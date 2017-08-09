Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H -
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Showers
H -° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H -° L 70°
  • rain-day
    Today
    Showers. H -° L 70°
  • rain-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Showers. H 80° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Chloe Grace Moretz was once fat-shamed on a movie set
Close

Chloe Grace Moretz was once fat-shamed on a movie set

Chloe Grace Moretz was once fat-shamed on a movie set
Photo Credit: Phil Mccarten/Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP
Chloe Grace Moretz attends the 2017 Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

Chloe Grace Moretz was once fat-shamed on a movie set

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia native Chloe Grace Moretz, whose recent projects have included “Neighbors 2” and “The 5th Wave,” says she was once fat-shamed years ago on the set of a movie she didn’t specify.

>> Chloe Grace Moretz apologizes for film promo accused of body shaming

Moretz tells Variety that a male costar once told her that although they played a romantic couple on-screen, he said she was “too big” for him to have been interested in real life. She didn’t name names.

>> Read more trending news

More recently, Moretz spoke out against an ad campaign for an animated movie she lent her voice to, “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarves.” The posters for the movie, a modern take on “Snow White,” derided the notion of a less-slender heroine.

Following this post on Twitter, she responded and took action:

Related

Chloe Grace Moretz apologizes for film promo accused of body shaming

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Democrats launch new group aimed at Republican strongholds
    Democrats launch new group aimed at Republican strongholds
    A group of prominent Democrats is organizing outside of the party with the goal of winning elections in Republican-dominated Middle America. Calling themselves New Democracy, organizers say they'll push ideas and back candidates in rural areas and suburban enclaves that they say Democrats too often have abandoned. The group includes sitting and former governors, onetime Cabinet members and members of Congress and statehouses. Among them are Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, who leads the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The lead organizer, Will Marshall, helped run a similar organization a generation ago. The Democratic Leadership Council helped propel then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton to the presidency.
  • GOP insurgents claim Trump mantle, spell trouble for party
    GOP insurgents claim Trump mantle, spell trouble for party
    Insurgent Republican primary candidates are trying to lay claim to President Donald Trump's mantle — and knock out the establishment's choices — as the GOP tries to defend a slim majority in the Senate and win races elsewhere. In Nevada, endangered GOP incumbent Sen. Dean Heller drew a challenge Tuesday from businessman Danny Tarkanian, whose announcement on Fox News Channel seemingly aimed at an audience of one: the president himself. Tarkanian criticized Heller as 'one of the first never-Trumpers in Nevada' and argued he had obstructed Trump's agenda in Congress. The X factor now is what appeal Trump may hold— and what Trump himself will do. The president offered one clue Tuesday night, backing the establishment candidate Luther Strange in next week's GOP Senate special election primary in Alabama.
  • Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
    Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
    In an exchange of threats, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of 'fire and fury like the world has never seen' and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam. The high-level tit-for-tat follows reports that North Korea has mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile. Despite regular North Korean threats against Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific about 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers) from the Korean Peninsula, it is extremely unlikely that Pyongyang would risk the assured annihilation of its revered leadership with a pre-emptive attack on U.S. citizens. It's also not clear how reliable North Korea's mid-range missiles would be in an attack against a distant target given the relatively few times they've been tested. Even so, the competing threats and Trump's use of North Korea-style rhetoric — Pyongyang has long vowed to reduce Seoul to a 'sea of fire' — raise already high animosity and heighten worries that a miscalculation might spark conflict between the rivals. The North Korean army said in a statement that it is studying a plan to create an 'enveloping fire' in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles. The statement described Andersen Air Force Base on Guam as a 'beachhead' for a potential U.S. invasion of North Korea it needed to neutralize. It was unlikely the North's threat was a direct response to Trump's comments to the camera at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. South Korea's Unification Ministry, which deals with matters related to North Korea, said the North's army statement hurts efforts to improve inter-Korean relations. Ministry spokesman Baek Tai-hyun said Seoul remains committed to both dialogue and sanctions for solving the North Korean nuclear problem and called for Pyongyang to stop its provocations. Baek did not mention Trump's comments. Trump spoke hours after reports indicated North Korea can now wed nuclear warheads with its missiles, including its longest-range missiles that may be able to hit the American mainland. The North has strived for decades to have the ability to strike the U.S. and its Asian allies, and the pace of its breakthroughs is having far-reaching consequences for stability in the Pacific and beyond. The nuclear advances were detailed in an official Japanese assessment Tuesday and a later Washington Post story that cited U.S. intelligence officials and a confidential Defense Intelligence Agency report. The U.S. now assesses the North Korean arsenal at up to 60 nuclear weapons, more than double most assessments by independent experts, according to the Post's reporting. 'North Korea had best not make any more threats to the United States,' said a stern-looking Trump, seated with his arms crossed and with his wife beside him. 'They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.' 'He has been very threatening beyond a normal state. And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.' The remarks appeared scripted, with Trump glancing at a paper in front of him. They evoked President Harry Truman's announcement of the U.S. atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945, in which he warned of 'a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth.' But it wasn't clear what Trump, who is prone to hyperbole and bombast in far less grave situations, meant by the threat. White House officials did not elaborate. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement afterward saying, 'We need to be firm and deliberate with North Korea, but reckless rhetoric is not a strategy to keep America safe.' The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat and tensions have steadily risen this year. Pyongyang responded angrily to the U.N. Security Council's adoption this weekend of new, tougher sanctions spearheaded by Washington. The sanctions followed intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month, the second of which was estimating as having a range that could reach more of the U.S. mainland. The newly revealed U.S. intelligence assessment indicates those missiles can carry nuclear warheads. Denouncing the U.N. sanctions through state media, the North warned: 'We will make the U.S. pay by a thousand-fold for all the heinous crimes it commits against the state and people of this country.' For North Korea, having a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike America would be the ultimate guarantee against U.S. invasion. It is an ambition decades in the making. North Korea began producing fissile material for bombs in the 1990s and conducted its first nuclear test explosion in 2006. Four subsequent nuclear tests, the latest a year ago, have accelerated progress on miniaturizing a device — something North Korea already claimed it could do. Over that span, multiple U.S. presidents have tried and failed to coax or pressure Pyongyang into abandoning its nuclear ambitions. The secrecy of the North's nuclear program and the underground nature of its test explosions make it very difficult to properly assess its claims. But the new assessments from Japan and the U.S. suggest that doubts over the North's abilities are receding. In an annual report, Japan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday concluded that 'it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads.' Japan, a key U.S. ally, is a potential, front-line target of North Korean aggression. The Post story, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, went further. It said the Defense Intelligence Agency analysis, completed last month, assessed North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, including by intercontinental missiles. Officials at the agency wouldn't comment Tuesday. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also wouldn't discuss the report. It's unclear how North Korea's new capabilities will immediately affect how the U.S. approaches the country's regular missile launches and occasional nuclear tests. The U.S. military has never attempted to shoot a North Korean missile out of the sky, deeming all previous tests to pose no threat to the United States. The U.S. could weigh military action if the threat perception changes. The calculation of North Korea's nuclear arsenal at 60 bombs exceeds other assessments, which range from around one dozen to about 30 weapons. The assessments are typically an estimate of the amount of plutonium and enriched uranium North Korea has in its inventory rather than how much of that material has been weaponized. It's unclear how many, if any, miniaturized warheads North Korea has built. Last month's ICBM tests highlighted the growing threat. Both missiles were fired at highly lofted angles and landed in the sea near Japan, but analysts said the weapons could reach Alaska, Los Angeles or Chicago if fired at a normal, flattened trajectory. North Korea threatened to hit Guam with its Hwasong-12 missiles, which it says can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. Not all technical hurdles have been overcome, however. North Korea is still believed to lack expertise to ensure a missile could re-enter the Earth's atmosphere without the warhead burning up. And it's still working on striking targets with accuracy. ___ Pennington reported from Washington. Kim Tong-hyung and Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, Deb Riechmann in Washington and Catherine Lucey in New Jersey contributed to this report.
  • Key facts about Guam, the center of US-North Korea tension
    Key facts about Guam, the center of US-North Korea tension
    The North Korean army's announcement that it is examining operational plans for attacking Guam after rising tensions with President Donald Trump has brought more global attention to the tiny U.S. territory in the Pacific than it has had in decades. Here is a rundown on the island and it strategic importance. GEOGRAPHIC BASICS The strip of land in the western Pacific Ocean is roughly the size of Chicago, and just 4 miles (6 km) wide at its narrowest point. It is about 2,200 miles (3,500 km) southeast of North Korea, much closer than it is to any of the United States. Hawaii is about 4,000 miles (6,500 km) to the west. Its proximity to China, Japan, the Philippines and the Korean Peninsula has long made the island an essential possession of the U.S. military. U.S. RELATIONSHIP Guam was claimed by Spain in 1565 and became a U.S. territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War. Japan seized it for about 2½ years during World War II. In 1950, an act of Congress made it an unincorporated organized territory of the United States. It has limited self-government, with a popularly elected governor, small legislature, and non-voting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives. Residents do not pay U.S. income taxes or vote in the general election for U.S. president. Its natives are U.S. citizens by birth. MILITARY HISTORY The U.S. keeps a Naval base and Coast Guard station in the south, and an Air Force base in the north that saw heavy use during the Vietnam War. While already taking up 30 percent of the island, the American military has been seeking to increase its presence by relocating to Guam thousands of Marines who are currently based in Okinawa, Japan. Protecting the island is the U.S. Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which is used to shoot down ballistic missiles. Last month, the U.S. twice flew a pair of supersonic bombers that took off from Guam over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force after two North Korean tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles. While there has been some resistance and displeasure from the people of Guam over the U.S. military's presence, it is also essential to the island's economy, second only to tourism in importance. PEOPLE AND GOVERNMENT The island was first populated about 4,000 years ago by the ancestors of the Chamorros, still the island's largest ethnic group. Now, about 160,000 people live on Guam. Its capital city is Hagatna and its largest city is Dededo. Its chief languages are English and Chamorro. It has seen various popular movements pushing for greater self-government or even U.S. statehood, most notably a significant but failed effort in the 1980s to make it a commonwealth on par with Puerto Rico.
  • Why is North Korea threatening Guam? 
    Why is North Korea threatening Guam? 
    Following a warning Tuesday by President Donald Trump to stop threatening the United States, North Korean officials said early Wednesday they were considering using intermediate-range ballistic missiles near Guam, home to strategic U.S. military installations.North Korea’s military officials said they were “carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12,” according to a statement read by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Why did the North Koreans say they would target Guam, a small island in the South Pacific?In part, because on Monday night two US B-1 bombers flew from Guam over the Korean peninsula in joint exercises with Japan and South Korea, angering North Korean leaders. Here’s a look at Guam and the U.S. military installations there. Why is Guam strategic to the United States?Guam is a U.S. territory. Everyone born on the island is an American citizen. How did it become a U.S. territory?The United States took control of Guam following the Spanish-American War of 1898. The U.S. kept the island until the Japanese attack on December 1941. Japan occupied the island until 1944 when the U.S. took it back. Since then, it has been a U.S. territory. Where is Guam?Guam is an island in the western Pacific Ocean. It is about 4,000 miles from Hawaii, and 2,100 miles from Pyongyang, North Korea. Why is it important as far as the U.S. military is concerned? The Joint Region Marianas – the U.S. military command on the island – is made up of two major military installations – Anderson Air Force Base (36th Wing, Air Mobility Command) and Naval Base Guam.From the Department of Defense:Andersen Air Force Base (AFB), is located on the north end of Guam, approximately 15 miles from the capital, Agana (or Ha-gan-ya). Andersen AFB is in the village of Yigo (pronounced 'Jeego). … The bulk of Andersen's duties since WWII have been as a Strategic Air Command (SAC) base, supporting activities in Korea and Vietnam.Assignment tours are 24 months for unaccompanied or single service members and 36 months for accompanied service members.There are 2,334 active duty service members on the base. Four hundred civilians work on the base along with 572 contractors.Anderson Air Force Base hosts B-52 bombers, B-1B bombers and B-2 bombers in addition to fighter jets.Naval Base Guam has approximately 6,300 active duty Navy members, and, according to the base’s website:Naval Base Guam is the home of Commander Naval Forces Marianas, Commander Submarine Squadron 15, Coast Guard Sector Guam and Naval Special Warfare Unit One and supports 28 other tenant commands. It is the home base of three Los Angeles class submarines and to dozens of units operating in support of US Pacific Command, US Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet and 5th Fleet. How big is Guam?The island of Guam is 30 miles long and 4 to 12 miles wide. It is the largest of the Mariana Islands and the largest island in Micronesia.  Who lives there?The indigenous people of the island are the Chamorro. About 40 percent of the population of Guam is Chamorro. In light of the threat from North Korea, what type of protection does the island have?In addition to fighter planes, bombers, ships, and submarines, Guam has a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. THAAD is a defense system capable of shooting down an incoming ballistic missile. 
  • Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements
    Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements
    Residents of the U.S. territory Guam say they're afraid after being caught in the middle of rising tensions between President Donald Trump and North Korea, but Gov. Eddie Calvo reassured his constituents that there is no threat to the island. The North Korean army said Wednesday it's examining operational plans for attacking the island, a military hub about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) south of Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean. 'An attack or threat to Guam is a threat or attack on the United States,' said Calvo, who said he spoke with White House officials Monday morning. 'They have said that America will be defended.' North Korea said it mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the U.S. with a nuclear missile. In response, Trump threatened the communist country 'with fire and fury.' 'I'm a little worried, a little panicked. Is this really going to happen?' said Cecil Chugrad, a 37-year-old bus driver for a tour bus company in Guam. 'If it's just me, I don't mind, but I have to worry about my son. I feel like moving (out of Guam) now.' Guam's Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros urged calm and said defenses are in place for such threats. Guam is armed with the U.S. Army's missile defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, the same system recently installed in South Korea. Todd and Mitch Thompson, two brothers who are both lawyers on Guam, said they haven't seen anyone panicking or stocking up on supplies. 'I think people are just stunned and really don't know what to think,' Todd Thompson said. North Korea made a similar threat a few years ago. 'I sort of laughed it off because I figured cooler heads in Washington would prevail, and it was just an idle threat,' he said. 'But I have to say, I'm not laughing now. My concern is that things have changed in Washington, and who knows what's going to happen?' Mitch Thompson added he believes 'a lot of people have no confidence that the White House will do the right thing under the circumstances.' Both brothers plan to be off-island in the coming weeks. A travel agent on Guam said they haven't had a surge of customers seeking to book flights off the island. 'It's not bad at all, no chaos,' said Mariah Sablan, who works for Golden Dragon Travel Inc. 'It's just like a regular business day.' ___ Bussewitz reported from Honolulu. Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen in Alaska contributed to this report. ___ This story has been corrected to show that the North Korean announcement came Wednesday in Guam due to the international date line.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.