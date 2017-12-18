Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to buy the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and NBA star Stephen Curry wants in on it, too, according to the New York Daily News.

If Combs does buy the team, he said he’ll immediately sign Colin Kaepernick as quarterback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has remained unsigned the entire season since opting out of his contract earlier this year.

Kaeprnick’s protests in the form of kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to racism and social injustice in the United States has been suspected in a factor in his unsigned status.

The legendary rapper and producer made his intentions known Sunday on social media shortly after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he plans to sell the team in the wake of a sexual harassment allegations against him.

First came Combs’ tweet: “I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!”

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Soon after, Curry, the Golden State Warriors All-Star and back-to-back NBA MVP, who grew up in North Carolina and played college basketball at Davidson College, tweeted, “I want in.”

The hip-hop mogul Combs then posted a video to his Instagram account that was viewed more than 600,000 times in the first 11 hours it was posted. Judging by the comments on his post, Carolina fans seemed to be on board with Diddy becoming the NFL’s first African-American owner.

“There are no majority African-American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” Diddy wrote.

Some fans weren’t as keen on the idea of bringing in Kaepernick to compete for the starting job, as Combs said on his Instagram post.

The Panthers already have Cam Newton as their starting quarterback. Carolina fans made it clear in the comments section that they’re good with Newton.

This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!!



ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!!



The time is now. Let’s make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/zex7LTZ8mn — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Diddy’s plan to sign Kaepernick may not be needed. An hour after Curry’s tweet, Kaepernick himself said he wanted to be part of ownership plans, too.

“I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen,” he tweeted.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

Combs has had his eye on buying an NFL team for a few years now. In 2013, he told Bloomberg, “I have aspirations to become — it will happen — to become the first African-American majority owner. Not having a small stake but actually owning an NFL team. I think it’s time for that. A majority of the players in the NFL are African-American, but there are no African-American owners. So that’s one of my dreams.”

The Daily News reported that the Panthers are currently valued at $1 billion, while Diddy’s net worth sits at $820 million, according to Forbes.

It’s also common for professional sports franchises to fetch notably higher prices than their listed values, meaning Diddy may need several investors to make his NFL ownership dream come true.

Still, net worth is an estimate, and doesn’t mean Diddy has that amount or if he makes more or less.

Curry, still in his prime as a player and having a net worth of $47.3 million, certainly makes a lot of sense as a partner in a potential deal.