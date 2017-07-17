Conservative pundit Ann Coulter continued a war of words against Delta Air Lines on Monday after she was moved from a seat that she had pre-booked and paid extra for.

Coulter wanted an aisle seat in the exit row with extra legroom, and reserved such a seat.

>> Read more trending news

Atlanta-based Delta moved her to a window seat in the same exit row.

Ever since that fateful Saturday night flight, Coulter has unleashed a string of tweets that stretched into Monday, along with an appearance on a conservative talk radio show focused on the incident.

She called Delta “the worst airline in America” and tweeted that it cost her $10,000 of her time to “pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options” — only to be moved to a different seat.

Coulter also tweeted a photo of a woman who she said was given her seat along with other passengers, called the woman “dachschund-legged,” and tweeted that Delta hires “Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents.”

Today's consumer quiz: Why is @delta worse than @united? A: United drags customers off the plane, but soon Delta will have to drag them ON. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

If you thought it was about $30, @Delta, why didn't you give this woman $30 and let me stay in my PRE-BOOKED, ASSIGNED seat? pic.twitter.com/sR1g8tuRWX — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

Delta responded: “We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable.”

>> Related: Delta responds to Ann Coulter’s Twitter rant

The airline said “there was some confusion with seating assignments during boarding,” and a flight attendant asked passengers to move to the seats noted on their tickets. Delta said it would refund the $30 extra that Coulter paid for the preferred seat.

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

On host Joyce Kaufman’s talk show on the News Talk 850 WFTL radio station in West Palm Beach, Fla., Coulter said “airlines and particularly Delta have gotten so completely out of control, it’s as if they are not a customer-oriented business anymore.”

“This is what the flying experience has come, just like arbitrary rules,” Coulter said. “You just have to lie back and take it unless you want to be dragged off the plane.”

Delta in its statement Sunday evening said “what started out as complaints eventually turned into a public attack on the airline’s employees and customers.”

Coulter said her comments about the other passenger were “nothing defamatory about the customer, other than that she was not tall.”

>> Related: Police who dragged passenger off United flight stand by use of force

Others might not have gotten the attention Coulter did when criticizing an airline, Kaufman said.

“But there are hundreds of thousands of people that fly around this country every day that get mistreated by airlines,” Kaufman said. “It’s happening, and if someone high-profile pushes back, they ought to just apologize.”