Couple collides practicing 'Dirty Dancing' lift before wedding

SOMERSET, England - A couple practicing the famed lift from the 1980s classic “Dirty Dancing” found themselves in the hospital after they failed to execute the move and instead knocked each other out, according to multiple reports.
The pair, identified by BBC News as Sharon Price and her fiance Andy Price, were practicing a recreation of the final dance scene between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey outside a pub in Somerset, England, when they collided, according to reports.
The couple shares a last name by coincidence, but they are not yet married.
The pair decided to practice on a lark, Sharon Price, 52, told the “Today” show.
“(The) family didn’t think we would actually do it,” she said. “And when we were lying on the floor, (they) thought we were messing about until they heard me gasping for breath.”
Andy Price told BBC News that he and his fiancee were standing about 30 feet apart when she ran toward him.
Couple who "knocked themselves out" practising their wedding dance say they won't try that Dirty Dancing lift againhttps://t.co/cT557LvP9a pic.twitter.com/P2frHT53NW— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 14, 2017
“I grabbed her hips and the next thing we knew, we were flat out,” he told the news station.
Photos of the pair before and after the crash were widely shared on social media.
Sharon Price told BBC News that 1987’s “Dirty Dancing” is among her favorite movies.
"We thought it would be something different,” she said. “Everybody else slow dances, so we thought we'd jazz it up a bit."
The couple, who have been together for 18 months and engaged for seven, was taken to a hospital for treatment and released, the “Today” show reported.
"I don't think we'll have that one at the wedding,” Sharon Price told BBC News. “I think we'll go for a traditional slow one and I'll let Andy choose.”
