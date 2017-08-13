Listen Live
Tom Cruise appears injured on ‘Mission Impossible 6’ set
Tom Cruise appears injured on ‘Mission Impossible 6’ set

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Getty Images
Tom Cruise appeared to be injured in a video of him on the set of "Mission Impossible 6."

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Tom Cruise appears to have been injured on the set of “Mission Impossible 6,” according to video obtained by TMZ.

Footage posted on TMZ Sunday shows the 55-year-old actor attempting to do a stunt that required him to jump between two buildings. Cruise was strapped into a safety device during the stunt but fell short when he jumped between the buildings.

>> Read more trending news

Cruise can later be seen lifting himself up on the other building with the aid of a harness and limping off and collapsing following the accident. He limps to the edge of the building and is pulled back by the safety team before limping off-screen.

The extent of his injuries isn’t known.

In 2015, the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” about a moment he had while performing his own stunts on the set of “Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation.” In that film, Cruise’s character clings to the outside of a plane, a stunt he performed himself.

“The morning came, and I’m strapped onto the side of that airplane and I’ll never forget, I kept telling the pilot, I said, ‘Listen, man. When you’re climbing out you’ve got to make sure, because I want my feet against the fuselage. I want that steep climb,'” Cruise said. “With an airplane, you got to really know the weight, the balance, the numbers -- it’s a very powerful, beautiful airplane and I really appreciate they did this.”

A representative for Cruise and Paramount, the studio for the movie, have not commented on the video.

Video of the stunt can be seen at TMZ.com.

