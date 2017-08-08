Listen Live
Serena Williams explains ‘scariest thing’ about welcoming first child in new interview
Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Serena Williams doesn’t have much experience with babies, but she’s definitely ready for anything motherhood throws her way.

In a new interview with the Australian magazine Stellar, the tennis star opened up about how excited she is to meet her child, who is due next month, and about how she’s preparing for the big day.

“I don’t think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed,” she said. “That’s the scariest thing. [But] I think (giving birth) will give me more strength, if that’s possible, and a lot more confidence. I feel like I will be ready for anything.”

Acknowledging how nerve-wrecking having her first baby will be, the mom-to-be praised all women who have experienced child birth.

RELATED: Alexis Ohanian reveals what he thinks is the sex of the baby as Serena Williams’ due date approaches

“I have so much respect for so many women (for giving birth),” she said. “I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”

She may be nervous, but Williams believes fiance Alexis Ohanian might pick up on parenting skills a little more quickly than she will after having taken a “daddy’s class.”

“I need a Baby 101 class -- they don’t have one for the women!” she said. “He’ll probably know more (than me) after his four-hour course.”

The couple recently celebrated their coming bundle of joy with a star-studded, 19-themed baby shower. Actors Eva Longoria and Lala Anthony and singers Ciara and Kelly Rowland were among the famous in attendance.

Preparing for our greatest adventure yet.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

