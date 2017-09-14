Listen Live
Celebrity News
Singer Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel announce separation
Close

Singer Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel announce separation

Singer Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel announce separation
Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford
Recording artist Fergie (L) and actor Josh Duhamel, pictured in 2015, are separating after eight years of marriage.

Singer Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel announce separation

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel are separating after eight years of marriage.

People reported Thursday that the couple confirmed the news in a joint statement.

>> Read more trending news

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The parents to son Axl, 4, shared wedding anniversary messages to each other on Instagram Jan. 10.

8 years!! Love you babe.

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

The couple reportedly started dating in 2004. In 2009, reports emerged that Duhamel had an affair. In a 2012 interview with Oprah, Fergie said the claims were difficult, but made them stronger. 

“When you go through difficult times, it really makes you stronger as a unit, as a partnership,” Fergie said at the time.

When Duhamel, 44, and Fergie, 42, decided to separate is not clear. They had not been seen in public together as of late, but a July 19 Instagram post from Duhamel shows them together at an event.

