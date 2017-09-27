Listen Live
Press conference with Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino

Photo Credit: Prince Williams/WireImage
Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' fame attend the Tour of Kandi Koated Studio at Kandi Koated Entertainment Studios on November 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star sued in contract dispute over new restaurant 

By: Rodney Ho, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  A local general contractor has filed a lawsuit against “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker,  claiming the couple has not paid him more than $16,000 for work he did last year on their new restaurant Old Lady Gang.

Charles Busbee filed a lawsuit September 25 in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

Busbee said he said he did the work between March 19 and June 27, 2016. In the lawsuit, he said Burruss and Tucker’s architect and a third defendant, Cedric Drayton, wrote checks totaling $16,512, but then refused to pay him. He said he was forced to pay his work crew out of his own pocket.

This is Busbee’s second lawsuit against Burruss and Tuckher over the same non-payment issue.

On September 26, 2016, the two parties appeared in court. Drayton admitted to not paying the contractor and agreed to restitution payments over a year time period.

Busbee said in the second filing that he has not received a penny  to date.

Busbee, a carpenter, is seeking his monies plus interest. For now, he is claiming a lien on the property in Atlanta.

The restaurant opened in March.

Burruss has said in interviews that it’s doing very well

