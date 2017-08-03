Listen Live
Former Georgia Satellite’s frontman Dan Baird battling leukemia
Close

Former Georgia Satellite’s frontman Dan Baird battling leukemia

Former Georgia Satellite’s frontman Dan Baird battling leukemia
Photo Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images
Ex-Georgia Satellites frontman Dan Baird is pictured here performing with the band at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, on March 18, 1987. Baird has been making music and touring with his new band Dan Baird & Homemade sin in Europe, but he recently announced he’s leaving the European tour to get treatment for a form of leukemia.

Former Georgia Satellite’s frontman Dan Baird battling leukemia

By: Melissa Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The former frontman of the Georgia Satellites, Dan Baird, is battling a major health issue.

The musician, who currently fronts Dan Baird & Homemade Sin and performs in the Yayhoos, is undergoing treatment for an inherited form of leukemia.

>> Read more trending news

Baird, 63, was recently sent home from the U.K., where Homemade Sin was playing at the Ramblin’ Man Fair, and diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

In a Facebook post, Baird described the illness as a blood condition that affects “older folks” and that destroys red blood cells.

Trudi Knight/Bands on Stage 
Rocker Dan Baird, in his trademark hat, with his band Homemade Sin. 
Close

Former Georgia Satellite’s frontman Dan Baird battling leukemia

Photo Credit: Trudi Knight/Bands on Stage 
Rocker Dan Baird, in his trademark hat, with his band Homemade Sin. 

Baird has long been associated with Atlanta even though he currently lives in Nashville.

He’s also hanging tough while facing the health battle, writing on Facebook, “Skip the … crying emoji, please. It makes me feel like a death sentence. It ain’t. One of the most addressable blood disorders.”

In another Facebook post on Tuesday (read it below), Baird noted that while he is convalescing, his bandmates Warner Hodges, Mauro Magellan and a new bass player (current bassist Micke Nilsson decided a few months ago that he wanted to spend more time with his family and was backing off the road the rest of the year) needed to continue to work.

“At this moment, I don’t know exactly what the future holds for me, but I intend to beat this CLL crap and resume playing as soon as possible,” Baird said.

Read more here.

