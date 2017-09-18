Sterling K. Brown made history at the Emmys Sunday as the first black man in nearly 20 years to win for best lead actor, but it was partially overshadowed by loud music, a cut mic and dimmed lights.

Taking home the award for his role as Randall Patterson in NBC’s “This Is Us,” Brown was in the middle of thanking his co-stars and acknowledging the historical moment when, halfway through, music loudly played as he was speaking.

“When I think about it, Walter White held this joint. Dick Whitman held this joint. And 19 years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint,” Brown said, referring to actors Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm and Andre Braugher, who all previously won the award. “I just want to say, Mr. Braugher, whether it’s at Stanford University or on this Emmys stage, it is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps.”

“I wanna thank my cast. Milo, Mandy, Justin, Chrissy, you are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had, better than the white folks who raised Webster,” Brown added, to the amusement of the audience.

Then, music began to play.

“You can play, you can play. Nobody got that loud music,” Brown joked, contunuing his speech. “Our writers, I love you. You are our life’s blood. Our producers and directors, I love you.”

CBS’ live telecast then cut to a pull away camera shot from the stage.

Multiple winners had been played off by music throughout the show, but the audio for Brown’s seemed to be louder than others. The audio from the microphone was cut and the lights were dimmed as Brown attempted to complete his speech.

Some Twitter users pointed out that, moments ago, winner Nicole Kidman was allotted considerable time to make her acceptance speech.

They cut off Sterling K. Brown's lights but Nicole Kidman got to read the entire Australia Act of 1986 — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 18, 2017

So glad Nicole Kidman got 2 passes to talk for as long as she wanted, but Sterling got cut off delivering probably the #Emmys' best speech 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DTSixg5Amy — Lanford Beard (@lanfordbeard) September 18, 2017

Nicole Kidman spoke for 2:45 and never got music. They started playing Sterling K. Brown off at 1:57. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sdL1TBP7YN — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) September 18, 2017

Variety reported that Brown was able to finish his speech backstage in the Emmys press room, where he thanked his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, their two sons and the crew of “This Is Us.” Watch the video below.

Sterling K. Brown just finished his best actor speech backstage after getting cut off during CBS' live telecast (Watch) #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0X7KiZrkIj — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2017

