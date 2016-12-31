Listen Live
World’s highest-paid actors raked in the cash in 2016

By: Shelby Lin Erdman Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty

Here’s the list of the highest-paid actors in 2016, according to Forbes business magazine.

1-- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Johnson is the world’s highest-paid actor at 64.5 million. He knocked Robert Downey, Jr. out of the top spot when he more than doubled his 2015 earnings. He made most of his millions from movies, including “Furious 8,” due out in 2017, and “Central Intelligence.”

2--Jackie Chan: Chan was the second-highest wage earner at $61million. While most of his earnings came from Chinese film projects, you’ve probably never heard, Chan also made money from “Kung Fu Panda 3” and “Kung Fu Yoga.”

>> Read more trending stories 

3--Matt Damon: Damon earned his millions, $55 million in 2016, largely from the success of last year’s “The Martian,” according to Forbes. Damon put out three movies this year “The Wall,” “Jason Bourne,” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

4--Tom Cruise: Cruise ranked fourth on Forbes’ top-paid actor list, earning $53 million in 2016. He made “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”  and the latest installment of Cruise’s hugely successful “Mission Impossible” franchise is in pre-production and due out in 2018.

5--Johnny Depp: Depp rounds out the top 5 with $48 million. He settled a divorce lawsuit with Amber Heard for $7 million in 2016, but he earned major millions for the latest installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean, reportedly an eight-figure payday, and the box office flop “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

6--Jennifer Lawrence- Lawrence is the world’s top-earning female actress, making $46 million in 2016. Almost half of that was her take from the recently released film “Passengers.” Still Lawrence’s pile of wealth is just 71 percent of what Johnson earned as the top male actor.

7--Ben Affleck: Affleck cleaned up in 2016 playing Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The movie made $870 million in worldwide profits. Affleck took home a cool $43 million for the year. He also worked on the successful “Suicide Squad,” “Live By Night,” and “The Accountant” in 2016.

8--Vin Diesel: Diesel made $35 million in 2016, mostly from upfront payments on the latest franchise installment of “Fast & Furious 8” and a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” both due out in 2017. “Fast & Furious 9” is in pre-production and a “Fast & Furious 10” has been announced for 2021.

9--Melissa McCarthy: McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike & Molly.”

10--Shah Rukh Khan: Khan is the king of the Bollywood box office, earning $33 million in 2016. He is India’s top-rated actor and also cashes in on numerous product endorsements.

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
