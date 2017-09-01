Listen Live
Entertainment
Guns N' Roses pays tribute to Glen Campbell
Guns N' Roses pays tribute to Glen Campbell

Guns N' Roses pays tribute to Glen Campbell
Photo Credit: Mark Horton/Getty Images
Axl Rose (left) and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour.

Guns N' Roses pays tribute to Glen Campbell

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

EDMONTON, Alberta -  Guns N’ Roses surprised its audience Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alberta, playing a faithful cover of Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman,” Rolling Stone reported.

“We're going to play something we've never played before. It might not be your thing, but we're just trying to pay a tribute to someone,” Rose told the Canadian crowd. “And it's not what you think.”

Campbell died Aug. 8 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 81.

During its Not in This Lifetime reunion tour, Guns N’ Roses has played a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” since the death of Chris Cornell in May. On Wednesday, the band added Campbell’s 1968 song as a tribute to the country singer who crossed over into the pop charts with No. 1 hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy in 1975 and “Southern Nights” two years later. 

“For Glen," Rose said as the song ended.

“Wichita Lineman” was released as a single in October 1968, and Campbell’s version reached No. 3 on the top-40 charts, staying in the top 100 for 15 weeks. The song was written by Jimmy Webb, who also wrote the title track for Campbell’s final album, “Adios,” a song that was a hit for Linda Ronstadt in 1990.

News

  • Mom leaves toddler in car during triple-digit heat to shop at Target
    Mom leaves toddler in car during triple-digit heat to shop at Target
    A 2-year-old California girl was left in a vehicle Wednesday as temperatures soared into triple digits while her mother went shopping at Target, KNBC reported. >> Read more trending news The toddler was saved after a good Samaritan saw movement in the car. Mansour Mari, the child’s mother, allegedly left the toddler unattended for 15 minutes with the windows lowered half an inch before returning, KNBC reported. She is in custody and facing felony charges. The toddler was left in the vehicle during 106-degree weather and had a temperature of 103 when she was rescued, police said.  Guadalupe Paz found the child in the car just after 6 p.m. and immediately called 911. Her husband, Luis Pena, attempted to break the car window until help arrived, KNBC reported. “There's no excuse to leave a child unattended in the car,” Paz told KNBC. 'In (the mother's) mindset, she was just going to run in and run back out of the store,' Ontario police Detective Melissa Ramirez told KNBC. 'She realized she made a poor decision when she saw officers on the scene.” Police said the child has recovered and is in the custody of Child Protective Services. “I just think God put me in the right place at the right time,' Paz said.
  • Not even desert safe from wildfire threat in blazing West
    Not even desert safe from wildfire threat in blazing West
    Not even the desert is safe from the threat of wildfires across parts of the West where crews are battling wildland blazes in triple-digit heat. One of the scores of wildfires burning from California to Montana temporarily shut down the main travel route to the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Reno. About 100 firefighters remained on the lines Thursday night after air tankers dumped retardant on flaming sagebrush and invasive cheat grass in the high desert about 40 miles (64 kilometers)south of the counterculture celebration where the mercury is expected to top 100 degrees (38 Celsius) Friday. In California, temperatures exceeding 110 will be possible in interior valley areas east of San Francisco Bay on Friday and Saturday afternoon. Among high numbers shown by various models, Livermore could range from 111 to 116 degrees. Fires were burning from near Las Vegas at the old nuclear test site to 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of the Canadian border in Montana's Bears Paw Mountains, where five cabins burned and five other structures were destroyed. Another 130 buildings remained threatened Thursday in the mountains south of Havre. Thousands of people have been driven from their homes in Oregon and hundreds in California, where a blaze burned 10 homes and threatened 500 more near a hard-hit community and another kept a popular road to Yosemite National Park closed. In southeast Montana, another wind-driven wildfire ripped through parched forest and grasslands on Thursday, threatening 35 homes and structures and forcing the evacuation of an undetermined number of residents scattered in the area. The fire that started in the Custer National Forest about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Broadus on Wednesday burned at least 47 square miles (121 square kilometers) in a single day. In Nevada, more than 70,000 people were expected at the Burning Man art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert by the time it culminates Saturday night with the burning of a towering effigy. The vast majority got there by a state highway that was closed for several hours because of the fire. The lightning-sparked fire has burned about 80 square miles (207 kilometers) and is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of the festival. Seven ranches were threatened, and full containment isn't expected for a week. But there was no immediate threat to the festival, and there were no reports of injuries. 'It's not close to Burning Man at this time,' Interagency Fire spokesman John Gaffney said. 'There's a considerable distance between the fire and the festival. At this point, the goal is to keep the road open as much as we can.' Gaffney said the heat, expected to hit 100 degrees (37 Celsius) again on Friday, was one of the biggest concerns for crews fighting the flames by the air and ground. It's chewing through brush that's 1 to 2 feet high, he said, and high temperatures were expected through the weekend. Burning Man spokesman Jim Graham said in an email that the local festival airstrip, which is built each year, is open and the celebration was continuing as scheduled. 'At the moment there is no impact,' he said. Other fires in Nevada closed a 65-mile stretch of highway just south of the Nevada-California line about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Reno and burned a remote part of the vast former nuclear proving ground outside Las Vegas. Nevada National Security Site spokeswoman Tracy Bower said the lightning-sparked fire covered almost 4 square miles (10 square kilometers), but it wasn't considered a threat to people or buildings. More than 1,000 nuclear detonations occurred at the former Nevada Test Site north of Las Vegas from 1951 to 1992. It now hosts non-nuclear experiments and safety training. In Northern California, Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for a rural wildfire that has forced the evacuation of 2,500 homes. Brown's declaration for the fire in Trinity County on Thursday night says the blaze has destroyed multiple homes. But neither he nor the U.S. Forest Service have said how many. The fire that started Wednesday night for unknown reasons is burning out of control in extreme heat and very dry conditions. Elsewhere in California, more than 1,000 firefighters were able to slow the growth of a nearly 5-square-mile wildfire (13-square-kilometer) overnight near the town of Oroville, an area already hard-hit by fire and a massive evacuation earlier this year caused by damage to sections of the nation's tallest dam. It was partially contained, but about 500 homes remained in its path. Fires also burned near Yosemite National Park, evacuating nearby towns and keeping a popular road into the park shut down. About 58 homes near the park were destroyed earlier this summer. Air quality from wildfire smoke is a problem in Montana and Oregon, where athletic events — from kayaking and half-marathons to high school football games — have been postponed in the outdoors-loving state. ____ Associated Press writers Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco, Matt Volz in Helena, Montana, Steven DuBois in Portland, Oregon, and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
  • Wells Fargo uncovers up to 1.4 million more fake accounts
    Wells Fargo uncovers up to 1.4 million more fake accounts
    Wells Fargo announced Thursday it has uncovered up to 1.4 million more fake accounts, nearly a year after its fraudulent account scandal first emerged, CNN reported. >> Read more trending newsThe findings brought the number of potentially unauthorized accounts to 3.5 million — a nearly 70 percent increase over the bank’s initial estimate, the New York Times reported.The additional fake accounts were discovered by a previously announced analysis dated to January 2009 and that further reviewed the original May 2011 to mid-2015 period.Approximately 190,000 accounts were hit with unnecessary fees for these accounts, Wells Fargo said. That's up from 130,000, CNN reported. Also, thousands of customers were enrolled in online bill pay without their authorization. The review put that number at 528,000, CNN reported.“We apologize to everyone who was harmed by unacceptable sales practices that occurred in our retail bank,” Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said in a statement.Wells Fargo said it will now refund customers $6.1 million for unauthorized bank and credit card accounts, up from $3.3 million previously. The bank also promised to pay $910,000 to refund customers for the improper online bill pay enrollments. The review of online bill pay was required by the September 2016 settlement, CNN reported.Wells Fargo agreed in September 2016 to pay $185 million to settle three government lawsuits over the bank’s creation of fake accounts, the Times reported. Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the discovery of more fake accounts 'unbelievable' on Twitter. The Democrat renewed her calls for Congress to hold more Wells Fargo hearings and for the Federal Reserve to remove board members who served during the scandal.'I don't know what they're waiting for,' Warren said. Wells Fargo said that customers who believe accounts were opened in their name should call a dedicated hotline: 1-877-924-8697.
  • Penn State frat pledge death charges rest in hands of judge
    Penn State frat pledge death charges rest in hands of judge
    A judge is to decide whether to keep alive charges against Penn State fraternity members linked to the death of a pledge whose agonizing night after a fall down stairs was captured by security cameras in February. District Justice Allen Sinclair must decide Friday whether prosecutors have put on enough evidence to send the charges against the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 16 former members to county court for trial. His decision follows a hard-fought, unusually long, seven-day preliminary hearing in which the defendants and a platoon of defense attorneys wedged into the courtroom fought against allegations that a night of hazing and heavy drinking caused the death of Tim Piazza on Feb. 4. In all, 18 fraternity brothers face charges that for some include including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others are charged with less serious allegations. Two defendants waived the hearing. Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller has argued that members of the fraternity pressured Piazza and other pledges to drink heavily, plying them with wine, vodka and beer after a ceremony to mark their decision to pledge the organization. That pressure included running them through a speed-drinking 'gauntlet' and directing them to collectively drain a large bottle of vodka. The security video recorded Piazza, 19, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, appearing intoxicated and being led to a couch after 11 p.m. A few minutes later, he fell head-first down a set of basement stairs and had to be carried back up in an unconscious state. For several hours members of the fraternity appeared to take half-hearted and even counterproductive measures to tend to their injured friend, pouring liquid on him and strapping on a loaded backpack to prevent him from rolling over and choking on vomit. In the early morning hours Piazza was pictured stumbling from the couch to other areas on the vast house's first floor, including falls into a door and onto a stone floor. He somehow ended up back in the basement the next morning and was again carried back upstairs to a couch. It took another 40 minutes for fraternity members to call an ambulance. Authorities said Piazza had ingested a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered severe head and abdominal injuries. He soon died at a hospital. Defense attorneys have sought to persuade Sinclair that their clients' roles were minimal or their actions did not amount to criminal behavior. They argued the students had little reason to anticipate tragic results from a night that also included an alcohol-fueled social mixer with a sorority group. 'Yes, there's excessive drinking on college campuses,' defense attorney Theodore Simon argued Thursday. 'That does not transform it into criminal behavior.' Parks Miller said many of the defense arguments would be more suitable for a jury to consider. She disputed a suggestion that defendants would not have known of the danger because no one had died during the fraternity chapter's long history. 'As far as this idea, 'Well, nobody died before,' do they really think they get a free death before someone is held responsible?' Parks Miller told the judge. Defense attorney Michael Engle argued that 'the voluntariness of the drinking' is an important factor when considering Piazza's fate. 'What we have is evidence from this record that this tragic death was simply not foreseeable here,' Engle said. He challenged Parks Miller's approach to charging the men as accomplices, arguing that would require a principal actor that was not established. 'You've heard over and over again, all of these individuals are accomplices, but as a matter of law, these individuals can't be accomplices with one another,' he told the judge. Parks Miller said the speed-drinking gauntlet was designed by the group 'for maximum devastation.' If any charges are forwarded to county court for trial, it's unlikely Parks Miller will prosecute them. She lost the Democratic primary this spring and will be out of office in January.
  • Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt
    Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt
    A woman is furious after receiving a receipt from a Panera Bread restaurant insulting her. The woman, who asked not to be identified on camera, told Channel 2's Nerferiti Jaquez she visiting the Panera Bread at North Druid Hills on the way to pick up her son. When she asked for a substitution on her salad at the restaurant, she received it and a note on her receipt calling her a 'stupid b**ch.' 'I was floored. What are your morals? What does Panera Bread stand for?' she asked. The woman says she immediately went to the manager and said the manager said he'd talk to the cashier and asked if she wanted him to remake her salad. Upset, the woman says she left and then called their corporate office. TRENDING STORIES: Officer to woman during traffic stop: ‘We only kill black people, right?’ Mother of 5 killed in crash on I-85 going to job interview Investigator: Undocumented immigrant caught working at GBI headquarters 'The response that I got from them just didn't feel like they felt like it was a big deal,' she said. She decided to post the receipt on Facebook and vent her frustration. A spokesperson from Panera Bread sent us the following statement about the incident: At Panera, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior and the associate has been terminated as a result of this situation.  We are focused on fostering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone, and this incident is not indicative of the way that we treat our guests. The customer says she's satisfied with the response but wished it was handled professionally from the beginning.  'I feel like if I didn't use social media as my platform. I don't feel like I would have been heard,' she said. The customer says she used to come to the restaurant to relax at least once a week but now says she won't be back again.
  • Helicopter crash takes lovable prankster, confident dreamer
    Helicopter crash takes lovable prankster, confident dreamer
    A lovable prankster. A confident dreamer. An all-around great guy. These are some of the ways friends and family described the soldiers killed when an Army Black Hawk helicopter disappeared off Hawaii two weeks ago. On Thursday, the Army declared the final two missing soldiers dead. DNA analysis identified the three others last week. The Army lost all five on board when the UH-160 helicopter crashed Aug. 15. The Coast Guard and other agencies scoured the ocean in the days that followed for the three men and two women. Rescuers turned up pieces of helicopter and helmets over five days of searching. The search covered a vast expanse of ocean between Oahu, the island where the soldiers lived and trained, and Niihau, Hawaii's westernmost main island. Currents pushed wreckage far from the crash site. The Army's 25th Infantry Division said it was continuing its search for debris along with the Navy and Coast Guard. They don't have a timetable for when they will stop. Here's a closer look at the soldiers: ___ CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER 2 STEPHEN T. CANTRELL Katie Cantrell said her husband joined the Army to support their family. The 32-year-old helicopter pilot from Wichita Falls, Texas, loved to ride motorcycles and work on cars. He was 'always in the garage messing with something,' she said. He also loved to play practical jokes. Like the time when he poured ice cubes into the shower while Katie Cantrell was showering or when he set off small 'Pop-It' fireworks next to her when she was cooking. 'He never was angry. He was always smiling. His laugh was contagious,' she said. Katie Cantrell is facing a future as a single mother to three children, ages 12, 10 and 7. The special needs teacher is currently unemployed. She gave up her job to move to Hawaii with her family in June. She was planning to start work again on the day of the crash. She will instead move back to the mainland with her children and look for a new job. Stephen Cantrell's brother set up a GoFundMe online fundraising campaign to raise funds to help them along, she said. 'We're going to be on our own,' she said. Cantrell deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Iraq. He received the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster and other awards. His remains weren't found. ___ STAFF SGT. ABIGAIL R. MILAM The 33-year-old was a Black Hawk helicopter crew chief from Jenkins, Kentucky, a rural town of about 2,000 close to the state border with Virginia. She made everyone laugh and was universally loved, said Sabrina Flick, a friend who met Milam when they both worked at a Wendy's restaurant as teenagers. But her confidence and determination stood out. 'If she wanted to do something she was going to do it. And you weren't going to tell her no. If she put her mind to it, she was going to accomplish it,' Flick said. One of Milam's goals was to come home, get a farm and take care of her family, Flick said. 'She always wanted a wraparound porch with a screen door that slammed shut,' she said. The community held a candlelight vigil for Milam on Aug. 19, her birthday, when the search was continuing. People later gathered to release balloons after her death was confirmed. The Walmart in Whitesburg, Kentucky, lowered its flag to half-staff in her honor. Milam saw the good in people, and she didn't dwell on what they wore or what kind of car they drove, said her ex-husband, Thomas Michael Milam II. 'She could always see past that,' he said. She always dreamed of serving in the military. 'I'm at least glad she got to experience that,' he said. Flick said she hopes people will keep praying for Milam's wife and her family. 'I know how hard it is for me, so I can't imagine how hard it is for them,' she said. Milam received the Army Commendation Medal and other awards. She was identified by DNA analysis of remains found among crash debris. ___ SGT. MICHAEL L. NELSON The Black Hawk helicopter crew chief from Antioch, Tennessee, deployed to Afghanistan twice. The 30-year-old was a 'good soldier, good guy,' said Mario Scott, who deployed with Nelson to Afghanistan for a year starting in December 2008. Nelson was a crew member on Black Hawks that carried soldiers and commanders around the country, Scott said. Scott said he and Nelson used to go to clubs and play video games together when they were stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. 'He was an all-around great guy,' said Scott, who is now an IT service analyst at The Tennessean, a newspaper in Nashville. Nelson was awarded the Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster and other medals. He was identified using DNA analysis. ___ CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER 3 BRIAN M. WOEBER Woeber, 41, had three children, according to The Decatur Daily, a newspaper in his hometown of Decatur, Alabama. 'He was a great guy and friends with everyone,' Heather Aldridge Smith told the newspaper. She remembered the 1995 Austin High School graduate from their time in youth programs as Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. The helicopter pilot was declared dead though his remains weren't found. Woeber had deployment to Afghanistan and Egypt. His awards include the Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. ___ 1ST LT. KATHRYN M. BAILEY The 26-year-old had just moved to Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii from Fort Rucker, Alabama, earlier this year, according to a May article in Hawaii Army Weekly. The newspaper had interviewed Bailey for a story about moving to a new post in the Army. In the story, Bailey recommended that people start preparing for their move early. The Hope Mills, North Carolina, native joined the Army in January 2015. She was trained to be a Black Hawk pilot. She received the National Defense Service Medal and other awards. Bailey was declared dead with the help of DNA analysis. ___ Associated Press writer Cathy Bussewitz contributed to this report.
