” Pratt said. “So if the New World Order is watching, you know, we still will not accept chips, but, you know, we will take a gig in the established media because we have a baby and we have some bills to pay so, you know, New World Order, we’re available.”

>> Former ‘The Hills’ stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting baby

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the New World Order is a conspiracy theory about a supposed "secretive power elite with a globalist agenda that’s conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government that will replace sovereign nation-states.”

Montag also talked about her TV career and said the hardest thing for her was finding the line between being her authentic self and creating a personality for TV.

>> Read more trending news

“It’s a hard balance because you want to be able to say how you feel and what’s going on in the world and to be able to have a voice or just be able to be a person within it,” she said. “But in reality TV, you’re so disposable that we were just disposed of pretty quickly after that ... happened.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, also said they are ready to make a comeback.

“I am thankful for everything that’s happened,” Montag said. “I’m ready to re-emerge better than before and stronger in a way more prepared way.”

Read more here.

Related

Former ‘The Hills’ stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting baby

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • This may look like an ordinary school bus, but it's not
    This may look like an ordinary school bus, but it's not
    When Paulding County children go to their first day of school Tuesday, they will head to campus on new 25 new propane-fueled buses. We're getting a look at the new technology on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Propane-fueled buses are quieter and environmentally-friendly. School officials said emissions pollution from the buses is nearly nonexistent. RELATED STORIES: Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? One county has a new way for students to learn, and parents say it's working 10 hacks for stress-free mornings District leaders said they expect the buses will require less maintenance and reduce fuel costs. The buses run more quietly than traditional diesel-powered buses. Drivers hope this will allow them to hear and better manage the students on their route. Propane buses are believed to put out less harmful emissions than traditional buses. Propane auto gas emits up to 20 percent less nitrogen oxide and 60 percent less carbon monoxide, school officials told us. School leaders said that without the after-treatment devices, there is a cost savings in the long haul. Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage. We'll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
  • Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic
    Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic
    Tropical Depression Emily is moving out over the Atlantic early Tuesday, a day after slogging across the Florida peninsula, where it brought drenching rain and power outages. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression's maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (48 kph). Forecasters say slight strengthening is possible during the day but the poorly-organized depression is expected to stop being a tropical system within a day or two. The depression is centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north-northeast of Vero Beach, Florida, and is moving east-northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).
  • Parents applaud school's new safety tool for students
    Parents applaud school's new safety tool for students
    As more and more students head back to school, safety is among the top concerns for parents.Parents at one northeast Atlanta middle school say a new addition has made it safer for students to walk in the morning.Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned Inman Middle School has added new flashing lights at the crosswalk. They let drivers know when students are walking across the street.Washington spoke with school officials and parents, who all said the flashing light crosswalk was way overdue. Parents said students often walk or bike to school in the morning.The new crosswalk is pedestrian-activated. Students just press the button and the crosswalk lights up at the top, alerting drivers immediately.We'll explain how officials are hoping to expand the safety measures to other schools, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning'The traffic has increased so much in town and it's critical that we have this installed for the kids' safety,' said parent Cathy Lepik. TRENDING STORIES: Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to first day of kindergarten Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Want to get away with breaking into your former HS? Don't Snapchat it 'We know these provisions are going to allow kids to cross the street safely in a place that has a lot of traffic and make sure our kids can get to school safe every day,' said Atlanta Public Schools official David Jernigan. 'This has been in demand for a long time.' New flashing crosswalk aims to make area near Inman Middle safer. Story next.@wsbtv #Back2School pic.twitter.com/lQRf7AMfmR-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 1, 2017
  • Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies
    Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies
    A husband and wife are dead after they were involved in a violent crash on their way to the movies. It was the same intersection where a father and daughter almost died three years ago. The father and daughter told Channel 2's Tom Jones that they had warned officials that someone would die at the location if the state didn't make changes. We're learning details of the crash for Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The deadly crash happened Saturday around 9 p.m. on Highway 54 and Highway 34 in Sharpsburg. Timberli Williams was working at the nearby NCG Movie Theater when she stepped outside to see what all the police activity was about. 'I was able to see all the smoke and the fire,' she said. She ran over and realized it was a terrible crash that claimed the lives of Thomas Scott Mayo, 57, and his wife, Pamela Mayo, 58. The couple was on a date night and headed to the movies. Timberli was no stranger to violent collisions at this intersection. She and her father nearly lost their lives there three years ago. It's why she wanted to assist in this accident. 'I wanted to help because I knew that in the time of our accident we had Mike Burgess come in and pull me and my dad out of an accident. and he was able to save our lives,' she said. TRENDING STORIES: Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to first day of kindergarten Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife,' police say HS football player drowns celebrating end of camp with team, mother says Williams was quickly told there was nothing she could do. It was too late. It brought back memories for Timberli and her father, Timothy Williams. They remembered their car on fire with them trapped inside. Timothy Williams spent months in the hospital. Since then the father and daughter say they have worked tirelessly to make sure the intersection is safe and that what happened to them doesn't happen to anyone else. They say they have pleaded with the state to reduce the speed limit to 45 miles per hour. 'At 55 mph there's very little time to see people when they're coming,' Williams said. They also want a designated turn signal going into the movie theater. Georgia State Patrol says 28-year-old Andrew John Wiemann was speeding and ran a light and hit the couple as they turned into the movies. Timberli Williams says that doesn't change the fact that changes must be made. 'We always made the warning that someone is going to end up dying at this intersection,' she said. A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation says she is looking into the father and daughter's claims and she's getting a tally on the number of accidents at the intersection. The Mayo's are longtime members of Crossroads Church in Newnan. A pastor there says they were awesome, Godly, fun loving people who raised their children in the church.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.