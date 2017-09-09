Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Entertainment
GAMEDAY LIVE: No. 15 Georgia vs No. 24 Notre Dame
Close

GAMEDAY LIVE: No. 15 Georgia vs No. 24 Notre Dame

GAMEDAY LIVE: No. 15 Georgia vs No. 24 Notre Dame

GAMEDAY LIVE: No. 15 Georgia vs No. 24 Notre Dame

By: Jay Black Jay Black on the Dawgs

Georgia travels to Notre Dame for the first time in school history. WSB sports director Jay Black is blogging live from Notre Dame stadium, so check back often.

 

 

 

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • 3 people hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
    3 people hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
    Three people were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Woodstock.  Police said the pedestrians were hit around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Arnold Mill Road.  Police do not know the condition of the people taken to the hospital.  They said the driver is on the scene.  We have a photographer on the way to the scene to gather more details for updates on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 and WSBTV.com.
  • Hurricane Irma: Why did the ocean disappear near the Bahamas?
    Hurricane Irma: Why did the ocean disappear near the Bahamas?
    It’s happened before. The water around Acklins Island seemingly disappeared in 1936, said Wayne Neely, a forecaster at the Department of Meteorology in Nassau. Now Hurricane Irma has sucked in the water surrounding Long Island and Exuma.  Although a rare meteorological phenomena, water recedes when the low pressure from a hurricane pushes down on the water and pulls it into the eye of the storm. This is what also helps create the storm surge, Neely said. “In the Long Island and Exuma cases care must be taken (into consideration) in this case because the water often returns with even greater fury,” Neely said.
  • Couple doesn't let Hurricane Irma stop wedding plans
    Couple doesn't let Hurricane Irma stop wedding plans
    One couple didn't let Hurricane Irma stop their wedding plans. >> Read more trending news Jennifer Johansen and Paulo Castro got married in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday -- as bands of strong wind and rain battered Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Irma. The couple invited WJAX to their ceremony. Their first kiss as husband and wife was broadcast live.
  • A message to you about Hurricane Irma
    A message to you about Hurricane Irma
    As Hurricane Irma nears Georgia, it is important for you to have a trusted source for critical information to keep you and your family safe. Our team of 5 Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking the storm for the past week, updating you on when and where the storm will hit. Count on Severe Weather Team 2 to continue to provide you with the latest on the storm, its path and the aftermath. Follow Glenn Burns, Karen Minton, Brad Nitz, Katie Walls, and Brian Monahan for up-to-the-minute forecast updates. Channel 2 Action News has the largest and most experienced team of reporters and photographers spread out throughout Georgia and Florida to bring you live coverage of the storm as it happens. We are working around-the-clock and tracking the storm on WSBTV.com.  You can get Hurricane Irma updates delivered straight to your phone with the WSB-TV news app. Our breaking news alerts will give you the most critical information on the storm over the next few days. You can also track Hurricane Irma and get the latest on the forecast with the Severe Weather Team 2 app, powered by our team of meteorologists. Channel 2 Action News has the team and resources to provide you with everything you need to know as this powerful storm hits. Thank you for trusting us to keep you safe.  
  • UPDATED: Here is a list of schools that are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma as it heads toward Georgia
    UPDATED: Here is a list of schools that are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma as it heads toward Georgia
    UPDATED: Here is a list of schools that are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma as it makes its way toward Georgia. Stay with WSB for regular updates. 
