David Cassidy’s daughter Katie Cassidy left out of his will

The late “Partridge Family” alum David Cassidy intentionally left most of his assets to only one of his two kids.

According to The Blast, Cassidy’s $150,000 in assets were entailed to his son Beau, 26, while daughter Katie, 31, was left out entirely.

“It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits here under to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy, and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy,” he wrote.

The contents of the will were written in 2004. At the time, Cassidy and his actress daughter were estranged. The documents also revealed that Cassidy’s three half-siblings — Ryan, 51, Patrick, 55, and Shaun, 59 — were given his music memorabilia.

The relationship between David and his family had been strained due to his battle with alcoholism, but despite their past conflicts, his family rushed to his side after hearing of his hospitalization.

“He was delighted to see them,” an unnamed source told People. “There’s been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him.”

Katie Cassidy took to social media days after her father’s passing to reveal his final words, along with a vow to make the most of her time left with loved ones.

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” the actress tweeted Nov. 24. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you. — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017

The 30-year-old “Arrow” star had a complicated relationship with her famous dad, having been raised by her mother and stepfather, model Sherry Williams and Richard Benedon.

Cassidy drifted in and out of his daughter’s life and by February of this year, they were reportedly not on speaking terms.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” Cassidy told People magazine in 2009. “(But) I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now.”