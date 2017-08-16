Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H -
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Partly Cloudy
H -° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Families of 22 killed in explosion outside Ariana Grande concert to receive $324,000
Close

Families of 22 killed in explosion outside Ariana Grande concert to receive $324,000

Families of 22 killed in explosion outside Ariana Grande concert to receive $324,000
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
Ariana Grande performs on stage at 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Families of 22 killed in explosion outside Ariana Grande concert to receive $324,000

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Each of the families of the 22 victims killed in the Manchester, England, explosion after an Ariana Grande concert will receive £250,000, or about $324,000, from theWe Love Manchester Emergency Fund, Billboard reported  Wednesday.

The organization announced the news Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

CNN reported the announcement was made in a press release.

“The payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack,” the fund said in the press release.

The attack occurred May 24 outside the Manchester Arena when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb. 

“The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack,” said Councillor Sue Murphy, chair of the trustees of the fund. “Thanks to this, we have raised more than £18 million ($23 million) and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.”

The Guardian reported that of the £18.9 million raised for survivors, less than 15 percent has been distributed to the victims.

Murphy told the outlet she and the fund are frustrated with the government since it has not yet agreed to cover the cost of distributing the funds.

“We believe that the members of the public who generously donated to the We Love Manchester appeal want to see their money to directly to the victims,” she said.

Grande contributed to the funds raised when she headlined the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the English city June 4.

Murphy said a separate fund will be set up to pay for a memorial to the explosion victims.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Woman’s long-lost engagement ring found on carrot
    Woman’s long-lost engagement ring found on carrot
    A Canadian woman was reunited with a long-lost engagement ring that she believed she’d never see again. >> Read more trending news Our news partners at WPTV report that Mary Grams, 84, believed that she had lost the  ring while pulling weeds in her garden in 2004. After losing the ring, she had it replaced. She received the ring in 1951 from her husband, the year before they married. Almost 13 years later after losing the ring, Grams said her daughter-in-law was pulling carrots on the family farm this week, and pulled up a carrot that had the ring on it. Read more at WPTV.
  • Badly decomposed body found in DeKalb County
    Badly decomposed body found in DeKalb County
    DeKalb County police are investigating a body that was found in the area of Interstate 20 westbound and Glenwood Avenue. Investigators are trying to determine if the body is that of a male or female. Detectives said the body is badly decomposed. We have a crew headed to the scene to work to learn more information for a live report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
  • Police: Man shot following robbery at a MARTA station
    Police: Man shot following robbery at a MARTA station
    Police are responding to a shooting in Buckhead. According to police, a person robbed someone at the MARTA station on Paces Ferry Road NE, then fired a gun several times at a man down the road. TRENDING STORIES: If you’ve gotten a robocall about a free cruise, you could get up to $900 Amazon recalls thousands of eclipse glasses bought by schools Parents charged after toddler consumes meth, deputies say We’re told the man was alert and breathing on the way to the hospital. Channel 2 Action News has a crew at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we get more details. Man shot several times in area of MARTA train station & Alexan Lenox apts in Buckhead. Residents say they heard at least 5 shots. #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/fmlMkEcAJb — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) August 16, 2017  
  • Business execs shunned Trump panels before he disbanded them
    Business execs shunned Trump panels before he disbanded them
    President Donald Trump had pushed many of America's top corporate leaders to the breaking point with his inability to decisively condemn white supremacists — so they huddled on an 11:30 a.m. conference call Wednesday. The frustrated members of the White House policy forum — which included executives from General Electric, Wal-Mart, General Motors, Boeing, IBM and JPMorgan Chase — chose to dissolve their advisory panel. The White House was then phoned and Trump agreed that it was the right course of action, according to four people familiar with the talks who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. It was a shocking setback for Trump. The president had reveled in his ability to draw billionaires and corporate titans into the Oval Office, where he touted deals to invest in factories and add factory jobs. But by equating the white supremacists whose actions led to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia to a group of counter-protesters, Trump had already inflicted damage on his manufacturing jobs council — which had seven departures by Wednesday morning. So after learning about this latest loss of confidence by his former strategic and policy forum, Trump tried to put a more favorable spin on the defections. He fired off a tweet Wednesday saying that he chose to disband his strategy forum and manufacturing jobs panel, 'rather than putting pressure' on CEOs to stay. 'Thank you all!' the president wrote. The alliance with the White House forged in hopes of overhauling the tax code, cutting regulations and jumpstarting new infrastructure investments had turned into a risk for corporate leaders. For those CEOs with shared policy aims, Trump's recent statements were distractions that risked alienating employees and customers in an increasingly diverse United States. 'It is a leader's role, in business or government, to bring people together, not tear them apart,' said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, in a statement. Dimon also chairs the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs, that recently launched a multi-million dollar advertising campaign in support of Trump's calls to cut corporate and personal tax rates. GE's chairman Jeffrey Immelt called the president's remarks 'deeply troubling.' The 'ongoing tone' had made it difficult to foster policies that help economic growth, he said. Companies were facing pressure on social media to denounce the president and resign from the White House advisory boards, while companies that had already cut ties were facing possible boycotts from Trump supporters. Only by acting together and having those panels disbanded would they be able to avoid harsher scrutiny not just from the public but also from a president with a track record of blasting individual companies that cross him on Twitter. 'The problem was it was quickly becoming a litmus test for companies, CEOs and brands,' said Timothy Calkins, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University. 'This move takes away that issue — because it allows everyone to back away without being seen as backing away.' After Trump's initial equivocating on Saturday about protests that stemmed from a planned removal of a Confederate statute, executives began to leave his manufacturing and jobs council. First was Merck, then Under Armour and Intel, followed by the Alliance for American Manufacturing and the AFL-CIO. But many companies among the 28 represented on the panel sent out statements saying they believed it was important to engage with the White House. Then Trump, for the second time, on Tuesday afternoon suggested that there was little difference between the actions of white supremacists groups and those protesting them in Virginia. 'There is blame on both sides,' he said, saying that any of the previous departures were due to companies being embarrassed about making goods overseas. Shortly after those remarks on Tuesday, a pre-cautionary statement was drafted to disband the strategic and policy forum by Stephen Schwarzman, chair of the group and head of the investment firm Blackstone. The statement was adopted by the members of the forum on Wednesday morning as part of the decision to dissolve. The statement said they support 'an inclusive pro-growth agenda' but that the debate about their relationship with the White House had become a 'distraction.' Still, the dissolution showed clear doubts in Trump's leadership, said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management. 'The emperor is naked,' Sonnenfeld said. There had already been departures from two major councils created by the Trump administration that were tied to its policies. Tesla CEO Elon Musk resigned from the manufacturing council in June, and two other advisory groups to the president, after the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger resigned for the same reason from the President's Strategic and Policy Forum. But the disbanding of the advisory panels on Wednesday reflected grave doubts in Trump's leadership rather than policy differences. Larry Fink of the investment firm BlackRock told employees in a memo, 'Such racism and bigotry must not just be condemned, but must be condemned unequivocally.' -------- AP Business Writers Ken Sweet, Tom Krisher, and Alexandra Olson contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.