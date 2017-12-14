Listen Live
Celebrity News
Salma Hayek calls Harvey Weinstein ‘a monster’ in New York Times piece
Close

Salma Hayek calls Harvey Weinstein ‘a monster’ in New York Times piece

Salma Hayek calls Harvey Weinstein ‘a monster’ in New York Times piece
Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images/Getty Images
Salma Hayek has accused producer Harvey Weinstein of repeated sexual misconduct in a first-person story she wrote for The New York Times.

Salma Hayek calls Harvey Weinstein ‘a monster’ in New York Times piece

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Salma Hayek has come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a first-person story written for The New York Times, the actress describes Weinstein as “a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster.”

>> Read more trending news 

Hayek, who previously said she has bullied by Weinstein in the wake of initial public sexual misconduct and rape allegations against the producer, is sharing details of sexual harassment on the set of the 2002 movie “Frida,” about the life of famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Hayek said that she knew little of Weinstein and what she did know was from her relationship with director Robert Rodriguez and his then-wife, producer Elizabeth Avellan.

Related: 3 women accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape, report says

“All I knew of Harvey at the time was that he had a remarkable intellect, he was a loyal friend and a family man,” she wrote.

“Knowing what I know now, I wonder if it wasn’t my friendship with them — and Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney — that saved me from being raped.”

Hayek was initially set to work on the movie about the artist with a different company, but said she fought to get the movie back and work with Weinstein on it.

Close

Salma Hayek calls Harvey Weinstein ‘a monster’ in New York Times piece

Eventually, she said she turned down multiple advances from Weinstein. Hayek said he showed up unexpectedly at numerous locations and different hotels, asked her to take a shower with him, let him watch her shower, give her a massage and get naked with another woman, among other advances.

“And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage,” Hayek said.

“The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t,’” Hayek said. 

According to the actress, those refusals led Weinstein to offer the role and the script Hayek worked on for years to someone else.

“At that point, I had to resort to using lawyers, not by pursuing a sexual harassment case, but by claiming “bad faith,” as I had worked so hard on a movie that he was not intending to make or sell back to me,” she said. “I tried to get it out of his company.”

Related: Ashley Judd accuses Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

Hayek said once she was able to retain involvement in the film, she was told the only way people would be interested in it with her as the star is with an element of sex. 

“The only thing he noticed was that I was not sexy in the movie. He made me doubt if I was any good as an actress, but he never succeeded in making me think that the film was not worth making,” she said.

“He offered me one option to continue. He would let me finish the film if I agreed to do a sex scene with another woman. And he demanded full-frontal nudity.”

USA Today reported that Weinstein responded to Hayek with a statement through his spokeswoman Holly Baird.

“Mr. Weinstein regards Salma Hayek as a first-class actress and cast her in several of his movies, among them ‘Once Upon a Time in Mexico,’ ‘Dogma,’ and ‘Studio 54.’ He was very proud of her Best Actress Academy Award nomination for ‘Frida’ and continues to support her work.

“While Jennifer Lopez was interested in playing Frida and at the time was a bigger star, Mr. Weinstein overruled other investors to back Salma as the lead. Miramax put up half of the money and all of the P&A; the budget was over 12 million. As in most collaborative projects, there was creative friction on ‘Frida,’ but it served to drive the project to perfection. The movie opened in multiple theaters and was supported by a huge advertising campaign and an enormous Academy Awards budget.

“Mr. Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female costar and he was not there for the filming. However, that was part of the story, as Frida Kahlo was bisexual and the more significant sex scene in the movie was choreographed by Ms. Hayek with Geoffrey Rush. The original uni-brow used was an issue because it diverted attention from the performances. All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.

“Ed Norton, who was Ms. Hayek’s boyfriend at the time, (worked with Mr. Weinstein on the rewrite of the script in Mexico) did a brilliant job of rewriting the script and Mr. Weinstein battled the WGA to get him a credit on the film. His effort was unsuccessful to everyone’s disappointment.

“By Mr. Weinstein’s own admission, his boorish behavior following a screening of ‘Frida’ was prompted by his disappointment in the cut of the movie—and a reason he took a firm hand in the final edit, alongside the very skilled director Julie Taymor.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Murdoch says Disney deal is return to lean roots
    The Latest: Murdoch says Disney deal is return to lean roots
    The Latest on Disney's deal for large part of Fox (all times local)7:10 a.m.Rupert Murdoch says selling much of the 21st Century Fox entertainment businesses to Disney allows what remains of his family's business to focus on American news and sports.Murdoch and his sons talked about the deal in a call with investors Thursday. They describe the move as a return to the company's lean and aggressive roots.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. The deal doesn't include the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network.Murdoch, calling himself a 'newsman with a competitive spirit,' says Fox is 'probably the strongest brand in all of television' and hasn't been hurt by losing some of its stars. He says the new company will be centered on live news and sports brands and the strength of the Fox network.He says, 'I know a lot of you are wondering, 'Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision?' Are we retreating? Absolutely not. We are pivoting at a pivotal moment.'___6:15 a.m.Disney CEO Robert Iger says he'll work with Fox CEO James Murdoch on integrating the two companies, but Iger doesn't know what Murdoch's role will be over the long term.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Iger told investors on a conference call Thursday that Murdoch will 'be integral to helping us integrate these companies.' After that, Iger says he will 'continue to discuss with him whether there's a role for him here or not.'James Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch, who built 21st Century Fox and News Corp. out of an inheritance from his father in Australia.Rupert Murdoch has ostensibly already handed the reins over to a new generation at Fox. His son James is CEO, while his other son, Lachlan, like Rupert, has the title of executive chairman.___5:40 a.m.Disney CEO Bob Iger says its deal for a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox is a chance to combine some of the world's 'most iconic' entertainment franchises.The deal is a strong sign that the home of Mickey Mouse is serious about an upcoming streaming service to compete with Netflix. The Disney-branded service, expected in 2019, will have classic and upcoming movies from the studio, shows from Disney Channel, and the 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies.In an audio webcast Thursday to discuss the deal, Iger said some of the Fox properties will fit with that offering, including National Geographic and additional Marvel productions.The service is driven by changes in how viewers watch TV and movies. While Disney has benefited from years of selling packaged channels such as ESPN through cable and satellite TV distributors, many viewers are ditching traditional TV and watching online instead. A streaming service lets Disney reach those viewers directly.During the webcast, Iger said, 'Creating a direct (to) consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media business and it is our highest priority.'___5:05 a.m.Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will remain in those roles until at least 2021 as part of the company's deal to acquire a large part of 21st Century Fox.The Walt Disney Co. had announced in March an extension of his contract to July 2, 2019, ending any speculation that Iger would retire this year. Thursday's extension is driven by the $52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses.Orin Smith, lead independent director of Disney's board, says keeping Iger was key to 'provide the vision and proven leadership required to successfully complete and integrate such a massive, complex undertaking.'During an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Disney-owned ABC, Iger said, 'I've got one of the greatest jobs in the world ... This combination makes it even more exciting.'Disney has no obvious successor since Iger's heir apparent, COO Tom Staggs, left last year.Since taking the top role in 2005, Iger has acquired Star Wars owner LucasFilm, Pixar and Marvel and driven improvements in Disney's consumer products and parks division, most recently with the opening of Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.___4:50 a.m.Analysts say Disney's $52.4 billion deal to buy a large part of 21st Century Fox will put it in a better position to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.Paolo Pescatore of CCS Insight says that 'even a giant like Disney has not been immune' to changes in how consumers watch TV shows and movies. The deal, he says, will give Disney greater control of all aspects of content, from creation to distribution. That would lead to greater sources of revenue.Disney already has announced plans to create its own streaming service in 2019 to compete with Netflix. Disney will now be able to beef up that offering with additional video from Fox.Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, calls the announcement a 'home run deal' for Disney, one that will give the company and its upcoming streaming service 'a clear runway to gain market and mind share' from Netflix and others.___4:15 a.m.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Before the buyout, 21st Century Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.The entertainment business is going through big changes. Tech companies are building video divisions. Advertisers are following consumer attention to the internet. And Disney is launching new streaming services, which could be helped with the addition of the Fox assets.
  • Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick have been dismissed, according to ESPN. Patrick was one of two UGA players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges on Dec. 3, hours after the SEC Championship Game. Here’s a photo of the pot discovered in Georgia LB Natrez Patrick’s seat, which led to his arrest on Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/STPMn27ULK — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 14, 2017 Patrick's attorney released the following statement about the decision: 'Natrez Patrick’s possession of marijuana was dismissed today. Mr. Patrick had been charged with possession of a loose piece of marijuana that was smaller than a penny. Jayson Stanley was the owner and driver of the vehicle in which marijuana was found. Mr. Stanley admitted ownership of the marijuana both on the scene and in court today. As Mr. Patrick did not have any marijuana on his person, there was no evidence to support the prosecution of Mr. Patrick, and the District Attorney had no choice but to dismiss the charge.' Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested after a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy pulled their car over for speeding on Highway 316. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The arrest was Patrick’s third drug-related arrest after being arrested for another misdemeanor drug charge earlier this season which led to suspension. The district attorney's office also dropped DUI charges against Stanley during a hearing Thursday at Barrow County Probate Court. Stanley agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding, his attorney, Kevin Christopher, told ESPN. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was facing dismissal from the team as it was his third related drug arrest. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: Sooners RB Anderson will not be charged
    The Latest: Sooners RB Anderson will not be charged
    The Latest on a sexual assault accusation against Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (all times local):2:05 p.m.An Oklahoma prosecutor says Sooners running back Rodney Anderson will not be charged after a woman accused him of sexual assault.Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced his decision Thursday.The accusation stems from a petition for a protective order in which the woman says Anderson assaulted her in her apartment and that she fears for her safety. An attorney for Anderson has called the accusations 'patently false,' saying the woman made them after Anderson declined her social invitations.Anderson has been one of Oklahoma's breakout stars this year after season-ending injuries the past two. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.___11:25 a.m.An Oklahoma prosecutor has scheduled a news conference to announce whether Sooners running back Rodney Anderson will be charged after a woman accused him of sexual assault.Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn set his announcement for 2 p.m. Thursday.The accusation stems from a petition for a protective order in which the woman says Anderson assaulted her in her apartment and that she fears for her safety. An attorney for Anderson has called the accusations 'patently false,' saying the woman made them after Anderson declined her social invitations.Anderson has been one of Oklahoma's breakout stars this year after season-ending injuries the past two. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.___More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
  • FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'
    FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'
    The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit or charge more for faster speeds. In a straight party-line vote of 3-2, the Republican-controlled FCC junked the long-time principle that said all web traffic must be treated equally. The move represents a radical departure from a decade of federal oversight. The broadband industry has promised that the internet experience for the public isn't going to change. But the move toward eliminating the rules has touched off protests in recent months, with ordinary Americans worried that cable and phone companies would now be able to control what people see and do online. On Thursday, about 60 protesters gathered in the bitter chill in Washington to protest the FCC's expected decision. The telecommunications companies lobbied hard to overturn the rules, contending they are heavy-handed and are discouraging investment in broadband networks. 'What is the FCC doing today?' asked FCC chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican. 'Quite simply, we are restoring the light-touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence.' The FCC vote is unlikely to be the last word. Opponents of the move plan legal challenges, and some hope to make it an issue in the 2018 midterm elections. There is also some hope that Congress might overturn the FCC decision. Mark Stanley, a spokesman for the civil liberties organization Demand Progress, said there is a 'good chance' Congress could reverse it. 'The fact that Chairman Pai went through with this, a policy that is so unpopular, is somewhat shocking,' he said. 'Unfortunately, not surprising.' Under the new rules, the Comcasts and AT&Ts of the world will be free to block rival apps, slow down competing services or offer faster speeds to companies that pay up. They just have to post their policies online or tell the FCC. The change also eliminates certain federal consumer protections, bars state laws that contradict the FCC's approach, and largely transfers oversight of internet service to another agency altogether, the Federal Trade Commission. FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat appointed by President Barack Obama, lambasted the 'preordained outcome' of the vote that she said hurts small and large businesses and ordinary people. She said the end of net neutrality hands over the keys to the internet to a 'handful of multibillion-dollar corporations.' With their vote, she added, the FCC's Republican commissioners are abandoning the pledge they took to make a rapid, efficient communications service available to all people in the U.S., without discrimination. But Michael O'Rielly, a Republican commissioner appointed by Obama, called the FCC's approach a 'well-reasoned and soundly justified order.' The internet, he said, 'has functioned without net neutrality rules for far longer than it has without them.' The decision 'will not break the internet.' ___ Associated Press Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this story.
  • Affidavit: Firefighter driving over 100 mph in DUI crash that killed pregnant teen
    Affidavit: Firefighter driving over 100 mph in DUI crash that killed pregnant teen
    A witness to an alleged drunken driving crash in which an off-duty Dallas firefighter killed a pregnant 18-year-old girl and her unborn son told investigators the man’s sports car exceeded 100 mph moments before the fatal collision. The firefighter, identified by police as Horace Shaw III, 45, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Alyssa Pimentel, of Midlothian. Shaw was driving a Mercedes-Benz sports car around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in Cedar Hill when he rear-ended the Mazda SUV Pimentel was driving. Pimentel and her boyfriend, Isaiah Perez, were both ejected from the vehicle. Pimentel died at the scene, according to investigators.  Perez, 21, suffered a broken neck and broken leg, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate.  Perez spoke to the news station about losing his girlfriend and son. “I sure do miss her. I’d give my life to her just to bring her and my son back,” Perez said.  He said that, although he does not remember the crash, he recalls waking up afterward and seeing Pimentel on the ground, dying.  “I ended up crawling to her,” Perez said. “The next thing you know, she said, ‘I love you,’” and just keep your head up. I was promising her nothing would happen.” Pimentel was conscious and talking for a few minutes, but died as paramedics arrived. The couple were taken to separate hospitals. Perez later learned that doctors delivered their son, but the baby lived just a few minutes, the news station reported. The couple planned to name him Josiah Adrian Perez.  An arrest affidavit in the case, obtained by the news station, states that a witness told Cedar Hill police investigators that he was driving south on U.S. Highway 67 when he was passed by a white Mercedes sports car, which authorities determined Shaw was driving.  “The witness stated that the defendant’s vehicle passed him at what appeared to be between 100 to 110 mph,” the affidavit read. “When the defendant’s vehicle crested a hill on the highway, the witness saw sparks and could also see two vehicles, one being the defendant’s vehicle, slide onto the grassy shoulder between the highway and the southbound service road.” The witness stopped at the crash scene to offer aid and encountered Shaw, the document said.  “When the witness stopped and approached the vehicles, the defendant got out of his vehicle, walked to where the driver of the second vehicle was laying on the ground, told the witness he was a paramedic, then laid on the ground,” the affidavit said.  Shaw avoided talking with police officers on the scene, the court document said. The officers found an empty metal flask, which smelled of alcohol, in Shaw’s car. >> Read more trending news A second witness told investigators that Shaw also passed her at a high rate of speed about 30 seconds before she came upon the crash scene. She said when she got there, Pimentel was lying on the entrance ramp to the highway, appearing unconscious.  “The witness stated that the defendant appeared to be intoxicated and explained how she observed the defendant was unable to walk straight when he exited his vehicle,” the affidavit said.  Investigators said Shaw’s passenger told them that the pair had been coming from a restaurant in Dallas where they had been drinking. He admitted that Shaw was “speeding a little bit” when the crash occurred. When asked if Shaw was “showing off,” the man said he was, the affidavit said.  The man became uncooperative when asked further about their drinking, but the officers said they smelled the strong odor of alcohol on the man’s breath. They also smelled alcohol on Shaw, who refused to answer questions and asked for an attorney, the affidavit said.  Pimentel’s parents, Joe and Jayne Pimentel, released a statement Wednesday afternoon in which they asked for prayers and privacy. “We are currently shaken and saddened by the tragic events that occurred today. Alyssa was our one and only daughter carrying our grandson, with their whole lives ahead of them,” the statement posted to Facebook read. “We are very disappointed with the fact that an individual who is tasked with saving lives is responsible for taking the lives of our family members.  “As you can imagine, our grief right now is immeasurable. We are aware that there is an investigation into the accident and we trust that the authorities will be diligent in seeking justice for Alyssa and Baby Josiah.” Shaw was released on $45,000 bail Wednesday from the Dallas County Jail. Investigators said he could face additional charges. 
  • Illness sidelines McCain, Cochran as tax vote nears
    Illness sidelines McCain, Cochran as tax vote nears
    A Senate hearing opened Thursday without John McCain in the chairman's seat and members of the Armed Services panel unsure when he'd return. The Arizona Republican was admitted to a local military hospital where he is dealing with the side effects of treatment for brain cancer.Sen. Lindsey Graham is McCain's closest friend on Capitol Hill. He says he spoke with McCain's wife Cindy earlier in the week and said he was optimistic McCain would be back soon.But he dismissed the idea McCain should rush his recovery to vote on the GOP tax bill even though the margin for passage of the legislation in the Senate is expected to be slim.Graham says, 'John, take a little time, rest up. It's OK to take a day or two off.
