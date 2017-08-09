Days after posting a video in which she expressed thoughts of suicide, singer Sinead O’Connor has reportedly been hospitalized, according to Radar Online.

The video, posted Thursday on her Facebook page, showed the singer in tears saying that she is suffering from three mental illnesses. She said she was at a Travelodge hotel in New Jersey.

“I’m not staying alive for me,” she said. “If it was me, I’d be gone. Straight away back to my mom.”

O’Connor said she was at a hotel in New Jersey and has been living alone for two years. She said she was away from her family in Ireland, who she said abandoned her because of her mental illness.

“The fact that I know that I'm only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me actually who don’t have necessarily the resources that I have in my heart -- or my purse, for that matter,” she said.

“I just want to make this video so you all could see what the (expletive) it’s like,” she continued. “It’s the stigma that’s killing people, not the mental (expletive) illnesses.”

O’Connor said she hopes the video will help others, saying she’s one of millions with mental illness.

A Friday Facebook post from the singer appeared to show her asking Jacques Viau, who lists himself as a Toronto-based UX and creative copywriter at a bookstore company, for a spare room she can stay in.

“I wish I did. It’s hard seeing you so bereft but I am glad you are sharing with us,” he said in a comment, going on to say, “We just worry, is another move the right thing for you, especially if you have a medical team in NJ right now?”

O’Connor later said in the comment thread that she “JUSST NEED TI BE LISTENED TI (sic).”

On Monday, a post on O’Connor’s Facebook page from someone claiming to be “posting at Sinead's request” said “she is safe, and she is not suicidal.”

“She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her,” the post said. “I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned.”

“My officers went over (to the hotel) after receiving a call about a video and a woman in distress,” Capt. Robert Kaiser, with the South Hackensack Police Department, told Radar Wednesday. “We saw the video and realized that was our motel. So we went over to the motel to check on her. At that point she was gone and we never made direct contact with her.”

“We heard that she has since been checked in to a hospital, and we have made periodic checks throughout since.”

The Daily Mail also reported that O’Connor is receiving hospital care.

People magazine could not reach O’Connor’s representative for comment about her reported hospitalization.