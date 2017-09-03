Listen Live
Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker has died after undisclosed illness

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The co-founder of the classic rock band Steely Dan, Walter Becker, has died, according to a post on Becker’s website. He was 67.

The cause has of death has not been disclosed and no other information is available on Becker’s death, but the guitarist missed the band’s July concerts as he recovered from an undisclosed illness, Rolling Stone reported.

Steely Dan band mate Donald Fagan told Billboard at the time that he expected Becker to be back on his feet soon.

"Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon," Fagan said.

Rolling Stone reported that Becker's doctor told him not to leave his home in Maui for the July performances.

Read More
News

  • Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
    Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
    A city that lost its drinking water system is struggling to restore service and a crippled chemical plant that twice has been the scene of explosions remains a concern nine days after Harvey ripped across Texas. Officials in Beaumont, population almost 120,000, worked to repair their water treatment plant, which failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps failed. The Army Corps of Engineers sent pumps, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe in an effort to refill a city reservoir. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont. In Crosby, outside of Houston, authorities continued to monitor the Arkema plant where three trailers of highly unstable compounds ignited in recent days, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air. A Harris County fire marshal spokeswoman said there were no active fires at the facility, but six more trailers were being watched. The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead. Friends and family gathered Saturday in Tyler to remember a former Texas high school football and track coach whose body was found Monday. The storm is blamed for at least 44 deaths. Also, fire officials in the community of New Waverly, about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Houston, said a 6-month-old baby was missing and presumed dead after being ripped out of its parents' arms and swept away by floodwaters, the Houston Chronicle reported. Houston's school district said up to 12,000 students would be sent to different schools because of flood-damaged buildings. Harvey flooding is believed to have damaged at least 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, which includes the nation's fourth-largest city. Kim Martinez, 28, waited Saturday for insurance adjusters to come to her Southbelt/Ellington neighborhood, a devastated middle-class area of southeast Houston. 'You can be prepared for anything but not a monster storm like Harvey,' said her mother, Maria Martinez, 63. Some were able to count their blessings even as they faced a daunting recovery. 'I'm just praying on some help right now so I can get this over, behind me and try not to think about it,' said Georgia Calhoun, whose family is sleeping on air mattresses inside her damaged home after taking ruined furniture to the curb. Not everyone was able to think about rebuilding yet. About 200 people waved signs and shouted as they rallied Saturday outside a still-flooded subdivision in the west Houston suburb of Katy, demanding answers about when they will be able to return home. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has warned residents that their homes could remain flooded for up to 15 days because of ongoing releases of water from two reservoirs protecting downtown. Turner on Saturday ordered mandatory evacuations for an area that's been inundated by water from the reservoirs. About 4,700 dwellings are in the area, and Turner said about 300 people have refused to leave. The school district assessed its own losses. Twenty-two of its 245 schools had extensive damage that will keep them closed for months. Though school is now set to start on Sept. 11, that could change. President Donald Trump arrived in Houston for his second visit to the devastated region. He and first lady Melania Trump met with Harvey evacuees taking shelter at the NRG Center in Houston, where they spent time with children and helped to serve food. Later, they helped load trucks with relief supplies at a church in suburban Houston. They also visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage. About 1,000 evacuees remained at the George R. Brown Convention Center, down from a peak of about 10,000, city officials said. Trump has asked lawmakers for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, which returns to work Tuesday after its summer break. Harvey came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters) in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. National Weather Service meteorologists expect what's left of Harvey to break up and merge with other weather systems late Saturday or Sunday. Another storm was churning far out over the Atlantic. Hurricane Irma was on a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this week. The Category 2 storm was moving northwest at nearly 13 mph (20 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. ___ Associated Press writers Jeff Amy and Johnny Clark in Beaumont, Texas; Frank Bajak, Jason Dearen, Elliot Spagat and Tamara Lush in Houston; Adam Kealoha Causey in Dallas; and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb.
  • Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Friends and family leaned on each other as they remembered a Cobb County teenager who was shot and killed a week ago. The show of love before his loved ones pay their final respects, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.   About 100 people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Miles Saunders, 17.                                    Police were called to a home on Wilson Circle last Sunday morning for what they were told was an accidental shooting.                           Saunders family is still seeking answers, but say the outpouring of love in the last week has helped them get through. TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Officials tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach they haven’t ruled out homicide, and that this is still an active investigation. Miles’ father told Gehlbach his son never met a stranger. “If someone was on the side of the road, he'd be like dad, let's stop and help them,” Fredrick Saunders said. “That' the kind of heart he had. And that's the memory I'm going to take with me about my son.” Police have identified a possible witness to the shooting. After releasing photos this week, a family member came forward, and detectives interviewed him. So far no one has been charged in connection with his death.
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • The Latest: Spokesman: 300 in West Houston not evacuating
    The Latest: Spokesman: 300 in West Houston not evacuating
    The Latest on Harvey and its aftermath (all times local): 9:30 a.m. Houston city spokesman Kese Smith says officials believe about 300 residents have not heeded Mayor Sylvester Turner's mandatory evacuation order for a West Houston area being flooded by releases from two swollen reservoirs. Center Point Energy crews have started going door-to-door to check homes and are advising people still left behind in flooded homes that their power is being turned off. He says people in homes that have taken no water will not have their electricity cut off. Water from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs is emptying into Buffalo Bayou, which in turn is flooding the neighborhoods it borders. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the release is necessary to ease pressure on the reservoirs from rain dumped by Harvey and create space in case it rains again soon. ___ 8:50 a.m. Center Point Energy spokeswoman Alicia Dixon says utility crews have started turning off power to residents who have stayed behind in a flooded area of west Houston where Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered a mandatory evacuation. The area is being flooded by water released from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the release is necessary to ease pressure on the reservoirs from several feet of rain dumped by Harvey and to create space in case it rains again soon. The mayor ordered the mandatory evacuation amid concerns that emergency responders couldn't reach those areas, if needed. A fire destroyed a home in the flooded area on Saturday. Officials say some of the homes in the evacuation area may remain flooded for two weeks. City emergency center officials say they're not immediately certain how many people have been holding out in their homes despite a voluntary evacuation order or how many have left since Turner Saturday made the order mandatory. ___ 12:15 a.m. A city that lost its drinking water system is struggling to restore service and a crippled chemical plant that twice has been the scene of explosions remains a concern nine days after Harvey ripped across Texas. Officials in Beaumont, population almost 120,000, worked to repair their water treatment plant that failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps failed. In Crosby, outside of Houston, authorities continued to monitor the Arkema plant where three trailers of highly unstable compounds ignited in recent days, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air. Texas began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead. In Tyler, friends and family gathered Saturday to remember a former high school football and track coach whose body was found Monday.
  • As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty
    As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty
    The slow-moving, super-wet and especially devastating storm named Harvey is finally fizzling. Since first hitting shore near Corpus Christi, Texas, more than a week ago, the storm dumped 27 trillion gallons of rain on Texas and Louisiana — enough to cover all of Manhattan a mile (1.6 kilometers) deep. It set a record for rainfall from a tropical system in the continental U.S., dropping 51.88 inches (1.3 meters) just outside Houston. That's only an eighth of an inch (3.2 millimeters) behind the U.S. record set in Hawaii in 1950. The deluge damaged an estimated 156,000 dwellings, and parts of Houston may be flooded for another month. The death toll of 44 ranks it as the mainland's sixth deadliest hurricane in 50 years. What made it so bad? Harvey was strange — in how it nearly dissolved once but roared back as a major hurricane, in how it intensified so quickly before hitting land, in how it parked itself over one unfortunate region for so long and, of course, in the amount of rain it generated. 'It had several unique characteristics in terms of its strength and track. And unfortunately they combined to produce a severe impact over a highly populated area,' National Hurricane Center Acting Director Ed Rappaport said. Harvey was born in the Atlantic southeast of Puerto Rico on Aug. 17, then got downgraded to a tropical wave and breezed into Mexico's Yucatan peninsula with little fanfare. But once Harvey got into the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 23, it rapidly exploded into a Category 4 hurricane just a few hours before coming ashore, something experts had not seen happen much before. It was the first Category 4 storm to make landfall in the United States since 2004. Rappaport and others said it will likely rank among the costliest storms to hit the United States. In some ways, it landed in the perfect place to wreak the most havoc. The worst of its rains stayed to the east of its eye and hit very close to the nation's fourth-largest city, a city that is as flat as a tabletop and especially prone to flooding. That's what Harvey will be remembered for, even though coastal cities like Rockport were all but flattened, said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. 'They're going to take backstage to Houston.' Most hurricanes, including 2005's Katrina, weaken just before they hit shore. Harvey got much stronger, fueled in part by pockets of extra warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. 'Harvey was the first to go from tropical storm strength to major hurricane strength in its last 36 hours before U.S. landfall,' Rappaport said. Then it just stuck around. For more than 130 hours — from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Harvey was raining over some part of eastern Texas. When Harvey did move, including a dip back into the Gulf of Mexico for about a day, it was still close enough to drench Texas. 'It's extremely rare to have a major hurricane that just sits there after it makes landfall,' McNoldy said. Usually strong storms blast through an area, dump a foot or so of rain, and move on. But Harvey was stuck between two high pressure weather systems to the east and west that kept pushing it in opposite directions, so it just staggered in a zig-zag pattern across southeast Texas. 'The sheer area that was inundated by 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain was unbelievable,' said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the private forecasting service Weather Underground. If it had only continued a bit farther, over northern Texas, Harvey would not have been as wet. But by stalling near the coast, the storm was allowed to draw more and more moisture from the gulf and sustain extraordinary rainfall rates, including more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) per hour over the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, Masters said. Finally, after its second U.S. landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border, Harvey started to move on. It pushed north and east, weakening but still dumping several inches of rain on Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and North Carolina. By Sunday, forecasters say, the storm's remnants will look like regular weather. Meteorologists are already eyeing another system: Hurricane Irma, which intensified from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in just 30 hours, is steadily moving west across the Atlantic. It's still several days away from the nearest land just south of Puerto Rico.
  • Trump resistance groups look beyond Washington for victories
    Trump resistance groups look beyond Washington for victories
    The Virginia House of Delegates. The Arizona attorney general's office. Atlanta City Hall. Seats of power unaccustomed to intense political attention are the focus of liberal groups as they try to turn the Trump resistance movement into tangible victories. Long-established organizations such as MoveOn.org to newer outfits like 'Our Revolution,' the offshoot of Sen. Bernie Sanders' unsuccessful presidential campaign, are backing scores of candidates for down-ballot races in 2017 as a precursor to next year's elections, when Democrats will try to dent the GOP's monopoly in Washington. They've already picked up some victories. Newly elected Mayor Chokwe Lumumba won in Jackson, Mississippi, promising to make the city 'the most radical ... on the planet.' New York lawmaker Christine Pellegrino, a Sanders delegate in 2016, prevailed in a special election in a state House district President Donald Trump won easily in November. 'There's a groundswell of progressive leaders already running and winning,' said Joe Dinkin of the Working Families Party, which endorsed both Lumumba and Pellegrino. 'They're doing it by taking ideas pundits may have called outside the political mainstream and putting them at the center of the conversation.' It's a page from the conservative movement's playbook, with activists and their chosen candidates operating mostly outside the official party structure to reshape Democrats' identity from the ground up. They want to win seats held by Republicans — as Pellegrino did in New York — and elect more liberal candidates even in Democratic strongholds, like Lumumba in Jackson. The idea, they say, is not just to build a stronger bench that produces future senators, governors and presidents, but redefine the party by delivering on issues from a minimum-wage increase and universal health care to overhauling police practices and the criminal justice system. 'We don't have to wait for 2020,' said Annie Weinberg, the chief elections strategist for Democracy for America, the political action committee founded by former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean. 'We can fight and win on these policies now,' Weinberg added, describing an 'inclusive populism' she says speaks to working-class angst, like Trump did, while maintaining Democrats' current positions on social policy. Weinberg says her group has heard from 'more than 7,000 people' expressing interest in running for office. The organization has endorsed dozens of candidates in 2017, including a slate of Democrats aiming to flip control of the Virginia House of Delegates this fall. Working Families, meanwhile, is sending out more than 1,000 candidate questionnaires to 2017 municipal candidates. At MoveOn, executive director Ilya Sheyman says he expects his group to back 'dozens and dozens of down-ballot candidates' in the coming election after barely playing in local races for the first 19 years of its existence. 'It's not enough just to fight in federal races given how much the down-ballot races will affect what happens to the Democratic Party five, 10, even 15 years from now,' Sheyman said. In Atlanta, mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, long a liberal voice in the Georgia General Assembly, has the backing of Our Revolution and Working Families. Fort said the ideas he and other candidates on the left are offering have been around long before Trump's election. 'City Hall for too long has been under the control and too responsive to the 1 percent,' Fort said, offering a localized version of Sanders' presidential stump speech, only subbing local developers and the city's professional sports teams — all recipients of various tax credits and outright subsidies — for the Vermont senator's digs at 'millionaires and billionaires' at 'the big banks.' But Fort said he's perfectly willing to feed off the anti-Trump energy. 'We are a critical juncture in this atmosphere,' he said. 'In a Trump world, we need strong elected progressive officials ... and people understand that if there's going to be change, it's going to have to happen at the local level.' Democracy for America is focusing on a Washington state Senate special election that could give Democrats 'trifecta' control of the state — the governor's office and both legislative chambers — and the group has endorsed 16 candidates in the Virginia House of Delegates, which is now controlled by Republicans. Those legislative races in Virginia and elsewhere will in turn play a critical role in shaping Congress. State lawmakers draw congressional district boundaries, a task that Republicans used after the 2010 census to give the GOP a considerable advantage in building a U.S. House majority. Democracy for America has lined up behind a 2018 Arizona attorney general candidate, January Contreras, who could become a key voice in fighting Trump administration immigration policy. A Working Families candidate in Detroit could be a quiet influence on a presidential race. Garlin Gilchrist is running for city clerk on a platform of making it easier to vote in the largest city of a battleground state that Trump won by 10,000 votes. And where they don't win, the liberal activists say they will see progress. Democracy for America made 300,000 phone calls in a Kansas special congressional election this spring that national Democrats had largely ignored. Republican Ron Estes still won, but by 6 percentage points — after a 30-point GOP win last November. 'We do play to win,' Weinberg said. 'But we know this is not a three-month process or a six-month process or even a one-cycle process.' ___ Follow Bill Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
