ESPNU to become 'The Ocho' for a day on Aug. 8
ESPNU to become ‘The Ocho’ for a day on Aug. 8

Photo Credit: Steve Finn/Getty Images
Actors Ben Stiller (left), Christine Taylor and Vince Vaughn starred in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" in 2004.l

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“The Ocho” is making a comeback.

On Aug. 8, ESPNU will become ESPN8: The Ocho, with a lineup of shows on the faux network that draws its inspiration from the 2004 movie, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” that starred Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, ESPN reported.

“The Ocho” will present a lineup of off-the-wall sporting events beginning at midnight, ESPN reported. Sports will include disc golf, Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball, roller derby, Firefighters World Challenge and the Championship of Bags (a cornhole tournament).

It all will be played under the slogan made famous by The Ocho in “Dodgeball”: “Bringing you the finest in seldom-seen sports.”

In a release, the network expressed regret that longtime Ocho announcers Cotton McKnight and Pepper McKnight will not be providing the commentary.

Here's the full lineup of events:

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV

8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m.: World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)

2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter

5 p.m.: Moxie Games

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship.

News

  • Experts: Lack of remorse could bite 'Pharma Bro'
    Experts: Lack of remorse could bite 'Pharma Bro'
    Less than an hour after a U.S. jury convicted Martin Shkreli of securities fraud, the so-called 'Pharma Bro' was back at his New York City apartment doing what comes naturally: trash talking in a live-stream on YouTube. The brash former pharmaceutical CEO, who's still out on bail, joked he won't be going to a hard-core prison — 'No shanks' — and predicted his acquittal on some charges Friday will help him recover tens of millions of dollars he claims he's owed from a drug company he started. 'It doesn't seem like life will change much for Martin Shkreli,' he said while drinking a beer and playing with his cat. 'I'm one of the richest New Yorkers there is, and after today's verdict, it's going to stay that way.' Shkreli's trolling of his own trial has amused some onlookers. But legal experts say it could have serious consequences when it comes time for sentencing. 'No real good can come from going on YouTube after a guilty verdict,' said Robert Mintz, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice. 'This is exactly the kind of behavior that got him in trouble in the first place.' U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto likely will factor in any lack of remorse and contrition at sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, said Matthew Schwartz, a defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor who once worked for a Securities and Exchange Commission task force. 'Going into the trial, he had an audience of 12. Now he's got an audience of one,' Schwartz said, referring to the jury and judge. 'He's putting himself at great risk for a higher sentence.' The 34-year-old defendant faces up to 20 years in prison for his conviction on the most serious counts, though the term could be much lower under sentencing guidelines. Shkreli's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said he would argue for no jail time. No sentencing date was set. Shkreli was arrested in 2015 on charges he looted a drug company he founded, Retrophin, of $11 million in stock and cash to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. Investors took the witness stand to accuse him of keeping them in the dark as his scheme unfolded, while the defense argued there wasn't any harm done because all of them got rich off of Retrophin stock. Before his arrest, Shkreli was best known for buying the rights to a life-saving drug at another company in 2014 and promptly raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill. He also had a reputation for attacking critics on social media and was barred from Twitter for posts about a female journalist. Even during his trial, when most criminal defendants would lay low, Shkreli stayed online commenting about his own case. After the verdict, Brafman once again raised hopes he could reign in his client. 'There is an image issue that Martin and I are going to be discussing in the next several days. Martin is a brilliant young man, but sometimes people skills don't translate well,' he said. Not much later, Shkreli's was on YouTube, answering questions about the case and cracking jokes. During his lengthy livestream, he invited one reporter up to his apartment to ask him questions on camera. 'Ben probably wants me to act and look like your average CEO, but I'm a very individualistic person and I don't sort of conform to what folks want me to do and not want me to do, and that's what being an individual is all about,' he said. 'As long as it doesn't interfere with the legal case, it's my life to live.' Without more conformity, Shkreli's lawyer will have his work cut out for him trying convince the court that he should be cut some slack as 'someone who is not entirely normal,' said Schwartz, the former prosecutor. 'Whether the judge will buy it or not is another question.' The judge's last words to the defendant as she left the bench offered no clues. 'I wish you well, Mr. Shkreli,' she said. 'See you soon.' ___ Associated Press Writer Karen Matthews contributed to this report.
    “The Ocho” is making a comeback. >> Read more trending news On Aug. 8, ESPNU will become ESPN8: The Ocho, with a lineup of shows on the faux network that draws its inspiration from the 2004 movie, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” that starred Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, ESPN reported. “The Ocho” will present a lineup of off-the-wall sporting events beginning at midnight, ESPN reported. Sports will include disc golf, Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball, roller derby, Firefighters World Challenge and the Championship of Bags (a cornhole tournament). It all will be played under the slogan made famous by The Ocho in “Dodgeball”: “Bringing you the finest in seldom-seen sports.” In a release, the network expressed regret that longtime Ocho announcers Cotton McKnight and Pepper McKnight will not be providing the commentary. Here's the full lineup of events: Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship 2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships 4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball 5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV 8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final 9 a.m.: World Darts Championship 11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship 12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole) 2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter 5 p.m.: Moxie Games 7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship.
  • Diamondbacks, Cubs stage hilarious competition during rain delay
    Diamondbacks, Cubs stage hilarious competition during rain delay
    Rain delays during baseball games can become tedious, but not when the bullpens of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs get creative. >> Read more trending news While waiting out a 2½-hour rain delay in the top of the second inning Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field, both bullpens competed against one another with dance-offs and mime acts.  The Cubs got it started with a variety of masks -- horses, chicken, an owl, a zebra and a unicorn. Then the Diamondbacks countered with T.J. McFarland putting on his uniform upside-down and dancing. But Arizona really gained an edge when four pitchers did their version of bobsledding, using chairs and leaning to the right and left, using their hands in sync to “steer” the vehicle properly. The Cubs answered back with Carl Edwards casting a line from a chair and “fishing,” catching a teammate who futilely flopped as he tried to disengage the hook. But the Diamondbacks won this battle with room to spare. Rubby De La Rosa became a human bowling ball as Arizona tried to convert a 7-10 split. De La Rosa rolled into Archie Bradley (the 7-pin) with the proper spin, causing the right-handed reliever to topple to his left and into Andrew Chafin. After an agonizing wobble, Chafin tumbled to the ground and the Diamondbacks converted the split. At that point, the Cubs’ bullpen conceded defeat. At least the bullpen pitchers fared better than a member of the Wrigley Field grounds crew, who tripped and got stuck on the tarpaulin as it was hauled over the infield. When the game resumed, the Diamondbacks also got the last laugh, winning 10-8 thanks to three home runs by Paul Goldschmidt.
  • Watch: Officers, witnesses lift car off shooting victim
    Watch: Officers, witnesses lift car off shooting victim
    Atlanta police released dash camera video of the moment officers arrived on the scene of a drive-by shooting at a gas station. >> Read more trending news The shooting happened on Wednesday in the 1900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta. 'We arrived on the scene and it was chaos going on,' said Officer Tyrone Finney. 'We started looking and there was a male pinned underneath the vehicle.' Two people were shot and a third victim was pinned under a car. 'As soon as the shots rang out, they (the two men) got out of the car and just hit the ground, but the car was left in drive. It rolled over and hit him (the third victim) at that point,' said Officer Walter Clark. 'We all came together along with the community. We all picked up the car together to get the car off the man.' Seven officers and people who witnessed the shooting lifted the car. The man who was pinned remains in critical condition.
  • Police: Man who shot woman, Uber driver was out on bond for murder
    Police: Man who shot woman, Uber driver was out on bond for murder
    Police say a man who opened fired on drivers in northwest Atlanta was out of jail on bond for murder. Tavoris Ferrell, 30, is accused of shooting a woman he knew in the face before shooting an Uber driver and injuring the passenger last Friday on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. “It appears the suspect was in the vehicle with the female and shot her in the face and then walked down the road and was waiting at the intersection when the Uber driver pulled up and for some unknown reason, he opened fire on the vehicle,” Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee said. Detectives said moments before the man went on the shooting spree, he was caught on a convenience store camera entering the woman’s car and leaving the plaza. TRENDING STORIES: WARNING: Couple rear-ended, carjacked in Buckhead Mother of 3 shoots, kills home intruder, police say 70-year-old found dead inside ransacked condo “What’s concerning to us is he opened fire not only on the person he knew, but also on people that appeared to be innocent bystanders,” Chafee said. Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez dug into the man's background and learned this is not the first time Ferrell has been in trouble with the law. According to court documents, he was out on bond for a 2015 felony murder charge. Ferrell was accused of killing a friend on July 5, 2015, while high on cocaine and racing along a highway at speeds topping 100 mph. At one point, Ferrell’s friend tried to get out of the car, but police said Ferrell hit the gas, causing the friend to fall out and die. Records show Ferrell was arrested a month later and granted bond. He stayed in jail for a year, then posted the $80,000 bail in October 2016. In January, he was arrested again and jailed in a theft case. Jaquez asked the Fulton County district attorney why the suspect was allowed bond in the first place. “I agree with the judge and my assistant who handled the matter that such bond was justified,” Paul Howard said after reviewing the transcript of the bond hearing. Police said Ferrell is armed and dangerous and they want to catch him before he can hurt anyone else. “This is a dangerous person. This is someone we want off the streets,” Chafee said. Jaquez spoke with the Uber driver, who said he is out of the hospital and feeling better. She could not reach the passenger. The woman shot in the face is still recovering at the hospital.
  • Dance studio hosts emotional vigil for Spelman student killed in crash
    Dance studio hosts emotional vigil for Spelman student killed in crash
    Friends and family gathered Friday night at a dance studio for an emotional vigil for a Spelman College student who died in a suspected drunk-driving accident. Erica Lanier, 21, died in a crash on Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta last week. Police say she was a passenger in a friend’s car that was speeding and went out of control. The friend was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide. TRENDING STORIES: WARNING: Couple rear-ended, carjacked in Buckhead Mother of 3 shoots, kills home intruder, police say 70-year-old found dead inside ransacked condo Lanier’s grieving parents said they are finding strength in their faith and their extended family at Studio 1 Dance Company in Loganville, where their daughter taught classes and inspired young women. “It’s a huge void and it’s going to take some time for us to heal from this tragedy, but we will,” said the victim’s mother, Glenene Lanier. The family said they are thankful for the little reminders of their daughter at the dance studio. “It’s overwhelming just to see how Erica’s spirit will continue to live on through the lives of these young girls. One young lady decided that she wanted to attend Spelman now,” Glenene Lanier said. “She taught me to be human, to be kind yet powerful and independent in my own self,” dance student Emma Kate Herzog said. Students expressed themselves through dance to celebrate Erica’s life. “She found her purpose in life and she lived life to the fullest,” said the victim’s father, Eric Lanier. The dance studio will create a scholarship in Erica’s name to ensure that future generations who never met her will still feel her impact. 
