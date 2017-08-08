Singer Sinead O’Connor safe after posting emotional, suicidal video

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor is safe, after posting a 12-minute suicidal video on Facebook from a New Jersey motel where she had reportedly been living.

The video, showing a tearful and emotionally distressed O’Connor, has since been taken down and replaced with a new post from an unknown person.

“I am posting at Sinead’s request to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal,” the message posted Tuesday on O’Connor’s Facebook page read.

“She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care,” the post continued.

But, in the obscenity-riddled post from Aug. 3, O’Connor, 50, talked about mental illness and how her family in Ireland had abandoned her. She said she’d been living alone for two years.

“Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like s—,” she said. “If it was me, I’d be gone, straight away back to my mom.”

She said she felt abandoned and angry as a punishment for her illness.

"People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth," she said.

"You've got to take care of us. We're not like everybody."

When she posted the video, O’Connor used the hashtag #OneofMillions she said she hoped “that this video is somehow helpful.”

“The fact that I know that I'm only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me actually who don't have necessarily the resources that I have in my heart, or my purse for that matter," O’Connor said.

The video has since racked up almost a million views.

Singer Annie Lennox put offered her support for the distressed O’Connor.

“I realizse that Sinead has some serious mental health issues, but she appears to be completely out on a limb, and I'm concerned for her safety,” Lennox said in a Facebook post.

“Are there no close friends or family who could be with her to give her some loving support? It's terrible to see her in such a vulnerable state.”

O’Connor’s 1990 album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” made her an international star. She has released 10 solo albums over the past three decades, collaborated with other artists and written songs for films.

Ross Gilmore/Redferns Sinead O’Connor in the United Kingdom last month.