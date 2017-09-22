Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Partly Cloudy
H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 86° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Fromm gets throw into the SEC fire for the first time
Close

Fromm gets throw into the SEC fire for the first time

Fromm gets throw into the SEC fire for the first time

Fromm gets throw into the SEC fire for the first time

By: Jay Black Jay Black on the Dawgs

I’ve gotten this question quite a bit since the G-Day game and I’ve heard it a lot more in the last three weeks.

I heard it again earlier this week from a radio colleague while sitting on the media shuttle at the TOUR Championship (it’s golf, don’t worry about it). What do you think of Jake Fromm? Is he better than Jacob Eason?

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is congratulated by head coach Kirby Smart during last weekend’s win over Samford in Athens. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Bulldog Nation has sort of split into two camps since the freshman from Warner Robbins tore up a bunch of walk-ons in the April scrimmage. The fractions have split further since the previous savior messed up his left knee and Fromm grabbed the reins and kept the horse from running into the woods.

I’ll admit I did shrug off Kirby Smart and those that were hyping up JakefromStateFromm (bonus points for the twitter header). But obviously I’m impressed with how he’s handled his new leading role.

However my answer to that question from two paragraphs ago is “Fromm hasn’t done enough to go into the Hall of Fame yet.”

My buddy responded, “has Eason?”

“No.”

Sadly we still don’t what sophomore Jacob Eason is and I’m still concerned how good he will be, if and when he returns this season. Knee injuries, even if nothing is torn, are no joke. But that’s an issue for another day.

The issue at hand for this day is: Georgia — for the ninth straight time — is going into an SEC game with a freshman quarterback.

Rut-roh.

Fromm teammates clearly love him. I’m not in the meeting rooms, but I can certainly believe what everybody tells me that this kid is a football gym rat. He studies hard, learns the playbook, practices his tail off and knows what he’s supposed to do.

But he’s a freshman QB in the SEC. Knowing what you’re supposed to do and actually being able to do it is another matter.

His coach has leveled more praise on his freshman QB than any other player on this team this year. Or at least to the media (probably because we keep bringing it up).

“I think he’s been thrust into a role where he has to communicate more with other players on the field and he’s handled that really well.” Kirby Smart said on the Kirby Smart Report earlier this week on WSB. “When somebody is not right he corrects them and he does it respectfully and does it the right way. He doesn’t set older players off. I think he they value his leadership and they look to it.”

Older players like wide receiver Terry Godwin.

Jacob Eason will remain in Fromm’s shadow for a little while longer as he knee heals (AJC)

“He’s developed a lot from when he first got here to now. He’s grown. He’s mature,” said UGA’s number one receiver on Monday. “It means a lot to us to know that we have somebody back there that can tell the OL, the receivers, and the backs what to do.”

So that’s two pretty important pieces to have as a quarterback. Fromm’s leadership and knowledge eclipse his age.

But there’s also the issues of talent and performance.

There’s no doubt Jake is talented, but his performance is that of an 18-year-old. Fromm is playing like a freshman. There are flashes of good and flashes of not so good.

As my dad has always told me, life is about choices, and right now this freshman hasn’t quite mastered those decisions on the football field.

“We’ve talked to him about decision-making, and we keep making it about that,” Smart said Wednesday in his SEC teleconference. “The mistakes he’s made have been those kinds of things as opposed to just making good decisions. We continue to encourage him to make better decisions.”

What a shocker. An 18-year-old that can improve his professional decision making.

In three games Fromm has three turnovers. None of which you can classify as good (fumbled hand off, pass to a guy covered tight, getting blasted while trying to scramble for a first down).

But the bigger issue is, no one is scared of him yet. Which means an offensive line that may or may not be mediocre is going to have a hard time opening up holes for the true stars of this team, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

“If we can’t throw the football or at least threaten vertically,” said UGA color analyst Eric Zeier, “it could be a long night.”

Mississippi State doesn’t have these issues. They might have the best quarterback in the SEC. Nick Fitzgerald is a veteran who knows how he’s going to beat you and can actually do it.

Georgia’s QB certainly knows how he’s going to win this game, but the question remains, can he actually pull it off?

If he can, this season might be something. If he can’t, well, as Zeier said, we could be in for a long night.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say
    Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say
    Two suspected gang members are on the run after an assault at an outlet mall in Woodstock. Investigators said police responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Ridgewalk Parkway. Police said there was an altercation between a 23-year-old driver and three suspected gang members at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. Police said at least one of three gang members shot at the driver. The driver was not injured. A 16-year-old was arrested with a gun and drugs, according to police. Police are still searching for the other two people involved.  TRENDING STORIES: 'I failed miserably': Teacher apologizes for profanity-laced homework 20-year-old woman found dead in the middle of the road VIDEO: Teacher is repeatedly slapped during fight between students Police are also searching for a person of interest, who they believe witnessed the shooting.  'He was not the shooter, but we do need to locate him,' said Brittany Duncan with the Woodstock Police Department. Residents said they were concerned to hear about the shooting in an area where they thought they could escape crime.  'Wow, that's something that's usually not around here. Not this far up, it's not,' Nicole Woody said.  Woody said she carries a gun to protect herself.  'In my family, we all carry so I think everyone should do that in order to protect themselves from stuff like that,' she said.  Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them.
  • Report: Georgia State stadium’s sprinkler system not up to code
    Report: Georgia State stadium’s sprinkler system not up to code
    State officials allowed Georgia State’s new stadium to operate despite a failing sprinkler system and fire pump, according to a recent fire inspection report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.  Nearly 700 sprinkler parts have been recalled and it has been recommended that they be replaced, according to the news station. Approximately 60 areas of the stadium, including service elevators, have no sprinklers at all. More than 50 sprinklers were also in varying stages of corrosion and need replacement.  GSU officials said they knew the 20-year-old system needed work when the stadium, then Turner Field, was purchased in January in a $30 million deal.  The school was still able to land an occupancy certificate from the State Fire Marshals office after working with a Fire Watch service that allows a panel alert system to alert officials when there is a fire in the stadium, Channel 2 reported.  “If there is a fire situation in the stadium anywhere,” GSU associate vice president for facilities management Ramesh Vakamudi said, “the alarm should show up which area of the stadium. If it’s a real (emergency), they will notify people to evacuate the area while we’re trying to deal with the fire.”  The Panthers’ football team opened its season Aug. 31 in the facility against Tennessee State. The next scheduled home game is Oct. 21 against Troy. The annual Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 18-19 featured seven high school football games played in the stadium. Minor renovations on the sprinkler system have begun, but it’s not clear when they will be completed, Channel 2 reported. Work on the more serious issues is still in the planning stages.  ﻿In other news: 
  • Police: Thieves rob ambulance as paramedics tend to patient
    Police: Thieves rob ambulance as paramedics tend to patient
    DeKalb County police said two people broke into and stole from an ambulance. It happened on Soapstone Drive last week. Detectives are now releasing video in hopes someone recognizes the people involved. “That's messed up, yeah,' said neighbor Frederick Montgomery. Montgomery was just as stunned as police when looking at surveillance video of thieves stealing from an ambulance as the paramedics worked on a patient. “It's even more egregious to steal from someone trying to do their job out here, trying to help someone else,' DeKalb Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said. TRENDING STORIES: 20-year-old woman found dead in the middle of the road Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say Mother wanted in connection with $300 million meth operation The video shows a man in a hoodie grab a backpack and then seconds later he jostles a work tray and grabs a second bag. “That's really hard to believe, paramedics out of all people. Yeah, that’s crazy never thought that,' Montgomery said. Inside the bags were tactical books, electronic notebooks and thousands of dollars worth of items, including a stethoscope, social security numbers, wallets, debit cards and car and house keys. “They were very quick and precise in what they were doing. They got in and out and no one saw anything,' Robertson said. Neighbors questioned if it was a set-up. Channel 2's Liz Artz spoke to the woman who was taken care of by paramedics and the woman said she was sick. Police said it was likely a crime of opportunity. “When they saw it was unlocked, they took what they wanted,' Robertson said. “It makes you think a lot. Make sure you keep doors locked. Even the paramedics are getting robbed,' Montgomery said. Police said anyone with information on the robbery should contact them.
  • Metro gas prices to start rolling back
    Metro gas prices to start rolling back
    Metro Atlanta will soon feel relief from the spike in gas prices brought on by Hurricane Harvey's effect of Gulf refineries.   That word from two of Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland's energy sources. 'It's a quite natural reaction of the market to say a month from now prices will be lower because we'll have a better supply and demand situation,' said Dr. Ray Hill, energy economist at Emory University. 'I think we're going to have more than 10 cents, more than 20 cents drop in gasoline prices by that time.”  TRENDING STORIES: 20-year-old woman found dead in the middle of the road VIDEO: Officers hailed as heroes for rescuing people trapped inside burning car Thief steals nearly $2 million from courier van Andy Milton, supply director at Mansfield Oil in Gainesville, predicted $2.50 a gallon by mid-October. Milton told Strickland that gas supplies have vastly improved over the past two weeks, but some Texas refineries are only now getting product pumped into the Colonial Pipeline. Atlanta's main gas lifeline is still not pumping its usual volume, three weeks after having to halt the flow due to Hurricane Harvey.   'The fact that this is taking maybe a month, six weeks, that's not very long.  This is not virtual reality; this is reality,' Hill said. 
  • Masked men rob Dollar General at gunpoint
    Masked men rob Dollar General at gunpoint
    Fayetteville Police are looking for a pair of armed robbers who targeted a Dollar General store Tuesday night as employees were closing. Surveillance video captures two armed masked men running into the store just before 10 p.m. at the location on Banks Road. One man with a rifle demanded money from the safe while another demanded money from the register. No one was hurt in the incident. TRENDING STORIES: 20-year-old woman found dead in the middle of the road Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say Mother wanted in connection with $300 million meth operation 'This is dangerous,' said Capt. Mike Whitlow with the Fayetteville Police Department. 'We need these guys off the street.' Police say the robbers left in a gray sedan with a Georgia-issued University of Florida tag. It's the second time the store has been robbed in the past few months, according to police. There is no known connection between the two robberies, Whitlow said. 'It’s just frightening to know masked robbers are in your area,' said Chalonda Walker, who lives nearby.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.