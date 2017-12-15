Dustin Hoffman faces more sexual misconduct allegations

More women are coming forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct, according to a story published by Variety on Thursday.

These accusations follow previous allegations from Anna Graham Hunter, who alleges Hoffman was sexually inappropriate with her when she worked as an intern on the set of one of the 1985 TV film “Death of a Salesman.”

The Variety story details allegations from three women against the 80 year old actor.

One allegation from playwright Cori Thomas says Hoffman exposed himself to her in a New York hotel room when she was 16.

Thomas was a classmate of Hoffman’s daughter and an aspiring actress. In an interview with Variety, Thomas said she spent the day in Manhattan with Hoffman and his daughter in 1980.

“This was, at first, one of the greatest days of my life,” she said. “One of my idols was spending time with me and talking with me respectfully.”

At the end of the day, when Hoffman’s daughter departed, Thomas waited in Hoffman’s hotel room for her mother to pick her up. She said he went to the bathroom, and she heard the shower running. When he came out, he was wearing just a towel and exposed himself to her.

She said he then put on a robe and asked Thomas to massage his feet.

“I didn’t know what to do in the circumstance,” she said. “I didn’t know that I could say no, so I did it. And he kept telling me, ‘I’m naked. Do you want to see?’”

She said a call from her mother, who was outside to pick her up, saved her from having to continue the interaction.

Actor Dustin Hoffman faces more allegations of sexual misconduct.

Variety’s story includes an account of another woman, Melissa Kester, who said Hoffman sexually assaulted her in a recording studio, putting his hand down her pants. Hoffman was recording music for the film “Ishtar.” She also gave her account of the 1985 incident to The Hollywood Reporter.

A third woman, who remained anonymous, told Variety Hoffman assaulted her while she worked on “Ishtar” when she was 22 years old. She said he sexually assaulted her in the back of a station wagon.

“There are people inches from us,” she said. “And he just took his hand and stuck his fingers right up inside of me. I didn’t know what to do. He’s smiling at me. I was frozen. I was outside of my body.”

She said she felt unable to do anything to stop him.

“There were people there,” she said. “What are they going to think of me, that I’m a whore, if I say something? What would I say? He’s Dustin Hoffman.”

The woman says Hoffman later asked her to come to his apartment, where they had intercourse.

According to Variety, “Asked if she would describe the encounter in the station wagon as nonconsensual, she said ‘yes.’ Asked if she would describe the encounter at the San Remo as such, she said, ‘I don’t know.'”

Hoffman’s representatives did not make him available to comment on the story, according to the publication.

Kathryn Rossetter, who co-starred with Hoffman in “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway in 1983, came forward with an account in The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 8. She said Hoffman routinely groped her, demanded foot rubs and once exposed her breasts in front of crew members.

A woman named Pauline, whose last name was withheld, told THR that Hoffman pleasured himself in front of her in the early 1970s when she was 15 years old.

A woman who went by the pseudonym Carolyn said she was forced by Hoffman to perform oral sex on him when she was 21, during the time the actor was working on “All the President’s Men.”

Hoffman’s attorney, Mark A. Neubauer, said in a letter to Variety’s owner, Penske Media Corp., that the accusations against the actor in the Variety story are “defamatory falsehoods.”