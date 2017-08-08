Listen Live
Celebrity News
Rihanna bedazzles in sparkly bikini, turquoise hair at Barbados Crop Over Festival
Rihanna bedazzles in sparkly bikini, turquoise hair at Barbados Crop Over Festival

Rihanna bedazzles in sparkly bikini, turquoise hair at Barbados Crop Over Festival
Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England.

Rihanna bedazzles in sparkly bikini, turquoise hair at Barbados Crop Over Festival

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grammy Award-winning performer Rihanna wore a colorfully, dazzling costume with rhinestones and feathers, and dyed her hair teal green for the annual Crop Over Festival in her native country of Barbados.

Her look was so stunning it caught the attention of her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, who posted a pair of emoji eyes on her Instagram account.

Brown’s comment caused a social media backlash, with comments ranging from “stay away from her” to “leave her alone.”

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

In a high-profile fight before the Grammy Awards in 2009, Brown assaulted Rihanna and was later sentenced to community service and probation. The couple split up later that year, reunited in 2013, then split for good.

The entertainer posted pictures of her Crop Over Festival costumes in 2013 and 2015, too.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The annual Barbados Crop Over Festival is a yearly harvest celebration that attracts thousands of people from around the world.

