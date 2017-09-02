Listen Live
Entertainment
GAMEDAY LIVE: Appalachian State vs No. 15 Georgia
GAMEDAY LIVE: Appalachian State vs No. 15 Georgia

By: Jay Black

If you can’t listen to the game, check back here throughout for updates from WSB’s Jay Black as he blogs live from the UGA radio booth.

News

  • 2nd Utah police officer on paid leave over nurse arrest
    2nd Utah police officer on paid leave over nurse arrest
    A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse's arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecutors have asked for a criminal investigation, prompting the police department to put two officers on paid administrative leave. The second officer hasn't been formally identified, but officials have said they also were reviewing the conduct of Payne's boss, a lieutenant who reportedly called for the arrest if Wubbels kept interfering.
  • PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017
    PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017
    All kinds of characters filled the streets of Atlanta Saturday for the Dragon Con Parade . Click HERE to see ALL THE PHOTOS!
  • Joey Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title
    Joey Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title
    Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday. Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. The winner will collect $2,500. The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an extra hot wing-eating contest and a Miss Buffalo Wing pageant. Chestnut won the annual hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July in Coney Island held by Nathan's Famous, chowing down 72 hot dogs with buns in 10 minutes.
  • Woman bakes Texas-shaped cookies as fundraiser for Harvey victims
    Woman bakes Texas-shaped cookies as fundraiser for Harvey victims
    A baker in the nation's capital is leading a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser by doing what she knows best. Elizabeth Mahon, who owns District Baking Co., has created hand-decorated, Texas-shaped cookies.  >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news Proceeds from the Texas cookie sales will go to faculty and students at Cypress Creek High School in Houston, WUSA reported. The school and surrounding community were hit hard by Harvey. Mahon will have a booth Sunday at Union Market, where she hopes to raise $5,000 through cookie sales. Mahon told WUSA that she experienced Hurricane Charlie in Florida firsthand and understands the devastation such storms leave behind.
  • Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West
    Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West
    Areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115 degrees, a temperature last seen in 1950, forecasters said. Temperatures in Sacramento were expected to shoot past 110. While triple-digit highs in Southern California were forecast to drop into the 90s over Labor Day weekend, the heat created difficulties for crews fighting a wildfire just north of downtown Los Angeles. Several hundred firefighters worked to contain a blaze that chewed through brush-covered mountains, prompting evacuation orders for more than 600 homes in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale. No injuries have been reported, and one home has burned, officials said. At nearly 8 square miles (21 square kilometers), the fire was the largest in the city's history, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. Fire officials said that if winds do not pick up, they were confident they could confine the fire to slopes that have not burned in several decades. The warmth extended up the West Coast and into mountain states, with excessive-heat warnings posted for southwest Oregon and lesser advisories in northwest Oregon. Fire weather warnings were in effect for parts of Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana, where a fire was burning in Glacier National Park. Western Washington state expected a sunny, hot and dry holiday weekend. A fire about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Seattle has burned more than 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) and led to new evacuations notices Saturday. The weeklong heat wave was generated by high pressure over the West, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters said more heat could be expected when remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia move north from Mexico's Baja California during the weekend. In Northern California, the extreme heat sent Michelle Ogburn to a cooling center set up in Santa Clara's North Branch Library, one of many that were opened throughout the state. Ice-water stations were set up and dozens of people, many of them homeless, took shelter Friday. 'I work from home and I live in an old mobile home with no air conditioning and not very good insulation,' said Ogburn, who lives in Sunnyvale. 'Today it was very hot and I just couldn't work.' Managers of California's power grid asked for voluntary electricity conservation. Tens of thousands of people across the state were without power at various times Friday, though most outages didn't last long.
  • Vols coach Butch Jones not saying which QB will start opener
    Vols coach Butch Jones not saying which QB will start opener
    Tennessee coach Butch Jones is using the same bit of gamesmanship as Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson. Both aren't saying who will be at quarterback for their season opener. Jones hasn't named a starter for Monday's game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium but has 'a pretty good idea.' Johnson has said he also had chosen his starting quarterback but didn't want to reveal his selection . Both coaches this season must replace productive quarterbacks and are working every possible angle to get an edge. Whether this secrecy actually works as a strategy is up for debate. 'Through video study and everything that goes into it, we have a pretty good idea who the quarterback will be for us, and we have a pretty good idea who the quarterback will be for them as well,' Jones said. Tennessee has junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano competing to replace Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick Joshua Dobbs , who started 35 games over the last four seasons. Dormady is backed up Dobbs the last two seasons and performed exceptionally in the spring game , but Tennessee coaches have never indicated whether anyone has an edge in the competition. Georgia Tech's depth chart lists juniors Matthew Jordan and TaQuon Marshall and redshirt freshmen Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones as potential starters. Jordan is the most experienced of the four and led the Yellow Jackets to a victory over Virginia Tech last season when former Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas was injured. 'I think I could call the game for any of them,' Johnson said. 'We've tried to highlight what each of them do and go from there, and that's why I'm not in any big hurry to tell everybody who it is. We may play all four of them in the first game. Who knows?' The uncertain quarterback situations at both schools reflect a major change from the last few years. Thomas was a three-year starter and the first three-time team captain in Georgia Tech history. Dobbs had 9,360 yards in career total offense to rank third on Tennessee's all-time list. Their replacements remain pretty much untested, aside from Jordan's performance against Virginia Tech last year. Marshall's a converted running back who appeared in only two games as a reserve quarterback last season for Georgia Tech. Dormady is 24 of 39 for 357 yards in 10 career games but has generally appeared late in one-sided contests. Guarantano and the two redshirt freshmen for Georgia Tech haven't played at all. 'We have great confidence in our quarterbacks,' Jones said. 'We've tried to put them in every game-like situation you can from a management standpoint, from a decision-making standpoint. They're prepared, and I know they're anxious and ready to play.' The Vols also could miss the versatility of Dobbs, who rushed for a team-high 831 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while gaining 5 ½ yards per carry. Guarantano is considered the more mobile of Tennessee's potential Dobbs successors, though he lacks Dormady's experience. Tennessee has left open the possibility of playing both Dormady and Guarantano in the season opener, though Jones said that could prove difficult because Georgia Tech's triple-option attack often limits the number of possessions for each team. Tight end Ethan Wolf says 'there's not really a major difference' in the dynamic of the offense whether it's Dormady or Guarantano behind center. 'They're both excellent players,' Wolf said. The Vols are pretty sure which of those players will get the first shot to run Tennessee's offense. They just don't want anyone else to know until Monday. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee
