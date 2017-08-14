Taylor Swift wins case against DJ in groping suit

The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local): 4:50 p.m. Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago. After a weeklong trial over dueling lawsuits, jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet. The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Swift's mother and radio liaison were within their rights to contact Mueller's bosses. Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career. Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mueller's lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect. Jurors have reached a verdict in dueling lawsuits over Taylor Swift's allegation that a radio host groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013. The decision by six-woman, two-man jury will be read Monday in U.S. court in Denver. It comes after a weeklong trial. Denver DJ David Mueller sued the pop star, her mother and their radio handler, Frank Bell, after he was fired, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career. Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mueller's lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect. The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury got the case for deliberations Monday after Swift's attorney Douglas Baldridge questioned former DJ David Mueller's credibility in closing arguments. In dueling lawsuits, Swift said Mueller groped her at a backstage 2013 event and Mueller accused Swift, her mother and a Swift representative of getting him fired while denying the groping accusation. Baldridge noted Mueller lost audio recordings he took secretly during a meeting with his bosses after he was fired from a Denver country music station. He said that 'no credibility goes with a story-changing, evidence-destroying aggressor like David Mueller.' The eight-member jury must rule unanimously on Mueller's claim that Andrea Swift and Frank Bell wrongly caused Mueller's firing. A judge removed Swift as a defendant in the firing claim. The jury also must reach a verdict on Swift's counterclaim of assault and battery and her request for a symbolic $1 judgment. ___ 11:35 a.m. Taylor Swift's attorney says she's standing up for all women in her federal lawsuit by taking on a man who she says groped her and is saying 'No means no.' In closing arguments Monday, lawyer Douglas Baldridge characterized the former DJ who sued Swift after he lost his job as an 'aggressor.' Former radio host David Mueller said Swift's claim that he groped her at a 2013 pre-concert event in Denver is false and led to his being fired. Baldridge asked jurors: 'Will aggressors like David Mueller be allowed to victimize their victims?' Citing Swift's counterclaim alleging assault and battery, Baldridge asks jurors to 'return a verdict for a single dollar, a single symbolic dollar, the value of which is immeasurable to all women in this situation.' ___ 11:30 a.m. Taylor Swift cried during part of closing arguments in her civil trial alleging that a former radio DJ groped her before a 2013 concert. The lawyer for former DJ David Mueller, Gabriel McFarland, questioned Monday whether the pop star's smiling face in a photo she appeared in with Mueller was the face of someone who was upset. Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, touched her daughter's right leg as Swift cried and wiped her face in federal court in Denver. Her lawyer also rubbed her back. Andrea Swift touched Swift's hand as McFarland said the photograph taken during the meet-and-greet in meant nothing. 