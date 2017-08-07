’Game of Thrones’ costumes came from ... IKEA?

Where do you go when you have to outfit the Night’s Watch? There’s no other place than IKEA, apparently.

A former costume designer for the hit HBO series said they had to hit up IKEA for affordable furs used in "Game of Thrones,” NME reported.

Michael Clapton had a talk last year that is coming to light.

Clapton claims that the capes were IKEA rugs that were cut, shaved and dyed for the show, Quartz reported.

She said the budget for each episode is the same no matter what’s being shot, so the financial restrictions force costumers to get creative.

Click here to see the talk from the Getty Museum. The discussion about IKEA hits at 27:30.

