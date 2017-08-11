Google marks anniversary of hip-hop with new interactive doodle

Friday, August 11 Summer Concert Series at Thrasher Park Top bands covering a wide variety of musical genres and travel from all over the southeast, take the stage every other Friday from 7:30- 9:30 p.m. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a canned food donation for the City of Norcross 'Can Do' Campaign for the Norcross Co-Op. Donations can be dropped off near the stage. 'The Boss Baby' at Movies in the Park in Dawsonville Activities begin at 6 p.m., movie begins at sundown. Free admission for public swim and movie, concessions available for purchase. Bring your swim suit, lawn chair and bug spray. 'LEGO Batman Movie' in Lawrenceville The annual Movies on the Lawn series is back! Bring the family to Downtown Lawrenceville and enjoy making memories under the stars on the Lawrenceville Lawn. All showtimes begin at dusk. MORE Things 2 Do: BBQ festival, brewery party, Harry Potter pop up Saturday, August 12 'LEGO Batman Movie' in Roswell Join B at the Movies for free family movies under the stars at parks all over the Atlanta area. Fun starts at 7:30 p.m. Movie starts at dusk. Concert & Wing Fest featuring the Spin Doctors Suwanee’s free August Concert & Wing Festival will feature opening bands starting at 5 p.m., all leading up to the Spin Doctors taking the stage at 8 p.m. Back in Black-AC/DC Tribute Band Head to the Buford Community Center Amphitheater for a concert featuring Back in Black the ACDC Tribute Band. Admission is free! Concessions will be available, please no outside food & beverage. Intro to Scare Class, open auditions at Containment Haunted House The haunted house is looking for actors to play asylum patients, insane doctors, zombie prisoners, torture victims and more! And on Saturday, they're teaching a class for potential actors to fill those roles. Volunteer this weekend: Build with Mad Housers, Sign up for food bank Football Fan Day at Georgia Tech Head coach Paul Johnson and the 2017 Yellow Jackets will be on hand to sign autographs and pose for photos with Tech faithful during Fan Day. Other Fan Day activities include Wreckfest, featuring inflatable games, face painting and other fun activities for the whole family, as well as the opportunity to take photos with Georgia Tech cheerleaders and Buzz. Reggae in the Park Atlanta's Reggae in the Park is a FREE celebration of Afro-Caribbean & Reggae music with live music, DJ’s and great food! Sunday, August 13 Free admission to the High Museum On the second Sunday of each month, the High offers free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming from 1 to 4 p.m. Wizards, Dragons and Hobbits Atlanta Concert Band invites you to our Pops concert featuring the music from Harry Potter, Lord of the RIngs and other music from the Fantasy genre. Costumes are enthusiastically encouraged.
