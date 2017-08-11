Google marks anniversary of hip-hop with new interactive doodle

Aug. 11 marks the day that the music world was turned on its figurative ear.

According to Google’s Doodle writeup, in 1973, a DJ who went by the name of Kool Herc hosted a back-to-school party in the Bronx. As he spun records, he played the instrumental parts of the songs , also called the breaks. When he did, he said the crowd went crazy. his partner, Coke La Rock grabbed a mic and got the crowd excited. In that moment, hip-hop came into existence.

To help celebrate, Google has debuted one of its popular interactive Google Doodles. You can be the DJ and mix your own breaks, trying to attain various goals as you mix, scratch and put your own mark on the hip hop experience. With each trophy you unlock a new fact about hip-hop.

The Google logo was created by graffiti artist Cey Adams, The Mirror reported. The Doodle is narrated by Fab 5 Freddy.

