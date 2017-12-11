LOS ANGELES - The Golden Globes nominations were announced Monday, and among the surprise shut outs and front runners, Christopher Plummer’s nomination is gaining attention.
The actor quickly replaced Kevin Spacey in the role of J. Paul Getty in the Ridley Scott film “All the Money in the World.” Having reshot Spacey’s parts in the film in the span of some weeks, Plummer has been nominated for best supporting actor.
Related: 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees announced
The decision by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which holds the award show, could be the fastest turnaround from performance to nomination, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Related: Kevin Spacey scenes cut from ‘All the Money in the World’ movie, recast with Christopher Plummer
Plummer replaced Spacey in the movie, which also stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, after Spacey faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and was cut from the film. The mystery-crime film follows the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.
Christopher Plummer gets Golden Globe nomination for role taken over from Kevin Spacey
Twitter reaction to the nomination was mixed.
Biggest surprise story out of the #GoldenGlobes nods: ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD landing multiple nods. With the nod for Christopher Plummer, it’s gotta be the first time an actor was nominated for a role he landed & performed in span of one month pic.twitter.com/6JG2LM1nG7— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 11, 2017
whomst has actually seen christopher plummer’s performance outside of ridley scott and the crushed red bull cans in his editing suite— yohana desta (@yohanadesta) December 11, 2017
The fact that Christopher Plummer got a #GoldenGlobes nod for a role he did in two weeks for part originally given to Kevin Spacey is high-key petty of the HFPA pic.twitter.com/qBn1kvCShp— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) December 11, 2017
Just 33 days between Christopher Plummer’s announced hiring to replace Kevin Spacey in “All the Money in the World” and the Golden Globe nomination for Plummer's performance in said film. Has to be a new record.— Garth Franklin (@darkhorizons) December 11, 2017
EW.com reported that Plummer’s nomination indicates that the final cut of the film was done just in time for the Dec. 4 deadline to be screened by the HFPA before nominations were made.
In addition to Plummer’s nom, “All the Money in the World” has two other nominations, including best supporting actress for Williams and best director for Scott.
The public can view the movie Dec. 25.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself