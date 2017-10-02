Listen Live
Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child
Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child
TV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed a baby boy Sunday.

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child

LOS ANGELES -  Former reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed their first child.

E! News reported that Montag and Pratt welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, at 3:06 p.m. Sunday. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," a representative for the couple confirmed. The baby reportedly inherited his parents' blonde hair and has blue eyes.

Just days before giving birth, Montag shared images from her maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

Family portrait💙 Ready for our son! #9monthspregnant

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on

"What a blessed journey pregnancy has been," she wrote. "It's hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love."

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting a baby in April.

  President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an "act of pure evil"
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. "It was an act of pure evil," Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. "My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief," the President said.
  Morehouse student killed in hit-and-run on I-20
    Morehouse student killed in hit-and-run on I-20
    A Morehouse College student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday is being remembered across campus. 'He was so kind and warm and people loved him,' said Joe Carlos. Kavi Pudu was a Morehouse College senior with talent and a love for life. Friends said he wanted to be a performer and was the school mascot. "He was just so talented. That was the thing everybody was able to see and connect through his music and his singing,' Kamren Rollins said. The college campus was devastated Monday after learning about the loss of Pudu. Channel 2's Liz Artz found pictures of the 21-year-old on his Facebook page. Police say he was killed Sunday evening after getting out of his mother's car on I-20 westbound near Evans Mill Road in south Dekalb County to check her headlights. "He went back around to the driver's side to see if he could turn hazard lights on,' said Lt. Lonzy Robertson. Robertson told Channel 2's Liz Artz another driver was struck by a white SUV.  That driver lost control and veered off the road slamming into Kavi. Traffic investigators say the SUV kept going. "Hopefully there's some evidence that we can put together and locate that vehicle,' Robertson said. Joe Carlos told Artz on Monday that he recruited Kavi Pudu from a Dallas shopping mall in 2013. "We are all better because we knew him. The sun is shining today and I can't help but think he's got something to do with that,' Carlos said. "He is a treasured member of our family but definitely of the class 2018 and always will be,' Carlos said. Police are looking for the white SUV that caused the accident and left the scene. Police say when found the driver will face a number of charges. If you know anything about this accident, you're asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
  Witness and survivor accounts from the Las Vegas shooting
    Witness and survivor accounts from the Las Vegas shooting
    It was a night of music that turned to chaos and horror. There were 22,000 country music fans at the outdoor Las Vegas concert when the shooting started. Police said 59 people died and 527 were injured when a shooter rained gunfire down on them from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel. Here are the accounts of survivors and their loved ones, interviewed by The Associated Press. ___ Jessica Cabrera called her father from Las Vegas and screamed into the phone: 'They're shooting at us. People are falling. I love you!' It was shortly after 10 p.m. The horror his 21-year-old daughter recounted was every parents' worst nightmare. James Cabrera and his wife, Sonia Pena, jumped in their car and drove to Las Vegas as fast they could from their home in La Habra, California. 'That was the fastest drive in history from California to Vegas,' he said, seated Monday morning at a slot machine in the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The parents learned their daughter and the friend she went to the festival with had escaped the shooting and hid inside a bathroom at the MGM Hotel until morning. Cabrera's daughter said people they had befriended at the concert were shot, he said. ___ College student Brandon Clack and his girlfriend were up near the stage when they heard a cracking noise. 'We thought it was some kind of fireworks. But then we could tell it was multiple, multiple rounds,' said Clack, 21, from La Palma, California. 'It went on for a long time. Like 10 minutes.' The cracking sound stopped. Then it restarted. Chaos swept the crowd as people started running, trying to get out and spreading to hotels along the Las Vegas Strip 'People started running over to the Tropicana, so we decided to run over to the MGM,' said Clack, whose mother and brother were staying there. Clack and his girlfriend, Leslie Reynoso, 20, said they hunkered down with family friends at a room at the MGM for about four hours until authorities declared the situation clear. ___ In the darkness, nobody knew what the popping sound was at first. 'We couldn't tell where it was coming from,' said 33-year-old Jason Sorenson of Newport Beach, California, who had traveled to Las Vegas with his girlfriend for the event. It became clear what was happening when the musicians left the stage. 'It was horrific. We just starting running, and we saw people with blood all over their shirts,' he said. 'It wasn't clear how it bad it was, however, this morning when we walked through the hotel lobby and saw the news on the TVs saying that more than 50 people had died.' Sorenson said they had initially been sitting down on the ground in the middle of the crowd facing the stage, but they had moved up to a safer VIP area they had access to before the shooting began. 'If we had stayed in the front we would have been in the direct line of fire,' Sorenson said.
  Driver hits, kills neighbor's young son, after boy ran into street, police say
    Driver hits, kills neighbor’s young son, after boy ran into street, police say
    A driver struck and killed his neighbor's 20-month-old son after the boy ran out onto the street in a town in central Texas Sunday afternoon, police said Monday. Henry Campos Jr. died at the scene on a street in Taylor, Texas, according to a police news release. The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet pickup that struck the boy, Ernesto Herrera, 50, has not been charged. Police are investigating the incident and will present the investigation to the Williamson County district attorney's office for review. Police were called at 4:39 p.m. Sunday about the incident. Herrera stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, according to officials. They said speed was not a factor in the accident and the driver was not impaired in any way. Herrera lives across the street from the Campos family, police said. The incident happened in front of both houses.
  Ordinance to lessen penalties for marijuana passes unanimously
    Ordinance to lessen penalties for marijuana passes unanimously
    Atlanta City Council unanimously passed legislation that would reduce the penalties for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana on Monday afternoon. The vote on decriminalizing pot in Atlanta. Unanimously passed. Councilman Kwanza Hall introduced the legislation in March. The current law allows for a penalty of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail for anyone caught in possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. The new legislation would lower that to just a $75 ticket and no jail time. Mayor Reed now has eight calendar days to sign or veto the legislation. However, it can go into effect without his signature. Council members said the focus now turns to making sure people are informed about the law. 'In fact, what I've said is I don't want blood on my hands. I don't want some college kid to think they are within their rights to posses marijuana in Atlanta, get arrested, resist arrest and, God forbid, the worst happens,' Councilwoman Keisha Lance-Bottoms said.
  Rock icon Tom Petty hospitalized in California
    Rock icon Tom Petty hospitalized in California
    Rock icon Tom Petty was taken to a hospital Sunday night, law enforcement officials confirmed to ABC News. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 66-year-old's home in Malibu just before 11 p.m. Sunday. The singer, who wrapped his 40th anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers last month, was then rushed to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.  His status is currently unknown. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement Monday afternoon amid numerous reports of his death, noting they had 'no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty.' 'Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources, however the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting,' the statement concluded. ABC News reached out to a representative for Petty but didn't immediately hear back.
