Celebrity News
Serena Williams welcomes baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian, reports say
Close

Serena Williams welcomes baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian, reports say

Serena Williams welcomes baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian, reports say
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Getty Images
Alexis Ohanian (L) and Serena Williams welcomed a baby girl Sept. 1.

Serena Williams welcomes baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian, reports say

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their first child, reports say.

Palm Beach Post reported a source close to Williams confirmed the two welcomed a baby girl Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Reports emerged earlier Friday that the tennis superstar was in labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. WPEC reported that she checked into the hospital Wednesday and labor was induced Thursday night.

Beyonce was one of the first to congratulate Williams, posting a message to her on Instagram.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Williams had a baby shower Aug. 4. More than 70 of her friends -- including sister Venus Williams, singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara and actresses Eva Longoria and LaLa Anthony -- were in attendance.

News

  • Officers’ use of force probed after robbers hit pub hosting policeman’s retirement party
    Officers’ use of force probed after robbers hit pub hosting policeman’s retirement party
    Two men accused of robbing a Maryland pub got more than they bargained for when they stumbled upon a police sergeant’s retirement party in progress, and authorities are now reviewing three off-duty officers’ use of force in arresting them.  A group of Baltimore County police officers were inside Monaghan’s Pub, located across the street from a police precinct in Woodlawn, celebrating a colleague’s retirement Tuesday night, when two masked and armed men walked in, according to the Baltimore Sun. The men went to the carryout counter, demanded money from the cash register and fled. WBAL-TV reported that there were dozens of off-duty officers in the pub for the party. “At that time, the person who had been behind the counter knew that there was a retirement party for a police officer happening, so they went into the other portion (of the pub) and alerted the officers to the fact that they had just been involved in an armed robbery,” Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman, told the news station.  Three of the partygoers ran after the alleged suspects, arresting the men nearby. The Sun reported that Tyree Malik McCoy, 22, and Joseph McInnis III, 21, are both charged with armed robbery and theft, as well as other related charges. Both remained in the Baltimore County Detention Center on Friday afternoon.  The Sun reported that the department is investigating the use of force involved in the arrest. McCoy’s booking photo showed a bandage over one eye, which was swollen shut following his arrest.  Both eyes appeared to be blackened and he had multiple injuries to his forehead and an apparent bloody nose. McInnis had a visible cut and some apparent abrasions to his face.   >> Read more trending news A police incident report said that the men continued to run after the off-duty officers yelled for them to stop and identified themselves as police officers, the Sun reported. Officers said that McInnis appeared to lift his gun up, prompting the officers to tackle both men.  The report said one officer “began to deliver a series of punches to the face and head of McCoy with his closed fist” because they feared he had a gun in his waistband, the Sun reported.  It was unclear if McCoy was armed during the alleged robbery. The police report indicated that the gun McInnis carried was a pellet gun, the newspaper said. One of the three police officers in question was carrying a gun at the time of the arrest, the police report said.  Police officials said the use-of-force investigation is administrative in nature. A similar probe is initiated any time an officer uses force in the line of duty.  The Sun reported that the robbery was caught on surveillance footage from the pub. 
  • Lackey pitches Cubs past Braves 2-0
    Lackey pitches Cubs past Braves 2-0
    John Lackey pitched seven crisp innings, Javier Baez's daring baserunning paid off again and the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Friday for their fifth straight win. Lackey (11-10) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked none while improving to 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. The 38-year-old right-hander retired his last 16 batters after a second-inning single by Dansby Swanson. Anthony Rizzo added two more hits as NL Central-leading Chicago won for the 11th time in its last 14 games. The big first baseman hit .355 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in August, powering the Cubs to a 17-12 record and a major league-best 191 runs for the month. Atlanta lost for the fifth time in seven games, wasting a solid start by Mike Foltynewicz (10-11). The right-hander, who is from the Chicago area, allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in his fifth consecutive loss. The Cubs grabbed the lead for good on another exciting trip around the bases for Baez. The athletic infielder reached on a leadoff walk in the third and advanced on Lackey's sacrifice. After Ben Zobrist flied out to center, Kyle Schwarber hit a dribbler up the third-base line. Foltynewicz slid to get to the ball and made a strong throw to first, but Schwarber beat it out for an infield hit. Running all the way, Baez tried for home and slid in safely ahead of catcher Kurt Suzuki's tag attempt. Baez stole home in Wednesday night's 17-3 victory over Pittsburgh, and he also made a perfect slide when he scored the winning run in a 6-5 victory against Toronto on Aug. 20. Rizzo doubled and scored on Ian Happ's single in the fourth, and that was more than enough for Lackey and three relievers. Pedro Strop and Brian Duensing worked the eighth before Wade Davis finished the four-hitter for his 28th save in 28 chances. The Braves put together their best scoring opportunity in the first. Ender Inciarte hit a leadoff single and advanced on a wild pitch, but Lackey struck out Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp to end the inning. SWEET SEPTEMBER The Braves and Cubs each made a flurry of promotions on the first day of expanded rosters across the majors. Atlanta recalled left-handers Rex Brothers and Max Fried and infielder Rio Ruiz from Triple-A Gwinnett. Catcher Tony Sanchez also was promoted to the major league club, and infielder Micah Johnson was designated for assignment. The Braves acquired Sanchez when they traded infielder Brandon Phillips to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The Cubs recalled catcher Victor Caratini and selected the contracts of infielder Mike Freeman and right-hander Dillon Maples from Triple-A Iowa. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handers Seth Frankoff and Jose Rosario were designated for assignment. ON HIS WAY Outfielder Leonys Martin, who was acquired by Chicago in a trade with Seattle on Thursday night, is expected to join the team on Saturday. The Cubs will have to make another move with their 40-man roster when Martin arrives. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: RHP Luke Jackson and LHP Ian Krol were activated from the 10-day disabled list. Jackson had been sidelined by a right shoulder strain. Krol is coming back from a left oblique strain. Cubs: RHP Justin Grimm was activated from the 10-day DL. Grimm had been sidelined by an infection in his right index finger. ... C Willson Contreras (right hamstring strain) ran the bases and threw before the game. UP NEXT Cubs left-hander Jon Lester returns from the disabled list when the series resumes on Saturday afternoon. Lester (8-7, 4.37 ERA) was placed on the DL on Aug. 18 with tightness in his left lat and general shoulder fatigue. Rookie right-hander Lucas Sims (2-4, 4.41 ERA) makes his seventh major league start for Atlanta. Sims is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA in his last three outings. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Mold, gas leaks and other hazards loom for Harvey evacuees
    Mold, gas leaks and other hazards loom for Harvey evacuees
    Bound for their Harvey-soaked home east of Houston, Lakeithia Bankhead and her four children left the mass shelter at the city's convention center Friday after five nights sleeping on cots among thousands of other evacuees. They filled a relative's sport-utility vehicle with trash bags full of donated clothes, food and a baby bed. But Bankhead felt ill-equipped to confront health hazards in the form of mold, spoiled food, gas leaks and downed power lines. The 38-year-old knows she'll have to pull out the wet carpet of her rented home, but she doesn't know what to do with other potential problems like mold, which can cause respiratory problems if inhaled. The danger isn't over yet for Harvey evacuees who are returning to flood-ravaged homes and dragging sodden debris to the curbside. Sharing advice on recommended mold-cleaning strategies and other safety tips is now one of the biggest challenges for public health officials in Harvey's aftermath. While some who escaped the flooding lost internet access when they abandoned or lost mobile devices, many others held onto their phones. Public health officials hope to reach evacuees through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with safety messages, and hope those who see the tips posted online will spread the word to others. Avoiding health threats during flood cleanup requires forethought. Here are some health precautions: MOLD Mildew and mold can start growing in a home a day or two after flooding. It will keep growing unless it's removed. Inhaling airborne mold spores can cause coughing, wheezing and asthma attacks. People with chronic conditions can develop dangerous infections in their lungs. Dry out a damaged home as soon as possible. When it's safe to use electricity, turn on a fan in a window to vent air to the outdoors. Hard surfaces can be cleaned with soap and water, and then disinfected with a bleach solution — roughly one cup of bleach to one gallon of water. 'We're posting tips like don't mix bleach and ammonia' to clean up mold because the two cleaning supplies together produce toxic fumes, said U.S. Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Joni Geels. But dry wall, insulation, carpeting, bedding and anything porous including books must be destroyed. 'That little spot of mold can grow in the home especially in the heat of the South,' said Dr. Parham Jaberi of the Louisiana Department of Health. If mold covers more than 100 square feet, a trained mold remover is recommended, he said. DEADLY FUMES AND LEAKS Before entering a flood-damaged home, check for loose power lines or gas leaks. At least one person died in Harvey's aftermath when he stepped on a live electrical wire in ankle-deep water. Carbon monoxide fumes are a threat as people return to homes without electricity and hook up generators, said Renee Funk of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 'Any sort of roof over a generator is actually a problem,' Funk said. 'When people go in and out to refill the generator they can be overcome.' If a structure, like a garage or shed, is attached to the house, the house can fill with fumes. Charcoal grills and camp stoves used indoors also can produce carbon monoxide. INJURIES AND TETANUS The Texas Department of State Health Services is urging people with puncture wounds or cuts exposed to floodwaters to get a tetanus shot if they haven't had one within the last 10 years. Sagging ceilings, slippery floors and other structural problems can cause injuries. Exhaustion can contribute to accidents. Children should not take part in disaster cleanup work. FOOD SAFETY Food that may have come into contact with floodwaters is unsafe to eat. Cardboard containers for juice, milk or baby formula should be discarded because they can't be sanitized. Throw out any food in damaged cans. Harvey knocked out municipal water service in at least one city. Boil water or use bottled water for drinking if water comes from a well or if officials have issued warnings. ___ AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson reported from Chicago.
  • Tyler Perry donates $1M to Harvey relief, defends pal Joel Osteen
    Tyler Perry donates $1M to Harvey relief, defends pal Joel Osteen
    Mega entertainer and mogul Tyler Perry said he will donate $1 million to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in wake of massive flooding in Texas. In a video message on Facebook, Perry is also standing up for his friend, megachurch pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen of Lakewood Church in Houston. In fact, Tyler said he plans to give the first $250,000 to Osteen’s church to help buy supplies. Osteen was heavily criticized after reports that he didn’t immediately open the church as a shelter for people fleeing rising storm waters. TRENDING STORIES: Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Perry and Lakewood Church officials said there were safety concerns at the church, which used to be an NBA arena, during and immediately after the hurricane. Perry, who has family in Houston, said he recently spoke with Osteen and called Joel and Victoria Osteen “amazing people. There's no way they would lock people out of the church and not let people in for shelter.” Earlier this week, Osteen spoke with on “Good Morning America” and other media outlets in an attempt to do damage control, calling reports “totally not true.” He said the church was serving as a collection point for supplies and a shelter for Houston residents. Lakewood Church is partnering with Samaritan’s Purse and World Relief to offer aid. Perry, who also had family in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, said he wanted to find the right charity to support. In the past, he said he had donated “millions and millions” of dollars only to discover later that the money was not getting to the people. This time, he’s looking for “boots on the ground” groups and individuals who know what the needs are and how best to help. Perry also announced that he would be donating another quarter-million dollars to Beyoncé’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus.
  • Is there a gas shortage? What you need to know
    Is there a gas shortage? What you need to know
    Drivers across the devastated Texas coastal region are encountering empty gas station pumps, high gas prices and increased consumption as we head into Labor Day weekend. But according to the state’s railroad authority, this isn’t cause for an emergency. >> Read more trending news Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton spoke to WFAA on Thursday, assuring Texans the temporary gas shortage is due to consumers placing too high of a demand on the resources available. Ironically, according to Sitton, the fear over a gasoline shortage is causing one to occur. When refineries shut down during the storm, residents took that as a sign that gas may be scarce in the coming months. To stock up ahead of the shortage, people raced to the pumps. In the aftermath of the storm, it has become harder for suppliers to truck in more gas. Even Dallas and San Antonio are feeling the pinch. “There’s plenty of gasoline,” Sitton insisted in his interview with WFAA. “This will subside.” While the refineries are shut down for Harvey, employees are currently working to get back online soon. Additionally, Sitton pointed out the United States has 230 million barrels of oil in reserve in case of an actual shortage. Residents may see prices spike by 40 to 50 cents in the coming days, but that’s due to demand, not a shortage. To check availabilty in your area, visit GasBuddy.
  • Barack Obama not looking to buying Kennedy’s Martha’s Vineyard estate
    Barack Obama not looking to buying Kennedy’s Martha’s Vineyard estate
    Despite rumors, former President Barack Obama is not looking to purchase a home on Martha’s Vineyard, Business Insider reports. >> Read more trending news Obama’s spokesperson, Kevin Lewis, denied reports that the former first family was looking to purchase a vacation home. The Boston Globe reported earlier in the week that the “word around the island” was that the Obamas, who have vacationed on the island off the Massachusetts’ coast multiple times, were looking for homes in the rural communities of Aquinnah, Chilmark and West Tisbury. >> Related: Sasha Obama works summer job on Martha's Vineyard The Globe listed properties owned by Caroline Kennedy and her husband, Edwin Schlossberg, as ones of particular interest to the Obamas. >> Related: Barack, Michelle Obama sign multimillion-dollar book deal with Penguin Random House Kennedy owns two parcels of land, which were both originally part of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ 366-acre estate, Red Gate Farm. Both pieces of property are currently on the market for $12 million and $15 million, respectively.
More

