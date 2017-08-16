Days after TMZ captured video that appeared to show Tom Cruise getting injured while performing a stunt on the set of “Mission Impossible 6,” the studio behind the film has confirmed the news.

>> Read more trending news

“During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt,” Paramount said in a statement Wednesday. “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

Related: Tom Cruise appears injured on ‘Mission Impossible 6’ set

Production on the film will be halted for six weeks to three months while the 55-year-old actor recovers, Variety reported, citing four unnamed people close to the situation.

According to Variety, he may have broken his ankle in two places and hurt his hip. He is scheduled to see a doctor this week.

Video of the stunt showed Cruise in a harness while jumpiing in between two buildings. He appeared to fall short of the second building and slammed into it. He could be seen limping toward crew members and collapsing, before walking back toward the first, taller building and being pulled back by the safety team.

Cruise is well known for doing most of his own stunts. In 2015, he clung to the wing of a moving plane while filming “Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation.”