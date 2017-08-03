Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 84
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Chance of T-showers
H 84° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-showers. H 84° L 70°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    84°
    Today
    Chance of T-showers. H 84° L 70°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 85° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Who was Delores del Rio? Google honors Mexican actress with doodle
Close

Who was Delores del Rio? Google honors Mexican actress with doodle

Who was Delores del Rio? Google honors Mexican actress with doodle
Photo Credit: Public domain
Hollywood actress Dolores Del Rio is pictured here in 1932 in costume for one of the most colorful and vivid roles of her career -- that of the tragic Luana in RKO-Radio Pictures' ‘The Bird of Paradise.’

Who was Delores del Rio? Google honors Mexican actress with doodle

By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have you visited Google.com today? The doodle that pops up over the search bar is in honor of the first Hispanic actress to crack Hollywood, Dolores del Rio

>> Read more trending news

The search engine site, which often uses its homepage to honor prominent figures, is highlighting the Mexican actress’ legacy on what would have been her 113th birthday. 

Born in 1904 in Mexico, del Rio began her career as a dancer and socialite. When American filmmaker Edwin Carewe visited her country for a wedding, he was so impressed by her work that he encouraged her to move to California for a chance at stardom.

Public domain
A young Delores del Rio is pictured here. The Mexican-born entertainer was the first Hispanic actress to make it big in the golden age of Hollywood, starting off in silent pictures, then moving on to major movies, theater and television.
Close

Who was Delores del Rio? Google honors Mexican actress with doodle

Photo Credit: Public domain
A young Delores del Rio is pictured here. The Mexican-born entertainer was the first Hispanic actress to make it big in the golden age of Hollywood, starting off in silent pictures, then moving on to major movies, theater and television.

Her first big break came in the 1920s with a silent comedy called “What Price Glory?” As the era of the silent films came ot a close, she adopted English as her second language and snagged roles in several flicks during the 1930s, including “Bird of Paradise” and “Flying Down to Rio.” Her flourishing career soon established her as a pioneer of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema

By the 1940s, she returned to Mexico, where she continued to act in movies and later in theater, sharing the camera with other famous actors like Elvis Presley and Joseph Cotten. She eventually earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Del Rio dedicated the latter part of her life to activism, founding Rosa Mexican, a union group that provided a nursery for Mexican Actor’s Guild members with children. She also helped create El Cervanito, an annual culture festival in Guanajuato, Mexico.

>> Related: Who is Marshall McLuhan? Google honors philosopher known for predicting the Internet

In the late 1970s, her health began to decline, and she died from liver disease at the age of 78 in 1983 in California. Since her death, she’s been honored with three statues in Mexico City, and in 2015, she was selected as the image of the American Film Institute Festival.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Thieves steal 10-year-old’s savings for Disneyland trip 
    Thieves steal 10-year-old’s savings for Disneyland trip 
    For a year Andrea Ramirez saved, hopeful for her trip to the happiest place on earth. Then thieves stole the $200 the 10-year-old saved and her suitcase, police said. >> Read more trending news “I was so happy to go but when they robbed me, I thought I wasn’t going to go anymore,” she told KSBW. However, Salinas police officers were not going to let the burglary deter Ramirez’s Disneyland trip. They raised more than $1,000 and surprised Ramirez with it at the station. “Our police officers said, ‘There is no way, not on my watch,’” Police Chief Adele Frese told KSBW. “It was bad enough the burglary happened but we’ve got to make this good for this little girl.” Ramirez went to Disneyland. She rode roller coasters, took photos with different characters and brought back souvenirs for her family. “I don’t know what to say but they’re super nice and (everyone who helped has) a big heart,” Ramirez said.
  • Arizona high court rules for rancher in cattle brand fight
    Arizona high court rules for rancher in cattle brand fight
    An Arizona rancher who fought for years to retain sole use of his 'Bar 7' cattle brand won a big victory Thursday in the Arizona Supreme Court when the court ruled the state did not have the legal right to let another cattle company use it to brand its cows. The unanimous court ruling said the state violated a decades-old law that bars an identical cattle brand from being used by two ranchers. Rancher David Stambaugh called the decision that also awarded him his attorneys fees 'awesome.' 'After 5 years — jiminy Christmas — unbelievable,' he said. Stambaugh, 50, has owned the Bar 7 brand since he was 10, when a retired rancher who was friends with his family sold it to him along with 10 cows for $10. He operates a farm near the small city of Eloy 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Phoenix and runs about 30 head of cattle on land near the tiny town of Winkelman. Stambaugh objected when the state Agriculture Department allowed the Eureka Springs Cattle Co. to use the identical brand in a slightly different part of its cows' bodies. The company also had operations in California, where it has rights to the same brand. Eureka Springs owner Roger Warner said he wanted to be able to send his young cattle from Arizona to California so sought the same brand in Arizona. Two appeals court judges said in a ruling last year that the department had the discretion to issue the brand because it was to be placed on the cows' left rib area and Stambaugh branded his cows on the left hip. One judge said registering identical brands was not legal. The Supreme Court, in an opinion written by Justice Robert Brutinel, said there was no discretion allowed. 'The statute clearly provides that a brand with an identical design or figure may not be recorded,' Brutinel wrote. Stambaugh said in an interview after the Court of Appeals ruled last year that that leaving the lower court ruling in place would lead to confusion and questions about ownership at livestock auctions and other places where brand inspectors check cattle ownership. Under the lower court ruling, the state could issue identical brands for six different spots on a cow, left and right hip, rib and shoulder. If cows were transferred to another rancher with the same brand, it could wreak havoc at an auction, Stambaugh said. Warner said Stambaugh's concerns were unwarranted. 'Everything that Mr. Stambaugh said was going to happen hasn't happened — we haven't had one problem at all,' he said. Warner first tried to register the brand more than five years ago, and the department's brand clerk twice rejected the effort because it was the same Bar 7 brand, according to the Supreme Court's case summary. Eureka Springs then enlisted the help of the Arizona Cattle Growers' Association. Warner and the association executive director Patrick Bray then went to the department together and the clerk issued the brand in 2012. Stambaugh praised the clerk, saying she 'did her job, but was forced not to do it.' Bray said he did not know the brand request had been turned down earlier and did not exert influence or choose one rancher over another. Warner, who runs hundreds of cattle on a ranch between the small southeastern Arizona cities of Safford and Willcox, said that before the new ruling Colorado was the only other state prohibiting using the same brand in different places on cows. He said he met with Stambaugh several times to try to negotiate a deal, but Stambaugh refused. He said after the ruling that he will probably have to rebrand hundreds of cows.
  • What is a grand jury and how does it work?
    What is a grand jury and how does it work?
    FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The impaneling of a grand jury, the report says, could signal that the investigation into Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion between members of the Trump campaign could be “ramping up.” 'This is yet a further sign that there is a long-term, large-scale series of prosecutions being contemplated and being pursued by the special counsel,' Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, told the paper. 'If there was already a grand jury in Alexandria looking at Flynn, there would be no need to reinvent the wheel for the same guy. This suggests that the investigation is bigger and wider than Flynn, perhaps substantially so.' The Journal reported that the grand jury has been at work for several weeks. What is a grand jury and what does it do? Here’s a look: What is a grand jury? A grand jury is a group of people impaneled by a prosecutor to examine evidence and decide if an indictment should be brought against someone. The grand jury hears evidence presented by the prosecutor. Grand juries give prosecutors the ability to put witnesses under oath and to subpoena witnesses and documents. A grand jury does not find guilt or assign punishment. What is an indictment? An indictment is a criminal charge against someone. Is the grand jury we heard about today the only one looking into the Russia investigation? No. Reuters reported in June that Mueller took control of the grand jury investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who did lobbying work for a Turkish businessman and did not initially disclose it. Does that mean charges are coming in the investigation? Not necessarily and not now. Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, tweeted that 'empaneling a grand jury is an early step, not a late step, in an investigation,” and that “it means there is enough evidence to warrant serious investigation. But it (impaneling of a grand jury) does not mean that charges will be sought.' How many people are on a grand jury? A federal grand jury is usually made up of between 16 to 23 people. Other grand juries are usually made up of six or 12 people.  How many jurors must vote for an indictment for the prosecutor to charge someone? It does not take a unanimous decision to get an indictment. It does usually take a two-thirds or three-fourths vote to indict. What happens if they do not indict? Does that mean that no charges will be brought? A prosecutor can still bring charges if he can convince a judge he has enough evidence to proceed to trial.
  • Man back in immigration custody after claim of 2013 rape
    Man back in immigration custody after claim of 2013 rape
    A Mexican man who says he was raped in 2013 while detained by U.S. immigration officials will likely be in custody again for at least three months while a court decides whether he should be deported. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the immediate deportation of 44-year-old Audemio Orozco-Ramirez, who was arrested in Billings, Montana, on Wednesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. The court told U.S. government lawyers to file a written argument by Oct. 25. In the meantime, Orozco-Ramirez is being held in a facility in Utah. His attorney, Shahid Haque, said Thursday that it is hard to fathom why ICE would keep him in detention, considering his prior rape. Orozco-Ramirez was being held by a Montana county jail contracted by ICE when he says other inmates held him down and raped him.
  • Procter & Gamble’s new ad ‘The Talk’ tackles racial bias
    Procter & Gamble’s new ad ‘The Talk’ tackles racial bias
    Procter & Gamble has, in the past, worked to used commercials to not only advertise its brands, but to bring greater awareness to bias that exists in many forms. >> Read more trending news The Cincinnati-based company’s latest effort, “The Talk,” is no exception. A 2-minute version of the commercial depicts “the inevitable conversations many black parents have with their children about racial bias to prepare, protect and encourage them,” according to the company. “Listen,” a mother says assuringly to her son on the front porch of their rural home. “It’s an ugly, nasty word and you are gonna hear it. Nothing I can do about that, but you are not going to let that word hurt you.” Another mother sending her daughter off to camp gently reminds her, “Remember. You can do anything that they can. Difference is you’ve got to work twice as hard and be twice as smart.” A teen son is warned by his mother to bring his ID just “in case they stop you.” And a woman advises her adult daughter about what to do when she gets pulled over. “This is not about you getting a ticket,” the mother says. “This is about you coming home.” In a scene toward the end that ties back to the video’s start, a mother tells her young daughter that being told by a woman at a store that she was “pretty for a black girl” was not a compliment and reminds her “You are beautiful, period. OK? Don’t ever forget that.” The commercial wraps up with the words “Let’s talk about ‘The Talk’ so we can end the need to have it,” followed by the P&G logo and its “My Black is Beautiful” trademark. “These depictions of ‘The Talk’ illustrate that while times have changed, racial bias still exists,” the company said in a post to its website. P&G is doing its best “to ensure others see the world we too want for our daughters and sons,” according to the company. “As a corporate citizen we have a unique opportunity, and a responsibility, to use our voice and our resources for good,” reads the post. “Through our brands, we can bring greater awareness to bias that exists in many forms, sparking conversations that motivate change, creating new expectations for people to live up to, and ultimately helping to create more equal opportunities for all. “A more equal world is good for us, our consumers and our community.”
  • Fire rages through one of Dubai's tallest residential buildings
    Fire rages through one of Dubai's tallest residential buildings
    Fire erupted in what was reportedly a residential building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates just after midnight local time Friday.   >> Read more trending news
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.