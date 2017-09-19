Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Serena Williams shares open letter to her mother since giving birth to Alexis Olympia
Close

Serena Williams shares open letter to her mother since giving birth to Alexis Olympia

What You Didn’t Know about Serena Williams

Serena Williams shares open letter to her mother since giving birth to Alexis Olympia

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Serena Williams is a new mother and still can’t believe it.

In an open letter posted on Reddit Tuesday, the tennis icon reflects on the role her own mother, Oracene Price, played in protecting her as she grew up in the public eye as she prepares to do the same for her own daughter.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Williams welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian,Sept. 1.

Alexis Olympia made her debut on her mother’s Instagram story and in a YouTube video posted by Ohanian Sept. 12.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry
Serena Williams, a new mother to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, wrote an open letter to her mother, Oracene Price, on Reddit.
Close

Serena Williams shares open letter to her mother since giving birth to Alexis Olympia

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry
Serena Williams, a new mother to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, wrote an open letter to her mother, Oracene Price, on Reddit.

“You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter ) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body,” Williams wrote. “I don’t know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.”

“I’m not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman.”

Williams expressed gratitude to her mother for helping her show the range of beauty women with different shapes and sizes have.

﻿Related: Meet Serena’s new daughter, Alexis; Instagram post marks baby’s public debut﻿

“I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!

“You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead.”

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Williams thanks Price for being her role model and hopes to do the same for her daughter.

“Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.”

Read Williams’ full letter below.

Letter to my mom from u_serenawilliams

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Georgia's Eason (knee) back at practice, no word on return
    Georgia's Eason (knee) back at practice, no word on return
    Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is back at practice but it's not known if he'll be cleared to play Saturday when the 11th-ranked Bulldogs host No. 17 Mississippi State. Eason started in 2016 as a freshman but strained a ligament in his left knee in Georgia's season-opening victory over Appalachian State. Touted freshman Jake Fromm has played well since taking over, most notably leading Georgia (3-0) to a victory at Notre Dame in his first college start. When Eason is ready to play, there is no guarantee he will be the starter. Coach Kirby Smart says 'a lot of that is determined by how Fromm is playing. We'll make that decision when the time comes.' During practice Tuesday, Eason did some passing and dropped back several times. But he was wearing a brace and still seemed to be moving a bit gingerly on his knee during the brief media viewing period. From all indications, Fromm will remain the starter for the key Southeastern Conference game against Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0). Eason completed 55 percent of his passes last season for 2,460 yards, with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fromm has completed just under 60 percent for 449 yards, with five TDs and one interception. ___ For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Senate intelligence chairman: Facebook should testify
    Senate intelligence chairman: Facebook should testify
    The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant 'seems to have been less than forthcoming' with Congress. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said Tuesday that committee members agreed the panel should hold a public hearing after it was revealed earlier this month that hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues such as gun control and race relations during the 2016 campaign. The panel is one of several in Congress probing Russian interference and any connections to President Donald Trump's campaign. 'Facebook seems to have been less than forthcoming on potentially how they were used,' Burr said, adding that it's 'just a question of when, and potentially the scope of what that hearing would be.' Facebook has briefed members of Congress and also provided the ads and other information to Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation, the company said. In all, the accounts purchased some 3,000 ads between June 2015 and May 2017. While the ads didn't specifically reference the election, a candidate or voting, they nevertheless allowed 'divisive messages' to be amplified via the social media platform, the company's chief security officer, Alex Stamos, said in a statement Sept. 7. In addition to the 470 accounts that appeared to be run from Russia, Stamos said its investigators also discovered an additional $50,000 in spending via 2,200 ads that 'might have originated in Russia,' even including ads purchased by accounts with IP addresses in the U.S. but set to Russian in the language settings. Lawmakers have said they want to know more about the content of the ads pushed out by the Russian-based Internet Research Agency and whether they targeted specific voters or locations in the United States. The company has come under intense pressure since the election to curb the flow of false information. After the election, it updated its advertising policy to say it wouldn't run spots that are 'illegal, misleading or deceptive, which includes fake news.' Burr said a hearing could likely involve Twitter and other social media companies as well. He said the panel hasn't yet issued any invitations, but a hearing would be this fall. Asked if he expected Facebook to be open to a public hearing, Burr said the company has 'expressed they don't have anything to hide, so a public hearing would be very appropriate.' Facebook spokesman Andy Stone wouldn't comment on a hearing but said the company 'continues to cooperate with the relevant investigative authorities.
  • Sessions: Sanctuary cities undermine law's moral authority
    Sessions: Sanctuary cities undermine law's moral authority
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday criticized sanctuary cities that try to protect immigrants in the country illegally as places that 'undermine the moral authority of the law.' He made the comments a day after the Trump administration appealed a judge's ruling blocking its efforts to withhold money from the cities. Sessions, speaking to law enforcement officers in a sanctuary city in the sanctuary state of Oregon, urged officials who have decided that local police should not cooperate with federal immigration agents to reconsider those policies. As he spoke, protesters lined the streets outside the Portland field office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Their chants could faintly be heard inside the room where Sessions appeared. Sessions said the federal grant money that U.S. cities receive are not an entitlement, and cannot be given to sanctuary cities that he said frustrate efforts to reduce crime. 'Rather than reconsider their policies, these sanctuary jurisdictions feign outrage when they lose federal funds as a direct result of actions designed to nullify plain federal law,' Sessions said. A Chicago judge last Friday at least temporarily blocked the administration's attempt to withhold one particular public safety grant from cities that don't cooperate. On Monday, U.S. government lawyers appealed a judge's ruling in lawsuits by San Francisco and another California county challenging President Donald Trump's broader executive order threatening to cut off funding to sanctuary cities. U.S. District Judge William Orrick rejected the administration's argument that the executive order applies only to a relatively small pot of money and said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress The Chicago lawsuit blocked late last week was in response to the administration's decision to attach immigration restrictions to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. Sessions told the law enforcement officers in Portland that city officials in 'these sanctuary jurisdictions feign outrage when they lose federal funds as a direct result of actions designed to nullify plain federal law.' And he accused Portland and other cities of suing the administration 'so that they can keep receiving taxpayer-funded grants while continuing to impede federal immigration enforcement.' Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who did not attend the speech, wrote a letter to the Sessions saying that the city celebrates diversity and that 'our local laws support these values and we are better for it.' 'It is for these reasons that I strongly oppose the Trump administration's efforts to coerce local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal immigration laws,' wrote Wheeler, a Democrat. Sessions highlighted the case of Sergio Martinez, a man accused of assaulting two women in July after his release from a Portland jail. Martinez has a lengthy arrest record, and has been deported more than a dozen times. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it asked the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office to prevent Martinez' release so the agency could take him into custody. But Sheriff Mike Reese said last month that the case would have ended differently if the federal agency had sent a criminal detention warrant signed by a judge. 'Instead,' he said, 'they processed a civil detainer, which they know cannot be legally used in Oregon.' Oregon three decades ago became America's first sanctuary state with a law that prohibits law enforcement from detaining people who are in the U.S. illegally but have not broken other laws. Though Sessions asked Portland's leaders to change their sanctuary policies, he was not scheduled to meet with any of them. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, also a Democrat, said she requested a meeting with Sessions but got no response. She said she wanted to discuss Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that gives protection from deportation to immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents or by parents who overstayed visas. They are commonly referred to as 'Dreamers' based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided similar protections for the young immigrants. Sessions 'clearly did not have time to meet with me and hear my strong views about how I feel about making sure that Dreamers are able to go to school, to work, and to lead lives in this state,' Brown said Tuesday. ___ Associated Press writers Sudhin Thanawala contributed in San Francisco and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report. ___ Follow Steven DuBois at twitter.com/pdxdub
  • Internal watchdog says EPA mismanaging toxic site cleanups
    Internal watchdog says EPA mismanaging toxic site cleanups
    Cleanups at some U.S. hazardous waste sites have stopped or slowed down because the Environmental Protection Agency does not manage its Superfund staff effectively to match its workload, an internal government watchdog said Tuesday. Such work is at a standstill or moving slowly on at least four Superfund sites where 'human exposure is not under control,' according to a report from the EPA's inspector general. That means contamination at the sites is unsafe for humans and there is a reasonable expectation that people may be exposed to it, the report said. The report comes as EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has said the cleanup up of more than 1,300 listed Superfund sites is a priority. Though President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget seeks to cut the Superfund program by 30 percent, Pruitt has insisted he can do more with less money through better management. He formed a committee to study the issue, adopting 42 recommendations. Pruitt has said he will give priority to sites that can be redeveloped or have nearby residents under threat from the spread of harmful chemicals. Federal money for Superfund is already about half what it was in the 1990s. Though the federal government often goes to court to force those responsible for the pollution to pay, that sometimes fails, leaving taxpayers on the hook. The majority of cleanup money has been spent in just seven highly industrialized states, topped by New Jersey. The inspector general review was conducted from February 2016 to July 2017, covering the last months of the Obama administration and the early months of Trump's. The report said EPA's Region 10, which includes Idaho, Oregon and Washington, had stopped or slowed work at 49 Superfund sites because of a shortage of staff. The report pointed to the languishing cleanup of the Lower Duwamish Waterway in Seattle. Eating some fish and shellfish from the river could expose humans to high levels of hazardous chemicals, and even though the state has posted warnings, some people don't heed them, the report said. More than half of EPA's regions reported they could not start work or had to stop work on cleanup projects because of a lack of staff, according to the findings. At least some of those projects are under the Superfund program, which takes on sites that are generally among the most dangerous to humans or the environment. The report did not list the sites affected, but it did cite another example, the Silver Bow-Butte Area Superfund site in Butte, Montana. A staff shortage has kept the EPA from starting some cleanup work there. The EPA said it does not have enough data yet to determine whether the site qualifies as one where 'human exposure is not under control.' The EPA has made only marginal changes in the way its Superfund workforce is distributed nationally in the past 30 years, the report said. It said EPA managers believe that frequently reshuffling the staff would be disruptive. EPA did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. In a response included with the inspector general's report, the agency agreed to develop a plan to redistribute its Superfund workforce. EPA also agreed to review how the Army and Navy assign priority to environmental cleanup projects at military sites and periodically shift employees to match the list. The inspector general suggested EPA could learn from them. ___ Report: http://bit.ly/2wERJGa ___ Elliott reported from Denver. ___ Follow Elliott at http://twitter.com/DanElliottAP and Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.