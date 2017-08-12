Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 89
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Few Clouds
H 89° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Few Clouds. H 89° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 89° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Get crazy: 'Jersey Shore' cast reveals date for reunion show
Close

Get crazy: 'Jersey Shore' cast reveals date for reunion show

Get crazy: 'Jersey Shore' cast reveals date for reunion show
Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
The cast of "Jersey Shore."

Get crazy: 'Jersey Shore' cast reveals date for reunion show

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Snooki, The Situation and the rest of the “Jersey Shore” gang have set a date for their return to television.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went on Instagram to reveal the premiere date for their reunion docu-series: Aug. 20, on E!, People reported.

“Love my roomies forever,” Polizzi wrote in a post that included a video with her, Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio. The group was jamming to the sounds of “Get Crazy” by LMFAO, the reality show’s theme song. 

E! also released a brief teaser of the series that shows Sorrentino, Polizzi and Delvecchio reuniting and catching fans up on their lives since the show ended, People reported.

The series ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

August 20th 🇮🇹#reunionroadtrip @eentertainment @sammisweetheart @jwoww @snooki @djpaulyd

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Fire blocks route for dozens in Glacier National Park chalet
    Fire blocks route for dozens in Glacier National Park chalet
    A wildfire has cut off the return route for dozens of people staying in a Glacier National Park backcountry chalet, leaving them the choice of remaining until rangers tell them it's safe or hiking out along a longer and more difficult trail, park officials said Friday. Park rangers also planned to lead out 39 other hikers who were staying in backcountry campsites near fires that broke out after a passing lightning storm on Thursday, Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley said. It's peak tourist season at the Montana park, and the stone chalet built more than a century ago is a top attraction in one of the busiest parts of Glacier. There are typically between 40 and 50 guests and 10 staff members at the chalet each night, with most visitors arriving by foot or horse along a steep trail nearly 7 miles (11 kilometers) from Lake McDonald Lodge on the park's main roadway. A lightning strike ignited a fire in the forest somewhere between the lodge and the chalet. Neither structure is threatened, but park officials determined that it was unsafe for those at the chalet to return by the same trail Friday. Thirty-nine of the 42 guests staying at the Sperry Chalet decided to hike out and three stayed behind, said Suzie Menke, the office manager of Belton Chalets Inc., which runs the chalet. They must take a rugged trail more than 13 miles (21 kilometers) long that crosses two mountain passes and can take eight to 10 hours to walk. That trail ends up on the eastern side of the park, on the other side of the Continental Divide from Lake McDonald Lodge. For those who stay, the chalet has running water, a full-service kitchen and 17 private rooms — but it doesn't have electricity and only spotty cellphone coverage. 'The good news is they got resupplied yesterday,' Alley said. Park officials confirmed three small fires started after Thursday's lightning storm. The one affecting Sperry Chalet is the largest at about 10 acres (40,500 square meters). Despite the sudden outbreak of fires, most areas of the park are still open to the record number of tourists who are flocking to Glacier this year. More than 1 million people visited the park in July, the first time so many people have been in Glacier over the course of a single month. Dozens of fires are burning across the West, and federal and state fire managers planned to raise the National Fire Preparedness Level to its highest point on Friday. That Level 5 signals most firefighting resources are being used and that assistance may be needed from military and other nations. The level was last raised to 5 in 2015. In Oregon, a fire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation destroyed two houses and threatened dozens of others. The fire had burned more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) by late Thursday, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury.
  • World's oldest man, Auschwitz survivor dies at 113
    World's oldest man, Auschwitz survivor dies at 113
    Yisrael Kristal, a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp and recognized last year by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man, died in Israel on Friday. He was 113, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news According to Guinness, Kristal was born in Poland on Sept. 15, 1903. At the Auschwitz death camp, his first wife, two children and other family members were killed by the Nazis. He married again after the war and moved to Israel in 1950. Kristal was awarded a Guinness certificate as the world's oldest man on March 11, 2016, when he was 112 years and 178 days old. He died in Haifa aged 113 years, 330 days, Reuters reported. Jeanne Calment, a French woman, had the longest confirmed human lifespan, according to Guinness. She died in 1997 at the age of 122.
  • Get crazy: 'Jersey Shore' cast reveals date for reunion show
    Get crazy: 'Jersey Shore' cast reveals date for reunion show
    Snooki, The Situation and the rest of the “Jersey Shore” gang have set a date for their return to television. >> Read more trending news On Friday, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went on Instagram to reveal the premiere date for their reunion docu-series: Aug. 20, on E!, People reported. “Love my roomies forever,” Polizzi wrote in a post that included a video with her, Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio. The group was jamming to the sounds of “Get Crazy” by LMFAO, the reality show’s theme song.  E! also released a brief teaser of the series that shows Sorrentino, Polizzi and Delvecchio reuniting and catching fans up on their lives since the show ended, People reported. The series ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012.
  • Torch-bearing white nationalists march at University of Virginia 
    Torch-bearing white nationalists march at University of Virginia 
    Alt-right activists marched in a torch-lit rally late Friday through the University of Virginia campus and clashed with rival protesters, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Protesters chanted “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” as they rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, WWBT reported. The march occurred several hours before a Saturday rally in Emancipation Park around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Police believe the rally could attract up to 6,000 people, CNN reported. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.” Police broke up Friday’s march, calling it “unlawful assembly.” University officials condemned the gathering. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement that the rally was “a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance” that passed by the statue Jefferson, who founded the university in 1819. “Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus,' Signer said. University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan said she “strongly” condemned the clashes. 'Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable,” she said in a statement.
  • Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India
    Kevin Durant apologizes for critical comments about India
    Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant tweeted an apology Friday for saying that India is “20 years behind” and other comments critical of the country, Fox News reported. >> Read more trending news The comments stemmed from an interview Durant gave Thursday to the sports website the Atlantic, Durant recently visited India and was blunt about the culture shock he experienced. It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience,” the website quotes Durant as saying. He added that residents of India were 'just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball.' Durant also said he was disappointed with the conditions near India’s famed Taj Mahal monument, saying he was expecting “holy ground, super protected, very, very clean.” But instead, he saw “mud in the middle of the street.” Durant also said that houses were unfinished but people were living in them. “No doors. No windows ... stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world,” he said. The reaction from India was swift.  “Maybe you need to be educated on a place you deemed ‘rough’ and ‘20 years behind,’ wrote actress and writer Chhaya Nene, in an “open letter” published by the American Bazaar. Durant posted a message on Twitter, saying he was “sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context.” Durant said he intended no disrespect and intends to return to India to run more basketball camps for youth, Al Jazeera reported. During his visit to India, Durant helped set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest basketball clinic, with more than 3,400 Indian youths taking part, according to a the Bleacher Report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.