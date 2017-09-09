GAMEDAY LIVE: No. 15 Georgia vs No. 24 Notre Dame

As Hurricane Irma nears Georgia, it is important for you to have a trusted source for critical information to keep you and your family safe. Our team of 5 Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking the storm for the past week, updating you on when and where the storm will hit. Count on Severe Weather Team 2 to continue to provide you with the latest on the storm, its path and the aftermath. Follow Glenn Burns, Karen Minton, Brad Nitz, Katie Walls, and Brian Monahan for up-to-the-minute forecast updates. Channel 2 Action News has the largest and most experienced team of reporters and photographers spread out throughout Georgia and Florida to bring you live coverage of the storm as it happens. We are working around-the-clock and tracking the storm on WSBTV.com. You can get Hurricane Irma updates delivered straight to your phone with the WSB-TV news app. Our breaking news alerts will give you the most critical information on the storm over the next few days. You can also track Hurricane Irma and get the latest on the forecast with the Severe Weather Team 2 app, powered by our team of meteorologists. Channel 2 Action News has the team and resources to provide you with everything you need to know as this powerful storm hits. Thank you for trusting us to keep you safe.