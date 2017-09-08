Dawg Blawg Photo Blawg: Welcome to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — I’m a little embarrassed to admit this, but this is the farthest north I’ve ever been in a my life. I work too much. I don’t travel a lot. But we are working and traveling, so double win.

I’ve also been told I don’t take enough pictures. So this is a personality growth business trip and I thought I’d share with you loyal readers of this blog.

Before we get to the highlights of this adventure by car from Atlanta to Indiana, if you ever get a chance to come to Notre Dame, you should do it. If you love traditions and gold, they’ve got it.

We will have more on the game later, but first, the sights of South Bend, starting with …corn.

Wednesday 11:30 a.m. ET

Because I’m a real man, I drove this 700 mile journey from Georgia to South Bend. Also, I don’t like the airport much and I’ve got too much luggage and equipment.

Drive to pass a mobile radio internet broadcasting unit through the X-Ray machine at TSA security. I get stranger looks than when I ask a pretty random blonde out to dinner.

Anyway, we will omit the 7-hour drive from Atlanta to Louisville on Tuesday, because I was so frustrated with a rental car snafu that I forgot to take any pictures.

So we will pick up our trip on Day 2. Wednesday. Somewhere in southern Indiana. The reason you have stereo types is because they are true. There’s a lot of corn out here. It’s a very nice drive though.

What I should have been taking photos off (my phone has voice command, so one hand was on the wheel) are the giant wind turbines that populate a couple of farms in Jasper Co. Holy smokes those things are huge. I’ve failed you by not capturing this moment. I bet those things scare a lot of kids. I was hypnotized. They are just so big and move so slow. I thought they were cool. Anyway, moving on.

Wednesday 2:30 p.m. CT

This is the view from the top floor of the hotel I’m staying at. For the record, I’m staying at a casino because they have cheaper rates than anything in South Bend (it’s like New York City prices there on a football weekend, without the New York City).

That of course is not an ocean, but Lake Michigan. If you look really closely in the center you can see the skyscrapers of Chicago.

If you don’t look all that closely you can see that this is an rust belt town. With smoke stacks and other assorted items. Only the midwest. But I dont see any corn. So that was nice.

Now to the fun stuff, the reason we came all this way. The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

South Bend, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. ET — (Yes we keep changing time zones. One state, two time zones, kind of annoying). This is the Notre Dame football team meeting room. which doubles as the press conference arena. Spoke to a few players. Nothing to see here. It’s very nice and very, very big. They could fit a couple of football teams in here.

The meeting room is in the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. If you’ve ever been to UGA this is their version of the Butts-Mehre Building. The class ball is the 1988 National Championship Trophy. The photo in the background is this photo coming up now.

A statue of Notre Dame’s famous four horsemen. Harry Stuhldreher, Don Miller, Jim Crowley, and Elmer Layden played for Knute Rockne in 1924, back when newspaper writers got to be long and wordy and creative. You can read more here. I think I should get bonus points for this photo though. Got the lighting and the angle. Good job Jay.

On the other side of the National Championship trophy are some of the seven Heisman Trophies won here.

And here’s a couple of vertical so you can see all of the pretty Heisman Trophies together. Georgia has two. Notre Dame won this round.

Also Notre Dame has a few championship banners they can hang. While they’ve won 11 championships, remember, there’s only one Notre Dame. Another reminder, Notre Dame has only been ranked number one for three weeks in the last 19 years. That was in 2012, before Alabama killed them.

We end our Wednesday with a shot of the sun setting behind the clouds of Notre Dame Stadium. More on this tomorrow.

THURSDAY 3:45 p.m. ET — And we are back on campus again on Thursday afternoon. Not much sunshine around. But this is the south end of Notre Dame Stadium. I met some Georgia fans from my hometown of Suwanee out here. They came to see the sights because they don’t have tickets. They hope to find some for $200. Good luck. This by the way is the Ara Parseghian Gate.

This is the east side of the stadium. It kind of has that old, old Yankee Stadium feel too it. I like it.

“Moose Krause” played football at Notre Dame, coached at Notre Dame and was an athletic director at Notre Dame. Now you can sit next to him on the east side of the stadium.

And around the corner from Moose, is Touchdown Jesus.

This is actually the Hesburgh Library. The mural is called the Word of Life. It’s 134 feet tall. The library is the 61st largest in the world. There’s your stats. This is just a short walk north of the stadium.

And this is a short walk north of Touchdown Jesus. This campus is smaller than I thought it would be.

This is the main building.

You can tell its the main building because its has a gold dome. The building was 1879, the dome added in 1882. They did not get their gold from Dahlonega. This houses the administration, because, it has a gold roof. Now, moving right next door.

Yeah it’s big. Biggest building on campus.

Very nice on the inside and out. This is the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. The stained glass windows were installed in 1873, “giving Notre Dame the largest collection of 19th-century French stained glass in the world,” says the school’s website.

Just to the west of the church is St. Mary’s Lake.

And just to the north is the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes

Services are held here at 6:45 p.m. every day. Rain or shine. Ran into a woman yesterday who has been coming here for 35 years. Catholic or not, it is very impressive. It’s also a very quiet campus.

Couple of extra shots of other parts of the campus

And we finish….

…with Notre Dame Stadium at night. I enjoyed the walk. I also enjoyed that it’s a short walk. I’m still taking UGA’s North Campus because as one Bulldog fan told me “it’s home.” Still, I’m glad I’m here. Thanks boss man. Now, lets play football.