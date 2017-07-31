Listen Live
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds White House press briefing following Anthony Scaramucci's resignation

Celebrity News
Sheryl Crow: 'Dude. I'm Still Alive' song responds to tweet, politics
Sheryl Crow: 'Dude. I'm Still Alive' song responds to tweet, politics

Sheryl Crow: 'Dude. I'm Still Alive' song responds to tweet, politics
Photo Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images
Singer, songwriter Sheryl Crow performs during the 2017 Outlaw Festival at Joe Louis Arena on July 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. 

Sheryl Crow: 'Dude. I'm Still Alive' song responds to tweet, politics

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grammy Award-winning singer Sheryl Crow is very much alive and kicking, and out with a new political song in response to a tweet she was tagged in that had her in an early grave.

>> Read more trending news

It all started when sometime-Crow collaborator Kid Rock announced he was thinking of running for Senate in Michigan where he lives. A social media debate sprang up around the musician's announcement, with one Twitter user saying he wasn't sure Kid rock. also known as Robert James Ritchie, should run. 

"Oh man, Sheryl Crow must be rolling in her grave right now," the user tweeted.

Crow responded with a tweet that said, "Dude. I'm still alive."

She released the new song on Twitter Friday.

>> Related: Kid Rock faces trial over Waffle House brawl

"'Rolling in my grave' inspired me to write a song, 'Dude, I'm Still Alive,'" Crow tweeted, along with the live, studio version of the song.

"If Kid Rock runs for Senate, I wouldn't be surprised. But not over my dead body, cause dude, I'm still alive," Crow sings.

In the song, she also makes reference to Trump administration officials, like former Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Crow and Kid Rock have worked together on several songs over the years, including "Pictures" in 2001 and "Collide" in 2010, and have toured together.

News

  Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say. Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday. His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said. "The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. "The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze." The woman's husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames. 'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Lewis said. Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody," he said. "I really don't.' Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.
  Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. "We're devastated," Vego said. "We've never had this happen in the 30 years we've been here." Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club's information engraved with 40 Watt. "So I don't know how they're going to resell anything," Vego said. "People are pretty pissed off. I don't know what (the burglars) were thinking." Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, "$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA." R.E.M.'s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police. "We have a lot of great people who work at our club," she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz) 2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz) Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100
  Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  UPDATE: Verizon Wireless service restored in metro Atlanta
    UPDATE: Verizon Wireless service restored in metro Atlanta
    Some Verizon Wireless customers in metro Atlanta had issues making calls and accessing the Internet due to a reported outage in the area on Monday. Verizon spokesperson Kate Jay sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement Monday morning: 'We are currently experiencing a service interruption affecting 3G and 1X voice and data for some customers north and west of Atlanta. Network engineers are working to resolve the issue quickly.' Service was restored just before 2 p.m.
  The Latest: Trump presents Medal of Honor to former medic
    The Latest: Trump presents Medal of Honor to former medic
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's presentation of the Medal of Honor to James McCloughan (all times local): 3:25 p.m. An Army medic who saved wounded soldiers from a Vietnam War kill zone despite his own serious injuries is receiving the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump. The medal is the nation's highest military honor for actions in combat, and Monday is Trump's first time presenting it. The recipient is 71-year-old James McCloughan (mih-KLOO'-uhn), of South Haven, Michigan. Trump says McCloughan 'ran into danger' to rescue other men. McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who ended up in the middle of a raging, two-day battle in Vietnam in 1969. Officials say he willingly entered the 'kill zone' to rescue 10 wounded and disoriented comrades despite his own serious injuries caused by shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade. __ 3:30 p.m. An Army medic from Michigan who risked his life nine times to rescue comrades in Vietnam is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump. Trump is set to present America's highest military honor to 71-year-old James McCloughan (mih-KLOO'-uhn) at the White House. McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who was drafted into the Army and sent to Southeast Asia. He repeatedly entered the 'kill zone' to rescue wounded comrades during the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in 1969, even as he was being pelted with shrapnel from a rocket propelled grenade. McCloughan told The Associated Press in an interview last month that the battle was the worst two days of his life.
