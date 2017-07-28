Listen Live
Celebrity News
The funeral for "Walking Dead" stuntman John Bernecker is Saturday
The funeral for "Walking Dead" stuntman John Bernecker is Saturday

The funeral for “Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker is Saturday

The funeral for “Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker is Saturday

By: Jennifer Brett Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett

Memorial services for John H. Bernecker, the stuntman who died from injuries suffered on the metro Atlanta set of “The Walking Dead,” will be on Saturday in his native New Orleans. Details are posted here.

“John’s extraordinary athletic ability and charismatic personality were a perfect match for his dream job as a stunt performer in movies and television,” the family’s obit reads. “His success was quick. As a stuntman and coordinator, he performed in over 90 feature films and television shows.”

Bernecker was flown by medical helicopter to Atlanta Medical Center, where he was pronounced brain-dead on July 12; his family released a statement July 14 saying his organs had been donated. Cast members paid tribute to him at Comic-Con, held this month in San Diego.

MORE: On-set deaths, injuries renew focus on safety

On-set injury temporarily halts production “Rampage” starring The Rock

“Avengers” star hurt on Atlanta film set

“John was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television Actors,” the obit reads. “He owned Prodigy Stunts LLC, which developed into his stunt family. John mentored and encouraged many up and coming stuntmen and women to follow their dreams. His loving nature, constant smile, and wonderful sense of humor made him a friend to everyone he met and worked with.”

Bernecker’s death coincidentally happened days before a Savannah jury returned an $11.2 million verdict in the wrongful death civil suit filed after camera assistant Sarah Jones died on the Georgia set of “Midnight Rider.” The law firm that represented her parents Richard and Elizabeth Jones on July 14 filed a personal injury lawsuit stemming from a 2015 incident on the Conyers set of “Sleepy Hollow.”

“A movie set is like a big factory, except in a factory you have the same people doing the same jobs,”Harris Lowry  Manton attorney Jeff Harris said. “A movie set is like taking a big factory that has things going on that are dangerous and moving it around and then doing things that might be dangerous, like blowing stuff up.”

Given Georgia’s booming film industry, he added, “I’m surprised there aren’t more accidents.”

It’s unclear if Bernecker’s family is pondering legal action. For now, relatives invite his friends to cherish his memory. His funeral service is open to anyone who’d like to attend. Donations to defray expenses may be made here.

Bernecker attended St. Catherine of Siena, St. Francis Xavier, Holy Cross High School and graduated from Montverde Academy, his obit says. He attended the University of New Orleans and Southeastern University in Hammond.

“He was kind-hearted, generous and humble. He loved life and everyone loved John. He was a loving person that helped all who came in his path,” the obit reads. “John is the bright light that showed us all the way to live – one fantastic human being. We all should live like John.”

 

 

News

  • Barack Obama issues statement, credits supporters who fought Obamacare repeal
    Barack Obama issues statement, credits supporters who fought Obamacare repeal
    Former President Barack Obama is crediting everyone who “mobilized, organized and made their voices heard” for derailing Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. >> Read more trending news Early Friday morning, with a deciding vote cast by John McCain (R-AZ), the so-called “Skinny Repeal” bill, put forward by the GOP to repeal Obamacare, failed to pass the Senate. Republicans were disappointed in the defeat, but Obama was thrilled that his landmark legislation has so far stood the test of time and praised the efforts of those who helped stop the repeal. In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Kevin Lewis, the former president’s thoughts on the issue came through loud and clear. “The Affordable Care Act has always been about something bigger than politics -- it’s about the character of our country,” the statement said. “It’s about the 20 million Americans and counting who’ve gained the security and peace of mind of health insurance and the tens of millions more who benefited from upgrades like free preventive care, such as mammograms and vaccines and improvements in the quality of care in hospitals that have averted more than 100,000 deaths so far.” Obama’s statement comes after a dramatic Thursday evening on the Senate floor, which ended with a vote at approximately 1:30 a.m. EDT early Friday morning. Sen. McCain joined two other Republicans, Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME), with his vote against the repeal.
  • Higher prices, fewer options lurk after health bill collapse
    Higher prices, fewer options lurk after health bill collapse
    and it needs it soon. Soaring prices and fewer choices may greet customers when they return to the Affordable Care Act's insurance marketplaces this fall, in part because insurers are facing deep uncertainty about whether the Trump administration will continue to make key subsidy payments and enforce other parts of the existing law that help control prices. Assurances don't look to be coming anytime soon. 'As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!' President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday, soon after the Senate narrowly rejected the latest push to dismantle the Obama-era health care law. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said in a statement after the Senate vote that the Trump administration would pursue its health care goals through regulation. That kind of uncertainty rattles insurers, many of whom have already stopped selling policies through public insurance markets established by the health law because they were losing money. Their main concern now is that the Trump administration will stop paying crucial subsides called for in the law that help reduce costs like deductibles for people with low incomes. The subsidies, estimated at $7 billion a year, have been challenged by Republicans in court, and Trump has only guaranteed them through this month. If they stop, insurers will have to raise prices for coverage, known as premiums, because by law they must still offer the same reduced deductibles for their low-income customers. Leerink analyst Ana Gupte surveyed several states and has said that insurers are asking for price hikes of around 36 percent when they assume the subsidies go away, compared with about 18 percent if they stay. People with low incomes might be shielded from these hikes in part because the law provides tax credits that cover much of the premium. But those who make too much to qualify for that help — and tend to vote Republican — could get hit hard, noted health care consultant Robert Laszewski, a former insurance executive. '(Trump's) hurting his own people,' Laszewski said. Of course, all shoppers will be hurt if insurers leave markets, noted Urban Institute health economist Linda Blumberg. 'Then there's nowhere to use your subsidy,' she said. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem has already withdrawn from markets in Ohio, Wisconsin and Indiana. CEO Joseph Swedish said Wednesday the company may cut back further if it doesn't get certainty on the subsidies 'quickly.' Insurers have until the middle of next month to finalize their 2018 prices, industry officials say. They must leave enough time for the rates to be submitted to the marketplaces, and then for the on-line exchanges that sell the coverage to be tested before enrollment for next year's plans begins on Nov. 1. If insurers want to back out of a market, they have until about late September to do so. Options already have grown thin. About a third of the U.S.'s approximately 3,000 counties have only one insurer selling coverage on their exchange, which is the only place where shoppers can get tax credits based on their income to help buy coverage. Those credits are separate from the subsidies for low-income customers. Nearly 40 counties currently have no choices for next year on their exchanges. Dan Mendelson, president of the consulting firm Avalere, says there is some hope that the Trump administration could yet shore up the system. He thinks the administration could recognize that it will be held accountable by voters for the condition of the law's marketplaces. Further deterioration 'would be very negative for them,' he said. 'I think in the end they're going to have to stabilize these markets,' he said.
  • George, Amal Clooney to file lawsuit after magazine illegally publishes photos of twins
    George, Amal Clooney to file lawsuit after magazine illegally publishes photos of twins
    George and Amal Clooney are firing back after a publication illegally obtained photos of their twins. >> Read more trending news According to TMZ, the couple filed a lawsuit against French magazine, Voici, after they shared photos of the parents holding their twins, Alexander and Ella, in their backyard. “Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake, the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Clooney said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. TMZ reports that the Clooneys have a case since French law states that celebrities may only be photographed in public and only for journalistic purposes. The family is currently living in Italy, and the law regarding celebrity photography there is that photographers are forbidden from going onto personal or private property to obtain photos of a celebrity’s private life. Clooney reportedly stated that “the safety of (their) children demands” that they go forward with the lawsuit. The Clooney twins were born June 6.
  • Mother, unborn child and three sons killed in crash on way to Bible camp
    Mother, unborn child and three sons killed in crash on way to Bible camp
    An Illinois mother, her 3 sons and her unborn child are dead after a pick-up crashed into them on their way to the boys' bible camp, ABC7 in Chicago reports. Lindsey Schmidt was driving her sons, 18-month-old Caleb, 4-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen to the boys bible camp when a pickup truck slammed into them. The crash occurred just a block from their home in Beecher, about 40 miles south of Chicago. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Schmidt and Caleb were pronounced dead at the scene. 4-year-old Weston died at the hospital on Wednesday. Will County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer says Owen Schmidt was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:39 a.m. Thursday. Family and friends gathered to pray for the family Wednesday night. The tight-knit community of roughly 5,000 wanted the Schmidt family to know everyone is thinking about them. 'We are just so heartbroken,' Crystal Johnson, who lives in Beecher, told ABC 7. Hoffmeyer says the driver of the pickup truck that slammed into the Schmidt's vehicle was issued a traffic citation but that investigators are trying to determine if criminal charges should be filed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Larry David is actually related to Bernie Sanders -- pretty, pretty interesting
    Larry David is actually related to Bernie Sanders -- pretty, pretty interesting
    In an instance of life imitates art, it turns out that comedian Larry David is related to politician Bernie Sanders. >> Read more trending news David found out during an appearance on the PBS genealogy series “Finding Your Roots,” he said Wednesday during the Television and Film Critics Association press tour. 'He's in the line ... like a third cousin, or something,” David said of Sanders. “I was very happy about that. I figured there was some connection.” David portrayed Sanders on “Saturday Night Live” during the 2016 election cycle.
  • Mother, son accused of committing drive-by shooting together
    Mother, son accused of committing drive-by shooting together
    A Louisiana woman and her 20-year-old son were arrested earlier this month and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that stemmed from an ongoing dispute with the alleged victim. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that deputies were called July 6 to the Calcasieu home of a man who accused Jeffery Clayton Normand, of Glenmora, of pulling into his driveway and firing a handgun at his home before fleeing. The man was not injured in the shooting. Detectives investigating the incident learned that Normand’s mother, Marlene Normand, was in the vehicle with her son when the shooting took place, Sheriff’s Office officials said on Facebook. The alleged victim told deputies that the drive-by shooting was in retaliation for a verbal argument between the men earlier in the day.  Investigators also learned that Marlene Normand, 49, of Glenmora, was the sole suspect from an incident in January that was part of the same ongoing dispute that led to the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office statement said. Details of that incident were not released. >> Read more trending news Marlene and Jeffery Normand, who live at the same address, were both arrested July 19. Marlene Normand is charged with assault and criminal conspiracy in connection with the drive-by shooting, along with illegal entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery and seven counts of making harassing phone calls for the January incident.  Like his mother, Jeffery Normand faces charges of assault and criminal conspiracy in connection with the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was released on $75,000 bail the day of his arrest.  Marlene Normand was released that same day on bail of $88,250.  Calcasieu is a community about 25 miles southwest of Alexandria in central Louisiana. 
More

