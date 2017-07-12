Listen Live
Entertainment
First photos: Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and more in Ava DuVernay’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’
First photos: Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and more in Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Getty Images
The first images of Oprah Winfrey and other stars in Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" have been released.

First photos: Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and more in Ava DuVernay’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Getty Images

Set for release next year, the first character photos for Disney’s live action movie “A Wrinkle in Time” surfaced Wednesday.

Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive images that include photos on set, film stills and shots of stars Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon.

EW reported that the film, directed by Ava DuVernay, the film focuses on a girl named Meg, played by newcomer Storm Reid on a search to find her father, a scientist named Dr. Murry played by Chris Pine. With her father missing, Meg gets help from Mrs. Who, played by Kaling, Mrs. Whatsit, played by Witherspoon, and Mrs. Which, portrayed by Winfrey. The movie is based on the 1962 novel by Madeleine L’Engle﻿. 

The official Facebook page for the film posted the images, many of which feature bright, bold colors and makeup.

“A Wrinkle in Time” will be in theaters March 9, 2018.

See the images from the movie below.

More images can be seen at EW.com.

News

  • Indictment: Ex-Jackson cop lied about black shooter  
    Indictment: Ex-Jackson cop lied about black shooter  
    A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a former Jackson police officer on 11 counts of making false statements, violating her oath of office and tampering with evidence. Sherry Hall had been a Jackson police officer for three months when she reported that a black man shot her and ran away last September, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.  Jackson is a city in Butts County, about 50 miles south of Atlanta. GBI: Cop lied about being shot by black man A bulletproof vest was credited with saving the rookie cop’s life, but 10 days after a manhunt began, the GBI announced they believed that Hall made the whole thing up.  One of four counts of making false statements alleges Hall lied when she said she, “encountered an unknown person described by the accused as black male in a green shirt on Camellia Court at approximately midnight,” according to the indictment. Hall on Wednesday told Channel 2 Action News she is innocent of all charges, repeating what she told the news station in a letter she wrote from the Butts County jail last October. In that letter, Hall said she suffered post traumatic stress disorder from the “shooting.” MORE: In letter from jail, ex-Jackson cop calls her case a ‘cover-up’ She also wrote that her small town community was involved in a “cover-up.” GBI special agent Joe Wooten said when Hall was initially charged that “there is no, and never was, a suspect shooter at large in Jackson.” Hall was fired from the Jackson Police Department and the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council suspended her certification.
  • Body found in pond believed to be car crash victim
    Body found in pond believed to be car crash victim
    Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man whose body was found in a DeKalb County pond Wednesday. DeKalb police believe he's likely the victim of a car accident that happened several days ago. Investigators told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon there were two people in the car when it crashed last week. They found one victim right away, and now a week later, they believe they've found the second. 'It is kind of nerve-wracking that it's close to my house, so that is disturbing,' neighbor Tommy Carter told Wilfon. On July 5, police say two people were in a car that crashed next to the pond on Ward Lake Road near Bouldercrest Road. Police found a body in a Dekalb community. We're the 1st crew on the scene, working to gather more info. Turn your TV or app to WSB Ch2 now pic.twitter.com/qXpGIRla2D-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 12, 2017 TRENDING STORIES: Mugshot released for woman charged in shooting at Target parking lot MARTA CEO: 'We simply don't go enough places' Wells Fargo Bank reopens days after hostage situation Police said they found one victim that day, but could not find the other. 'They were looking for him but they were not able to find him,' DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told Wilfon. But then on Wednesday afternoon, police said someone walking by the pond noticed a man's body. Neighbors watched it all unfold. 'I saw the police, I saw the ambulance,' Carter said. 'The street's blocked off and we saw a news channel truck down there.' Police told Wilfon that the poor condition of the body is making it hard to identify the victim. An initial attempt to scan fingerprints yielded no results. An unusual investigation that played out in neighbors' backyards. 'Very surprised, very surprised,' Carter said.
  • Man accused of trading drugs for stolen items arrested during raid
    Man accused of trading drugs for stolen items arrested during raid
    A convicted felon has been arrested after the Pickens County Sheriff's Office served a warrant on his home and surrounding property and found stolen items. Investigators found everything from guns, to cars, jewelry and more on Tony Merrell's property Monday night. 'Odd type mixture of items,' Capt. Kris Stancil said. Authorities believe Merrell was getting the items in exchange for giving meth to people believed to be criminals. 'The belief is that people would come and use it as a barter type of system that they would trade merchandise with him for drugs,' Stancil said. TRENDING STORIES: Husband of woman hit by officer: 'I'm filled with anger' Body found in water believed to be car crash victim Mugshot released for woman charged in shooting at Target parking lot Detectives said this was the end to a four-month investigation. Investigators seized 18 guns, hundreds of knives, eight cars, jewelry and collectibles. 'He had two handguns in his pockets when they were cuffing him,' Stancil said. Detectives said they have trailers full of stolen items to go through. They said they now have the difficult task of finding the owners of the items. 'Several different things here that belong to somebody and had some meaning,' Stancil said. Merell is being held in jail without bond. The investigation is still open.
  • Conviction of formerNew York Assembly speaker is tossed
    Conviction of formerNew York Assembly speaker is tossed
    A federal appeals court has overturned the corruption conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came Thursday. Silver was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of collecting $4 million in kickbacks from a cancer researcher and real estate developers in return for using his powerful post to help them. He has not had to report to prison while he awaited the outcome of his appeal. The appeals court said the judge's instructions on the law were not consistent with a recent Supreme Court ruling. The Supreme Court recently reversed the conviction of Virginia Republican ex-Gov. Robert McDonnell. It raised the standards prosecutors must use when they accuse public officials of wrongdoing.
  • Ruling opens door for missing fisherman's parents to sue
    Ruling opens door for missing fisherman's parents to sue
    A federal judge has opened to door for the family of a Florida teenager to sue his friend's mother after the boys never returned from a fishing trip off Florida's Atlantic. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas on Monday lifted an injunction that kept Pamela and Philip Cohen from suing Carly Black in state court. She owned the 19-foot (6-meter) boat her son Austin Stephanos was in when he left Jupiter Inlet on July 24, 2015, with the Cohens' son Perry. Both were 14. The Palm Beach Post reports the two families had fought in federal court over a maritime law that limits the amount anyone can sue for to the value of a damaged boat. The boat is worth $500. The Cohen family previously said they wanted to go forward with additional damages litigation, according to court documents. Black's attorney, George Harris, told the Post that he has no comment, adding it is not appropriate in light of pending litigation. The Cohens' attorney, Guy Rubin, told the newspaper previously that under law the petitioners have two years to file a wrongful death lawsuit. The two-year anniversary is approaching. The boys disappeared during a storm off the coast. Their capsized boat was initially found about 60 miles (96 kilometers) off Daytona Beach, but it wasn't secured by officials. It was eventually recovered in the Bahamas by a Norwegian cargo ship. The boys were never found. In June, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a report that concluded there was probable cause to charge Black with child neglect. The state did not file charges, according to the report. The report said Black didn't notify authorities or the Cohens that the boys were missing until several hours after she last had contact with them. Investigator said Black told them it was common for the boys to go fishing together, and she believed they were 'the victims of a tragic mishap.' Black attempted to reach Austin after the storm started, but there was no response, investigators said in the report. She alerted other family members and friends before contacting Perry's parents, who called 911. The state's investigation showed 'the egregious lapse in judgment and failure to exercise due care had the effect of culminating in the disappearance of both boys who are now believed to have perished,' the report said. Assistant State Attorney Greg Kridos said there may have been poor judgment, but boating on the open seas was not an 'inherently dangerous activity,' according to the report. The Gainesville firm Six Maritime conducted its own analysis of the search for the boys and concluded they likely remained together until they died off the Georgia coast, according to the state report. ___ Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
  • How to stop sophisticated new credit card skimmers
    How to stop sophisticated new credit card skimmers
    Skimmers that steal your credit card information from places like gas pumps and ATMs are more high-tech now than ever before. Boston 25 News took a closer look at how police and federal agents are working to stay ahead of the criminals in our area and keep your money safe from these new sophisticated skimmers. In April, criminals skimmed Dana Marin’s debit card number from a gas pump and drained hundreds from her account. It was money the mother of twins had planned to use for essentials. >> Read more trending news  “We were going to pay the power bill and we were going to go grocery shopping,” Marin said. She isn’t alone. Matt Quinn with the Secret Service says they're seeing a surge in credit and debit card skimming from gas stations and ATMs. Most criminals come from out of town, even outside of the U.S.  “The large organized criminal groups tend to be eastern European and the gas pump skimming lately tends to be Cuban nationals,” said Quinn. NEW TECHNOLOGY Sophisticated technology now allows criminals to attach a skimmer and get your information without ever going back to retrieve the device. “We're starting to see them using antennas. We believe they can be as far as a mile away,” said Quinn. Quinn says some skimmers have new, smaller storage cards giving thieves the ability to steal from more customers. One chip can hold in excess of 300 credit card numbers The Massachusetts Department of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation inspected more than 15-hundred gas pumps in the state and found four skimmers at pumps in Easthampton and Amherst In eastern Massachusetts, this year alone, Boston 25 news has reported on skimmer devices on ATMs in Ashland, Southborough, Quincy, Braintree, Weymouth, Hanover and Attleboro. Skimmers were also suspected in Middleton, Salem, Saugus, and Malden. A department spokesman tells us, often machines at convenient stores are targeted, since they're not monitored as closely. In some cases, they even created fake security tape on gas pumps to make you think no tampering occurred. PROTECTING YOURSELF The Massachusetts Office of Consumer affairs offers simple steps to protect yourself. Use well-lit pumps closest to the store. Report any signs of suspicious behavior or tampering immediately. Use cash or pay inside when you can. And check your accounts frequently for fraud.
More

