It should have been a Sunday of fun for up and coming country singer Abby Nicole Ueker, but it ended in tragedy when Ueker, 25, was injured in an accident following her Saturday night performance at the Thayer County Speedway in Nebraska. She died early the next morning.

According to the Norfolk Daily News, Ueker, who went by the name Abby Nicole professionally, was a passenger in a utility transport vehicle when she was injured in an accident early Sunday morning. She was taken to a medical facility in Hebron, Nebraska and passed away at 5:30 a.m.

No further details were available about the accident as the investigation continues.

Ueker’s drummer, Char Barnhill, shared a heartbroken message to his friend, following her death.

Barnhill wrote, “I drove home today and wanted you in my passenger seat. Feet on the dash. Wrapped up in your blanket. Singing our favorite songs. You weren’t there, but I still felt you.”

Ueker had embraced a second chance to share her music with the world after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014. The tumor was located in the left part of the brain that controls speech and memory, but following surgery, she was able to continue her college education in Nebraska and pursue her musical career.

The singer recorded her first EP recently in Nashville and released her debut single, “Cool,” this spring.

She spent time in Music Row where she immersed herself in the city’s rich songwriting community.

The singer opened shows for fellow country stars, including Kip Moore, Casey Donahew, Chase Bryant and Kane Brown.