Sheryl Crow: ‘Dude. I’m Still Alive’ song responds to tweet, politics

Grammy Award-winning singer Sheryl Crow is very much alive and kicking, and out with a new political song in response to a tweet she was tagged in that had her in an early grave.

It all started when sometime-Crow collaborator Kid Rock announced he was thinking of running for Senate in Michigan where he lives. A social media debate sprang up around the musician’s announcement, with one Twitter user saying he wasn’t sure Kid rock. also known as Robert James Ritchie, should run.

When my name was thrown out there for US Senate I decided to launch https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq....



Read more: https://t.co/lUZk7yfy5q pic.twitter.com/ePIFbcVAB4 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 27, 2017

“Oh man, Sheryl Crow must be rolling in her grave right now,” the user tweeted.

Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now... pic.twitter.com/o69j53JteC — Tuna Ketchup (@TunaCatsup) July 28, 2017

Crow responded with a tweet that said, “Dude. I’m still alive.”

She released the new song on Twitter Friday.

“’Rolling in my grave’ inspired me to write a song, ‘Dude, I’m Still Alive,’” Crow tweeted, along with the live, studio version of the song.

In the studio today & I saw I'd be "rolling in my grave" - inspired me to write a song "Dude, I'm Still Alive!" @JeffreyTrott @andrewpetroff pic.twitter.com/7dwaNuMENK — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

“If Kid Rock runs for Senate, I wouldn’t be surprised. But not over my dead body, cause dude, I’m still alive,” Crow sings.

In the song, she also makes reference to Trump administration officials, like former Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Crow and Kid Rock have worked together on several songs over the years, including “Pictures” in 2001 and “Collide” in 2010, and have toured together.